GoPro: Keep Calm And Stay Long

I remain bullish on GPRO and suggest that readers who took my recommendation and purchased shares at $7.24, continue to stay long and not take their profits yet.

The market initially was positive about the release, but shares have fallen back down as the market is unsure about how to read this release.

I have been following GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) since its IPO in 2014. Initially, I had a bearish stance, as I believed the market was exuberant about GPRO's prospects. Below is a snippet from my article that I wrote in October 2014.

Then, after the market fell out of favor with GPRO and the stock dropped precipitously, I changed my stance and became bullish on its prospects. In early January, I wrote an article entitled "GoPro: I'm Changing My Stance." At this time, I took a long position in the stock. The stock was trading at $9 per share at this time.

Timing the market is incredibly difficult and, in retrospect, I first entered the position a bit too early. Nonetheless, when I have a high conviction in a stock, I become agnostic as to which direction the stock moves since I am perfectly happy to average down my cost, as the stock moves downward. In line with this sentiment, I continued to average my position down and believed that GPRO's stock was temporarily being pushed down by short sellers.

On March 15, 2017, I wrote another article reflecting this sentiment and suggested that readers buy shares at $7.18 per share, which was about at its 52-week low. Readers that took my recommendation at this time have seen gains of 23% already. (Note: my article was published when the stock was trading at $7.24 per share, but was at $7.18 when I submitted it).

The main driver for my bullish sentiment was that GPRO was trading so close to its asset levels. With this trading level, I believed the downside was relatively limited, while there was significant upside, as management was prudently cutting costs and developing a number of new, potentially lucrative, initiatives. Below is another snippet from my article:

Now that I've discussed my recent coverage, I'd like to offer my thoughts to readers about its most recent quarter release and my stance moving forward.

Quarter Release

Yesterday, after-the-bell, GPRO released its Q1 earnings and is relatively flat in pre-market trading. GPRO beat on the top-line by about $10 million, reporting $218.61 million, or 19.1% y/y growth. GPRO's EPS estimates were in-line with estimates, with it reporting -$0.44 per share. The stock initially jumped in after-hours trading, but then came back down during the conference call.

The market seems to be unsure if the release was positive or negative, but I remain bullish on GPRO. I'll now jump into some of the highlights of the quarter, which has led to me being bullish and continuing to be long the stock.

In addition to GRPO growing revenue 19% y/y, management was able to reduce their expenses by over $50 million q/q. It appears that management is delivering on its promise of cost cutting, while still continuing to grow revenue. This divergence between cost decreases and revenue increases led CEO, Nick Woodman, to announce in the press release that "We remain on track toward our goal of returning to full-year non-GAAP profitability in 2017."

Another positive from the release was that the Karma drone, which was initially recalled, has been "Off to a Strong Start." Moreover, management has been reaching partnerships to create more value for GoPro content creators. In the press release, management announced that they:

Launched Fusion 5.2K spherical camera pilot program. To optimize the Fusion user experience, we are working closely with technology and content partners like Adobe and Fox Sports as well as content platforms like Facebook. Professional content creators can apply to participate in the pilot program for Fusion, a 5.2K spherical camera, expected to roll-out during the summer of 2017. A limited commercial release is expected by the end of the year.

Furthermore, GPRO announced that its Quik mobile video editing app was installed 5.2 million times in the quarter, representing a 200% y/y increase. Additionally, engagement remains strong with monthly active users increasing 160% y/y.

This new Fusion 5.2K spherical camera program and the growth in Quik mobile editing can be beneficial to two of GPRO's initiatives, and can generate significant revenue. Those two initiatives are its GoPro Plus offering and licensing revenue.

GoPro Plus

GoPro plus is a cloud subscription service that allows GoPro users to seamlessly upload their footage to the cloud. Once uploaded users can easily edit and display their content using their seamless, end-to-end platform. This offering costs just $4.99 per month and saves users from having to worry about using SD cards. More about this program can be found in my prior article here.

This offering can be helpful to professional content creators that would like to participate in the pilot Fusion program and users of the Quik mobile video editing app.

Licensing Revenue

The Fusion 5.2 program will enable content creators to generate revenue from their content and GoPro will earn revenue from licensing out this content to global advertising brands. Furthermore, Quik mobile users can generate revenue through this licensing avenue as well. More about this program can be found in my prior article here.

These two initiatives will lead to GPRO experiencing expanding margins, as these require just fixed costs to launch. After the revenue covers those fixed costs, all additional revenue flows straight to the bottom line. Moreover, this revenue source will allow GPRO to be less dependent on product sales and will diversify its revenue streams.

Guidance

During the earnings call, management announced that they "continue to target double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, operating expenses below $495 million, positive adjusted EBITDA and we continue to work towards our goal of achieving full-year non-GAAP profitability. [They] expect GAAP and non-GAAP tax expenses for the full year of between $13 million to $15 million and $6 million and $8 million respectively."

Again, double-digit revenue growth coupled with reduced expenses is surely a positive development. Nonetheless, management has guided for gross margins to be around 33.5% next quarter, which is below expectations of 37.3%. This has led to the market being hesitant about labeling this release as positive.

In the Q&A session during the conference call, an analyst asked to get more color on this lower gross margin guidance. Management answered by saying that their business is seasonal and their second half 2017 sales will be much stronger so next quarter's margins will be lower, but they should tick up moving forward.

Further, they announced that in the second half they will see margin expansion from "some efficiency in supply chains, which means we will get some product-related cost reductions as well in the second half and we have some new product introductions that will also be more profitable."

As such, I am not too worried about their margins being stuck in the lower 30s, as it seems that they'll expand in the second half of 2017. There may be a temporary sell-off, as the market remains short-term focused and can often be myopic, however, I recommend that you stay long.

Generating Shareholder Value

Furthermore, as management realizes that its stock is exceptionally undervalued, it entered into a prepaid forward to purchase about $78 million of its common stock, or around $9.2 million shares. Additionally, it financed this, as well as improved its balance sheet by selling $175 million of 3.5% convertible senior notes. Management is prudently taking advantage of this undervalued level and is generating shareholder value by purchasing up shares at this depressed level.

Concluding Remarks

The market is unsure about how to respond to GPRO's quarter. It appears that revenue growth and cost cutting is a positive development. However, management also guided for gross margins to be much lower than analysts had expected next quarter. Nonetheless, as I outlined above, it appears that GPRO should experience margin expansion in the second half of 2017.

Moreover, I do not think analysts are accurately pricing in the chance of their new initiatives gaining traction, which I believe to be quite plausible. As such, I remain long GPRO, and I suggest that readers that took my recommendation and bought at $7.24 per share, continue to hold their positions, as there is much more upside ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.