Cloud Peak Q1: Headwinds Too Severe

The threat of a U.S. coal export ban through Canadian ports is another threat. I would still to avoid shares of Cloud Peak, even in the low $3s.

CLD only exported 500K tons of thermal coal to Asia in Q1. In February 2017, they guided full year exports at 5 million tons at a $5 EBITDA per ton.

I am going to try and thread the needle with today's write up about Cloud Peak (NYSE:CLD). Invariably, I will probably fail and be accused of spiking the football, even though that isn't my true intention. Back on February 16, 2017, I wrote a fairly detailed piece where I argued that investors should avoid shares of CLD. At the then time of publication, CLD shares were trading at about $5.70 per share. At that time, my piece was met with lots of skepticism and I was more or less called a sell out for not having a bullish view on coal, given my extensive (and arguably the most exhaustive research that I have ever done on any security, at least, at this point in my life). In today's piece, we will briefly look back and then review CLD's Q1 2017 results.

Here is the historical trading data for Cloud Peak at the then time of publication.

As we can see, in very thin after hours trading, shares of Cloud Peak finished the session at $3 and down a sharp 15%.

Let's dig into results to work out why investors were displeased with results. Per Seeking Alpha's excellent breaking news/earnings reporting, we see that CLD badly missed both earnings and revenue estimates.

Let's cut to the chase, CLD's Q1 cash flow before changes in working capital was only $5.4 million. That's terrible driven by a $2.6 million Adjusted EBITDA loss from its thermal coal export division. Please note, CLD only shipped 500K tons of thermal coal to Asia during Q1. Remember, back in February, management guided FY17 at 5 million tons of thermal exports at a $5 EBITDA margin, implying a $25 million EBITDA contribution.

Source: CLD's 4/28/17 10-Q

See comments from the Q1 conference call.

To add insult to injury, everyone long CLD should be aware of Canadian Premier Clark, and his recent threat to ban U.S. coal export in response to Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross's, splashy and over the top 20% increase on Canadian softwood imports. Clearly, this was more symbolic, as President Trump has attached his credibility to saving U.S. coal, so this is a shot arm the bow.

One other item that stood out from the call. Half of 2018 coal volumes are contracted out at $12.51, so even if natural gas prices materially improve, which I think they will, CLD will not have much operating leverage, even if PRB coal prices improve.

Valuation: With 75 million shares outstanding x $3.51, CLD's market capitalization, as of last night was $263 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, CLD has about $100 million in positive working capital, and long term debt of $414 million plus about $190 million in other long term obligations. So to use the true definition of enterprise value I arrive at a call it enterprise value of $578 million ($263 million mkt. cap. + $415 million in long term debt - $100 million in cash).

Takeaway

Even at a $578 million EV, I have zero interest in shares of Cloud Peak. Look, let's face, the executives at Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU), Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), and now Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:CNTE) vaporized their former equity and unsecured bond holders. These lightweights and muppets (and I am being kind here) should have lost their jobs for blatant mismanagement, by leveraging up at the peak of the prior cycle, but instead they used the bankruptcy laws to shaft everyone and enrich themselves. I give Colin Marshall and his team credit for having the resolve and forthrightness to work through its balance issues without going to bankruptcy court.

Despite my relative admiration for Colin and his team, in the context of the executives at Peabody, Arch, and the former Alpha Natural, the headwinds are just too severe for Cloud. There is simply way too much capacity and reserves in the Powder River basin, so selling a blend of 8,400BTU and 8,800BTU PRB coal at $12.50 just isn't that exciting. I would not short CLD, here at $3 or $3.50, but it still isn't a buy either.

