Dissecting Intel's Bad Quarter

Investors should be wary of investing into Intel, and should re-allocate to AMD or Micron.

Guidance revision sounded too optimistic, and q/q deceleration in the desktop business will likely persist.

Furthermore, Intel’s earnings/sales figures failed to lift expectations as the company couldn’t deliver a material beat on either top/bottom line.

Despite the strong commentary from Intel’s financial report, we thought the data points on MPUs were particularly weak.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported a bad quarter, despite efforts to inflate results. Of course, the data speaks for itself, and while there are promising indications from its memory solutions group, and datacenter business. We take on the notion that Intel's financial performance may prove less than stellar if trends continue at the current trajectory.

Here's what went wrong

To divert attention away from MPU unit declines, Bob Swan, Intel's CFO highlighted improvements in profitability:

Revenue was $14.8 billion, up 7% year over year. Operating income was $3.9 billion, up 20% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.66 was up 22% year over year. Our EPS performance was a result of strong top line growth and significant margin expansion. First quarter operating margin was 27%, up 3 points year over year, and gross margin came in at 63% up 0.5 points year over year. Direct spending came in at $5.4 billion, flat year over year and down 2 points as a percent of revenue from 2016 as we continued to execute on our restructuring program.

Of course, this hardly takes into consideration the likelihood of a much weaker 2H'17. Intel moved pricing higher to sustain gross margin expansion, which doesn't seem sustainable. Furthermore, if unit declines were to persist, ASPs wouldn't really make up for the difference.

Hence, we're still bearish on Intel, as core business metrics are trending lower whereas vanity metrics like profitability, pricing, and so forth are overly emphasized by upper management at Intel.

Source: Intel

As you can tell, Intel's datacenter group was unaffected; however, the MPU business saw a 4% y/y decline in Q1'17. Management didn't really elaborate on this much, and quite frankly, we're not surprised.

It's really hard to spin a positive narrative on declining unit volumes, as it would imply that AMD is (NASDAQ:AMD) successfully taking market share away from Intel following the launch of its Ryzen series MPUs.

Intel reported a 7% decline in its desktop platform volumes, whereas Notebook units remained relatively stable. The Notebooks units were unaffected by competition, as AMD has not released its Raven Ridge APU platform for Notebooks. But, if we were to assume Notebook volumes trend lower, we'd have to revisit the possibility of Intel revising its estimates on revenue even lower.

That being the case, Intel also suggested that gross margins will remain stable. We don't anticipate Intel to adjust pricing lower, because it would impede their profitability, and given the lack of a guidance revision on gross margins, we anticipate AMD will take share at the expense of Intel's unit volumes.

To offset the unit discrepancy, Intel increased its pricing by 2% in desktops, and 7% in notebooks. This looks more like last minute profit harvesting than a sustained pattern of ASP increases.

Earnings results

To summarize, Intel reported a narrow miss on top line, and a narrow beat on bottom line. There really wasn't much to read into when pertaining to the headline results.

Source: TC 2000

Intel fell by 3.55% in the after-hours, and we're anticipating the stock to trade even lower in the next week given the discrepancy in reported outlook. While the CFO mentioned that the company can deliver $60 billion in revenue for FY'17, we're skeptical on memory contribution making enough of a difference given unit volumes could decelerate even quicker than what Swan is willing to anticipate.

Final thoughts

As such, we believe Intel's financial report/guidance reasserts the pro-AMD stance we have taken in the past year. Furthermore, Intel's valuation could be subject to further compression when we roll into 2H'17. Hence we're maintaining our negative stance on Intel, and continue to reiterate our sell recommendation.

We're not offering a price target, because we think Intel's shares remain range-bound for 2017. It's unlikely AMD will take enough share to meaningfully impact Intel's revenue overnight. But, investors should acknowledge that the loss of MPU units will develop into a trend and when that occurs, the stock will really take a tumble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.