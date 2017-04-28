Baidu: Embrace The Growth

The valuation gap with Alphabet has grown incredibly large suggesting the soon-to-be faster growing Baidu has plenty of upside.

The company returned to revenue growth after two quarters of declines following the new Internet advertising laws in China.

The Q1 '17 results prove that Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is finally emerging from a nearly yearlong bout with tighter Internet advertising regulations in China. The requirement to verify online marketing accounts set the business back nearly a year.

The stock ended after-hours trading down about $7 to $180. Amazingly, Baidu has traded in a tight range going back to 2015 suggesting the stock breaks one way soon.

To really understand the story, investors need to go back to the start of 2016. At the time, Baidu produced Q1 revenue growth of 31.6%.

The stock though wasn't reflecting the opportunity in the Chinese market as the company had aggressively spent on R&D to capture the mobile search market and new business opportunities in video and transaction services. The end result was a heavy period of investing followed by the untimely policy changes for search advertising.

The key to these Q1 results were that Baidu was able to prove a shift back to growth mode has occurred. Revenues grew 6.8% YoY on top of the 31.6% growth rate last Q1.

The new regulations forced a 23% reduction in online marketing customers, yet Baidu was able to cover those lost customers with increased spending from existing clients.

The higher quality search results drove a nearly 27% increase in revenues per account. The company is now able to move out of verification mode and back to customer acquisition mode.

For Q2, the Chinese search giant guided to revenue growth of at least 12.1% and up to 14.9%. Again, another step back to full on growth mode topping the 16.3% growth back in 2016.

Anybody following my investment thesis on Baidu knows that my regular justification for owning the stock is the valuation of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Outside of the hiccups of the last couple of years, Baidu is equally positioned to capture the large Chinese market, and historically has grown faster than Alphabet.

The below chart highlights how the market caps of the two stocks were significantly closer five years ago. Now though, Alphabet is worth roughly 10x the current market cap of Baidu.

As Baidu is forecast to return to 20%+ growth by Q3, the stock should start the long road of closing the valuation gap. The long-term forecasts remain that Baidu will grow faster than Alphabet mainly due to the small size and the earlier stages of the Internet ad market in China in comparison to the U.S.

The key investor takeaway is that Baidu remains a no-brainer trading at levels from back in 2014 despite continuous growth outside of the small hiccup last year. The stars are aligning for a breakout move in the stock while the market ignores the obvious shift back to growth mode.

