Carbo Ceramics Bulls Its Way

When there is blood in the aisle, then the task is just getting started. That has to be the motto for Carbo Ceramics' (CRR) management. This company has bled more than at any time since its founding. The only thing currently heading in the right direction is sales. Many other key indicators are still going south. However, management has a plan to change more key indicator directions by the end of the year. So for those speculators who love adventure and near death experiences, this may be the company for you. This investment is definitely not for your mother.

The company burned through a gut wrenching $24 million in the first quarter. Losses still run almost as large as sales. However, management has guided towards improvements beginning with the second quarter. Cash use is expected to decline below $15 million in the second quarter. By year end management expects breakeven cash flow from operations. That would be quite a change from the current situation.

Source: Carbo Ceramics Scotia Howard Weil Conference Presentation March 28, 2017

By far the largest volume increase has been the sand (click on presentation)volume sold. At first glance this would seem counter to the idea of becoming a company with a technology differentiated product line. However, the sand business does provide the company salesman with a way to get their "foot in the door". Therefore the sand business will be invaluable to the recovery strategy of the company. As shown above already some products can be incorporated in the sand. That provides management the opportunity to sell a value added product with the sand that will increase the profit margin on deals.

Also note that the basic ceramic business is now only about 30% of sales. That is a very small fraction of what the volume and percent once was. So the company has been forced into the technology strategy. The long lead times are taking a toll. The old products' markets collapsed so there was no cash flow to fund the new products. The shareholders are paying the price ever since. But some more tangible results may be on the way.

Source: Carbo Ceramics First Quarter, 2017 Press Release

Management continues to cost itself some credibility by refusing to break out the various new product sales in some organized fashion. Nonetheless, clearly the new products are making headway. It has taken a few years and a lot of unanticipated losses to get to the headlines above. Launching that many (and more coming!) new products is a daunting task for a large company let alone a company losing lots of money. So success is by no means assured. Management has forecast at least a 40% revenue growth for the year. That kind of growth alone should improve the current cash flow generation considerably.

But a vote of confidence comes from the Wilks family companies who have stabilized the long term debt of the company through a very repayment friendly loan. The Wilks family companies have also purchased a fair amount of stock and own an option to acquire more stock. Two board members have also loaned the company money. Plus insiders have been purchasing the stock as it has declined. The pace of purchasing slowed recently and the last three months showed net sales. But the twelve month period shows definitely accumulation by insiders.

Source: Carbo Ceramics Scotia Howard Weil Conference Presentation March 28, 2017

Probably the latest diversification attempt (click on the March presentation) is an attempt to significantly expand the industrial production line. Management mentioned during the conference call that a $300 million potential market has been targeted. Co-processing to increase cash flow from idle assets is still a high priority. These attempts, if successful, would make the company less dependent upon the cyclical oil and gas business. In fact the business would become less cyclical period.

Management is familiar with the industrial side of the business. The company actually has a fairly long and somewhat distinguished history of selling to industries outside the oil and gas industry. However, this division has long been ignored as sales to the oil and gas industry rapidly climbed. The latest sales collapse has led to a change to a hopefully more stable future strategy.

The company remains in the start-up phase. Basically this is a company with a lot of new products and a sand commodity business. The company does have an industry reputation that should help the new product introduction process. Plus a lot of the new product developments were partnered with substantial industry companies. Many of the products continue to show promise, though progress has been painfully slow.

The balance sheet is in good shape. Bankruptcy has never been in the future for this company. A total failure of the new products could change that prediction, but such a failure appears highly unlikely. Plus the involvement of the Wilks family companies adds resources and experience. Cash is more than $50 million. Another $12 million in restricted cash is on the balance sheet that is expected to shortly become unrestricted cash. Inventories are still sky high. But those excess inventories can be liquidated to raise some additional cash in an emergency. An orderly liquidation will bring in more cash.

Plus the long term debt is low at less than 20% of assets. Currently, long term debt does not exceed total cash assets by all that much. But the company plans to spend a lot of cash on the launch and market penetration of the new products. At some point management will have to "live within its means". But now is probably not the time for that strategy. The unconventional loan market probably provides a means to expand the long term debt more if needed. The assets on the books can be discounted significantly and still provide enough protection for such a loan.

The future of the company now resides on the success of the new product lines. Some are showing sales increases. More products have yet to be introduced. Enough of these products needed to be successful before the company runs out of cash and debt options. So there is a race against time. The basic proppant business is probably gone for good. It has been replaced by a series of technologically superior and diversified products. Nonetheless, for investors who can risk entire loss of their investment, the successful execution of management's plans and goals will provide an extraordinary return. Based upon the markets targeted, this could be a billion dollar company in a decade. But investors should expect a very bumpy and risky ride in the immediate future to get there.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.