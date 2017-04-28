Can Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Sustain Its Distribution And 4% Plus Yield

Contracted and regulated cash flows create certainty that along with other attributes ensure the distribution is safe.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) has performed strongly for investors in recent years, almost tripling in value since listing in 2008. The partnership continues to garner considerable attention because of its ongoing solid performance, defensive characteristics, savvy management and attractive yield that now exceeds 4%.

Brookfield Infrastructure as discussed in an earlier article, it is one of the best growth stocks on the market because it is well positioned to benefit from the ever-widening global infrastructure gap and possesses solid growth characteristics. These are mixed with a wide economic moat and solid defensive attributes including operating hard assets in oligarchical markets where there is relatively inelastic demand for their utilization.

The entities unique partnership structure continues to generate questions over how that distribution is treated for tax purposes and there have been some concerns voiced over whether it is sustainable. Let's take a closer look at Brookfield Infrastructure's distribution and attempt to allay the confusion and fears surrounding it.

How is the distribution treated for tax purposes?

Brookfield Infrastructure is a listed partnership which while not strictly a Master Limited Partnership or MLP is treated as such for U.S. tax purposes.

As a publicly traded partnership it does not earn business income. Instead, Brookfield Infrastructure's revenue comes from interest and dividends paid by subsidiary corporations operating across various jurisdictions that own and manage its infrastructure businesses. This means that it is essentially a flow through entity for tax purposes and is not subject to tax.

Instead, its income is subject to tax in the hands of unit holders typically at their marginal rate.

For these reasons, investors may be liable to pay more tax on the income received from distributions than the 15% to 20% typically paid for qualified dividends.

Nevertheless, Brookfield Infrastructure is a little different from your usual MLP.

Source: company filings.

One of the biggest drawbacks of investing in MLP's is that while depreciation may eliminate the tax burden they can crate unrelated business taxable income or UBTI and effectively collected income or ECI the taxes on which are payable by the unit holder.

Brookfield Infrastructure on the other hand is focused on ensuring that its operations are structured in such a way so as not to produce UBIT or ECI. It does this by arranging its business so that the partnership is not regarded as engaged in a trade or business for U.S. federal income tax reasons.

Any operating assets held by the partnership are typically held through entities that are treated as corporations for U.S. federal income tax purposes. This means that UBITI is not generated nor payable.

As a result, Brookfield Infrastructure is a more tax effective investment than your usual MLP, especially for holding Brookfield Infrastructure stock in an IRA or 401((k)).

It is should be noted that there is not guarantee that UBTI or EC won't be generated by the partnership.

There could also potentially be withholding tax payable on a portion of the distributions received because the partnership's underlying subsidiaries includes dividends and interest paid by subsidiaries in jurisdictions that levy withholding tax. For Canadian dividend income withholding tax is applied at a rate of rate 15% but where the investment is held in an eligible retirement account such as an IRA or 401(k) any dividends received are withholding tax free.

Clearly, Brookfield Infrastructure is a superior investment to your run of the mill MLP because there are less tax consequences in the hands of the unit holder.

Is the distribution sustainable?

Every time I have published articles on Brookfield Infrastructure some readers have raised concerns over whether the distribution currently yielding 4.4% is sustainable. The reason for this is that the five-year average payout ratio comes to 136%, which is above the level typically considered sustainable.

Source: company filings.

Normally, this can be of concern for income focused investors who are seeking to build a steadily growing income stream.

However, if we take a deeper look at Brookfield Infrastructure's finances and operations this is no where near as bad as some investors believe.

The first important point to note has been the partnership's solid growth in earnings which have risen by 55% over the last five-years. This means that for 2016 its payout ratio was 93% indicating that based on this metric alone the distribution is now sustainable.

When we turn to fund flow from operations or FFO the payout ratio falls dramatically to be just under 57%. This is an important measure to consider when measuring whether the distribution is safe.

In the case of Brookfield Infrastructure FFO is a more reliable measure of the partnership's financial position because it doesn't include depreciation and amortization, deferred taxes, breakage costs and non-cash valuation gains or losses, which all work to distort earnings per unit.

Such a low payout ratio to FFO indicates that the distribution is safe.

It should also be considered that its cash flows are generally more reliable than many other businesses. This is because 90% come from contracted or regulated sources from the utilization of hard assets operating in oligarchical markets with steep barriers to entry.

As a result, Brookfield Infrastructure is endowed with a wide economic moat that protects it from competition and further increases the certainty of earnings and their growth. It is this which has helped it maintain regular distribution hikes, increasing it for the last seven-years straight and that distribution a remarkable 12% compound annual growth rate between 2009 and 2016.

Source: company filings.

This growth has occurred alongside a massive 22% CAGR for FFO over the same period.

Can this distribution growth continue?

Brookfield Infrastructure has a reputation as a peerless predator when it comes to acquisitions. The latest is the closing of the purchase of a 90% ownership interest in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A from Brazil's largest energy company Petrobras.

It also participated in the consortium that closed the needle-moving $9 billion deal to acquire Australian rail, ports, logistics and stevedoring company Asciano Ltd. This deal closed in late-2016 and once bedded down along with other deals completed by Brookfield Infrastructure over the last year will as well as completing the $2 billion of projects under development in organic growth pipeline will give cash flow and EBITDA a healthy lift.

The partnership has also positioned itself to be a beneficiary of the improving outlook for natural gas, with the market for that fossil fuel being in transition. It has amassed considerable natural gas storage and pipeline assets which will be in high demand because of higher natural gas prices sparking increased production.

Already, natural gas prices have roughly doubled over the last year and the U.S. rig count has almost doubled from where it was a year ago and Canada's is now more than double. Demand for natural gas is expected to keep growing with it now the preferred source of power generation.

This will not only further ensure the sustainability of the distribution but allow Brookfield Infrastructure to attain its stated goal of targeting 5% to 9% annual distribution growth.

Bottom-line

Brookfield Infrastructure has to be the best in-class investments for income hungry investors seeking exposure to global infrastructure. It operates a globally diversified portfolio of hard infrastructure assets including ports, railways, gas pipelines and storage, toll roads, communications towers and utilities that are all vital to societal and economic activity. Because of the steep barriers to entry and wide moat associated with these assets coupled with the shortfall in global infrastructure assets demand for their utilization can only grow.

This combined with recent acquisitions and Brookfield Infrastructure's pipeline of organic growth projects will give earnings a healthy boost supporting its distribution and its attractive 5% yield as well as planned growth of up to 9% annually.

Overall, it is clear that Brookfield Infrastructure's distribution is sustainable which along with it structuring its operations to avoid UBTI and ECI makes it a compelling investment for income hungry growth oriented investors.

