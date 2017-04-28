Bottom In Silver?

We have sold our puts and have added to our position in silver.

Introduction

Our view is that gold and silver are money. Nevertheless, in today's financial system they are traded primarily as paper derivatives. One day, we believe that precious metals will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of the monetary reset that we see as inevitable; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk. We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our views and positioning.

The price of SLV is dependent upon the value of silver in the futures market. The futures market trades more hours than SLV, and at much greater dollar volumes. As a result, we view technical analysis of SLV to be inferior to technical analysis of the COMEX silver futures market. We are commenting below on the COMEX silver price, but we buy, sell and hedge our silver positions with ETFs such as SLV and PSLV.

Summary View

The metrics that we follow are lining up for a rebound in silver prices and SLV. We have sold our silver puts and have added to our silver position.

We wrote an article this past weekend about how the hedge funds had determined to remain long, and we outlined a case for a temporary short position or a hedged long position.

The past four trading days has seen a massive reduction in silver open interest, which corresponded with the rolling of the front-month silver contract on COMEX. From last Friday to this Thursday, open interest has declined by a whopping 14.8%. We will update our outlook for both SLV and GLD this weekend, after the release of the COT report.

The drop below the 100 day SMA has given the commercial shorts an opportunity to cover. Meanwhile, other indicators have lined up to present a buying opportunity for SLV and other silver ETFs.

Technicals

Silver has seen price reductions eight of the last nine trading days ending April 27th, and RSI is now at 31, an oversold condition. The price has fallen below the 100 day SMA, and if we follow the same reversal pattern as we saw in early March, we will see a rounded bottom price reversal in the next few days.

If the price of silver closes below $16.80, the next target will be the uptrend line near $16.50/oz.

With other indicators flashing favorable for silver, we expect a reversal here (or at least an oversold bounce). Nevertheless, if the silver price continues to fall, we are planning to purchase more at the $16.50/oz level.

Safe Haven Comparison

We have developed an indicator that compares the relative price of silver to certain safe haven alternatives. The indicator is graphed below in black versus the value of the SLV ETF in blue. The premise of the indicator is that the price of silver and safe havens (such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) diverge, then revert to a mean.

We have drawn vertical lines to denote when the indicator may have predicted a buy (green line) or sell (red line) decision. These buy or sell decisions have occurred either when: a) the value of the indicator reached a certain threshold, or b) when the indicator achieves extreme values in the RSI. At the moment, the RSI on this indicator suggests that silver is due for a rebound in price (provided of course that the value of the safe havens do not drop considerably).

This indicator is of course not the only thing that we track. Nevertheless, many signs suggest that silver is due for either a rebound or a relief rally. This process may take a few days.

Note: all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

