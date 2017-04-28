Exxon: It Should Be Obvious To You

The one blue-chip name that we should always look to as a gauge for the health of the oil sector is, of course, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In fall 2015, I highlighted this name as a stock that looked very compelling, and has since generated nice returns. Let me be clear. Despite the risk of low oil prices, XOM still is compelling for a long-term entry point, especially anytime it is under the $80 mark, which means it is offering a healthy yield on its dividend payout. It is not a matter of if you should buy oil names, but when. While the landscape and business mix of the sector is constantly evolving, the sector will rebound. Patience is the key, and timing your buys strategically is of principal importance. You have to recognize it will be a long-term game, and pick your spots accordingly. I have a had a long-term bullish position on the name and so let's take a look at how the company is performing and how it's handling the oil price environment.

Obviously, with the low price of oil, the company is making less money than a few years ago, but compared to last year the company saw a fantastic improvement. The company's Q1 earnings came in at $4 billion, or $0.95 per share. This was a miss of estimates by $0.08, Obviously, this is up heavily from the $1.8 billion a year earlier. In fact, this is more than a double. This improvement reflected higher commodity prices as well as surgical cost management and improvements in refining operations.

Continued strong production despite the cutting of labor and operational expenses is a sign of strength. But the fact is that the company has been slashing expenses. The company was about on par with my upstream expectations, but volumes are down. Upstream volumes were 4.2 million barrel equivalents per day, down 4% FROM A YEAR AGO. Revenues were strong in the quarter and did rise as a whole in 2017 versus 2016. They came in at $63.3 billion and rose a massive 30%. However, analysts actually were looking for more, and so the company missed by $1.5 billion. While these numbers are key, the sector is, of course, still struggling. What the company has been forced was cut spending and expenses at all costs.

As I have said before trimming the fat is long past done. It should be obvious to you. The name has been in full surgical mode for several quarters. This has been a recurring theme throughout the sector. Exxon is trying to cut spending without damaging the vitality of the business. It has been difficult, but necessary, not just for this name, but all names in the sector. I think the company has been very successful. The decline in capital and exploration expenditures is indicative. Worldwide, they were $4.1 billion, down 19.6% from Q1 2016, while, at the same time, the company is still churning out relatively strong production.

One key metric that we must watch is cash flow. First, let me say that cash flow from operations and asset sales was $8.9 billion, and this to me is very strong, and is up $3.9 billion from Q1 2016. There were asset sales of $700 million which helped cover dividends and property expenses. The company remains incredibly shareholder friendly, and is doing all it can to maintain strong cash flow in this difficult time to protect the company and its shareholders. In fact, the company distributed $3.1 billion to shareholders in Q1 2017 via dividends. Further, dividends have been raised versus last year.

So what is the take home here? Well this was a strong quarter no doubt. Production is down slightly, but this is because of the intense cost cutting which is saving billions. The company has trimmed the fat and is further continuing to be surgical with expenses. It is selling off assets to raise cash. Although expenses are down heavily, production remains strong, albeit reduced from years past. Dividends are higher than last year. Now, no one knows where oil is going, but I see it moving higher over time. It could move lower again this year, but more and more rigs are offline, and this will eventually impact the demand and supply curve. Oil and gas aren't going anywhere. Thus, buy XOM, a quality company, when the price declines to attractive levels.

