Market Volatility Bulletin: Government Shutdown Slated For Later Today? VIX Sure Doesn't Know About It!

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are showing bullish potential once again in the overnight session, posting lows at 2383.50 almost immediately on the open and pushing higher from there. After re-testing yesterday's highs at 2388.75, price has fallen off slightly. The first estimate of Q1 GDP came in this morning at .7% vs. 1.2% forecasted; to the extent that the flash estimate is accurate it would be the slowest growth in three years (anyone remember the "Polar Vortex"?).

Gold's initial reaction was decidedly bearish, falling from session highs near 1270 back down to 1266. ES futures' reaction was bearish, but much more muted; we are looking to see if there is follow through in equities after the open.

The VIX is roughly flat during Asian trading, after dropping 4%+ during Thursday's session. After falling for most of the day, crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) for June delivery closed Thursday 0.76% lower, and are so far up over 1% in the overnight. Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) have been slowly climbing as well, up about a quarter percent.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed roughly flat in Thursday's trading session, though the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) turned in the best performance as positive earnings numbers from both Amazon and Google came through. The consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) sector was the leading performer yesterday, posting gains at 0.53%. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) lagged, dropping over 1% as crude oil futures spend most of the day well in the negative.

Over the last five trading days, the materials sector (NYSEARCA:XLB) has been the standout performer, up nearly 2.50%. Real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) has logged the worst performance over the same time period, down just under 2%.

Shout-Out

Today we feature a Thursday morning article written by SA contributor Mark J. Grant: The Trump Tax Plan And The Markets. The piece argues for a "wait and see" approach before deciding if the President's new tax plan will be beneficial to the markets, and ultimately our economy as a whole.

Mr. Grant notes that while the information we have on the new tax plan is relatively simple and straightforward, depending on which publication you are reading, the reported outcome of this tax plan varies greatly. Markets have seemed to take a mixed reaction to these proposed cuts, down slightly but more range-bound than anything else over the last few days.

From the author regarding potential corporate benefits if the majority of the tax plan gets through Congress:

"I would point out that if the business tax cuts go through that it would be a huge boon for many corporations. P/E multiples would likely drop significantly and we may well be off to the races but, again, can these cuts get passed? That is the unanswerable question, at the moment, and I am not a believer in investing on hope or prayers or pixie dust."

All in all, Mr. Grant proposes simply waiting to make additional judgments on the outcome of the new tax proposals, since so much surrounding them is up in the air.

Thoughts on Volatility

The above visual provides a good summary of VIX movement this week. After the massive sell-off that took place on Monday, the VIX has remained essentially unbothered by any news events, including the new proposed tax plan set forth by President Trump. It appears that volatility may be beginning to settle back into the low end of the 10-13 handle range, where it spent the majority of the first-quarter.

Spot VIX currently sits at 10.38, up very slightly from before the GDP news earlier. F1 (May) futures trade for 12.35, while F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures change hands at 13.15.

This week's movement, both in spot and VX futures, may well be described as sleepy after the 25%+ sell-off earlier in the week. While a few days of range-bound movement is fairly common after huge moves in the markets, this settling down of VIX prices may be pointing to a return to the complacency we saw during the post-election rally.

The sleepiness has made its way over to the VIX ETPs as well, with each of the four following exchange-traded products making huge moves early in the week, followed by several days of range-bound grindy movement.



Clockwise starting top left: VXX, XIV, UVXY, TVIX

To quickly recap the products above: the VXX is a non-leveraged, short-term exposed product, the XIV is a short-term focused, non-leveraged product with inverse exposure, the UVXY and the TVIX are both short-term focused as well, though with 2X exposure to the VIX.

Though it seems that spot, VX futures, and the VIX ETPs have all but written off the possibility of big down moves to S&P during the next month, the reality is that there are several impending events that have the potential to shake markets up. Despite the VIX sell-off/equity market rally that took place Sunday evening and into Monday, the French election has not been decided; there is still another round of voting to take place. Potential market movers exist domestically as well, with the fallout from President Trump's latest tax proposal yet to take shape. More immediately, the government faces a possible shutdown if funding agreements are not reached by the end of the day today.

As we write this piece, lawmakers are racing to pass a stopgap bill of sorts, a piece of short-term funding legislation that would provide Congress with an additional week to pass longer-term funding. The last government shutdown took place in 2013, and lasted for 17 days.

Conclusion

We will report on our Tracking-the-Trade segment over the weekend. For now, we will simply comment that market participants are putting a very low price on volatility at present.

To be clear, even at peak anxiety, spot VIX and its accompanying futures were not that high. The pounding that spot took after the first round of the French elections was puzzling, not in terms of the direction that vol took, but the speed with which it fell. As we reported earlier in the week, the spot index on Monday had its worst down-move going back to 2011.

We are very curious to see whether volatility dutifully remains at these caged levels for long (as it did from mid December through early March), or whether it quickly rebounds. The shape of the VIX futures is settling back into contango, suggesting that traders see a return to the comatose levels from earlier this year.

