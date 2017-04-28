Intel Beats On Earnings And Bets On Disruptive Growth: Is It A Buy?

"If it's smart and connected, its best with Intel."

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is at a pivotal point in its strategic transformation from a traditional chip manufacturer to a very broad all-round data player. INTC is turning its declining PC CPU business into a mature cash cow while diversifying into hot new markets such as 5G, Internet of Things and autonomous cars. The upside is evident, but does this make INTC an attractive investment for the value investor with a horizon of 3-5 years?

INTC is a company that is very difficult to assess. Its manufacturing and capex heavy CPU business is complemented with an R&D heavy IP business. Every year the R&D department has to come up with innovations to stay relevant in the field, which for Intel is not only staying loyal to Moore's Law, it also means that it has to keep coming up with differential technology in new hot markets. Hence, INTC is a company in transition after missing the mobility boat and with enterprises shifting their server capacity to the cloud. INTC is evolving even more into a research-heavy company which also means increased exposure to technological developments, changing customer needs, and fierce competition from various directions, including Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). What can we deduct from its latest earnings beat and is INTC a buy?

Investment thesis

Before investing into a company, I try to formulate an investment thesis. It keeps me disciplined and forces me to think of the key drivers to invest in the particular name. It is a process I find very valuable, not in the least bit because it also gives me very concrete events to track and identify clues about when to consider selling after such an event evolves.

I try to invest in undervalued or fairly valued companies of high quality with healthy earnings growth. My rule of thumb for expected total return is:

Total Return = Dividend Yield + Expected Earnings Growth +/- P/E Multiple Expansion/Contraction

Total return in this formula should for my hurdles at least be above 10%. More if the business risks are higher, less if the quality of the company is undisputed. INTC's forward dividend yield is at 2.95%, which means I require expected future earnings to be at 7% unless I expect significant multiple expansion.

INTC is what I consider an investment with a lot of business risk. Unless you're very well involved in the tech scene, it is delusional to think we have a true feel and understanding of the competitive edge and market potential for all these different products. Hence, I require an attractive valuation (discount on industry average and historic mean) and as much evidence as possible about the sustainable market position of the company. INTC is without doubt a huge player with a strong brand name and solid balance sheet. But what are its key success factors?

In my opinion the KSFs for INTC are: i) acquiring meaningful market share in the IoT space, including autonomous cars, ii) achieving healthy return on investments in the memory market (3D NAND and 3D Xpoint), iii) acquiring a meaningful market position for 5G devices (specifically modems). If INTC is successful in positioning itself for these (exponential) growth markets, there will be a lot of growth to come and the 7% year on year growth will appear to be a vast underestimation of the market.

However, will INTC be in time and have differential technologies for these domains? And who will ultimately be the survivor in these markets, the niche players with focused investments around one aspect of the smart connected devices or the all-round players like INTC that integrate knowledge about connectivity, processing and storage in one R&D effort?

Please join me in the discussion below and share your insights or relevant publications that could give us a better understanding of these highly relevant questions.

Q1 Earnings update

Overall the Q1 earnings were slightly above expectations and confirm what management promised at its latest earnings release. The guidance for the full year is still not very inspiring, even though it was it was upped a little bit, and the storm of competitive products (especially AMD's Ryzen 7) still has to come. Intel is forecasting revenue of USD 60bln (vs consensus of USD 59.95bln) and EPS of USD 2.71-2.99 (vs USD 2.80 consensus).

Intel reported a 7% increase in revenues YoY and increased its profitability with a strong step up in EBITDA (10.4%) and EPS (22% non-GAAP, 45%, GAAP,). For its most important division, the Client Computing Group (CCG) total revenue increased to 6% on the back of the growing LTE modem business and a less worse than expected development of the PC market. Considering the competition of especially AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and the overall PC market decline, these numbers are actually a sign of strength but the Ryzen 7 was only introduced at the beginning of March.

Other group results were quite in line with expectations with data center performance (DCG) slightly less than what was expected. In the Q1 conference call analysts were particularly curious about a decline in operating profits for its DCG segment and the DCG growth below trend line. Management maintains high single-digit growth targets, but I would not be surprised if this will disappoint. The 55% growth in the memory business looks spectacular, but this didn't represent too much growth considering the lack of production in Q1 2016. Of course it remains an impressive segment but management expects it will take until FY 2018 before the unit is generating profits.

Trends and catalysts

Intel operates in a market with enormous potential. To illustrate, let's consider that an average person generates about 1.5 gb/day today, an autonomous car could generate over 4,000 gb of data on an average day. Add to this the IoT development, with wearables, smart cities and robotics. You can see the required growth in transmitting, processing and storage capacity for these amounts of data. It makes sense INTC is investing in this area, but I'm quite skeptical about its chances as INTC has to compete with QCOM on 5G technology with MU and Samsung in the memory domain, and with ARM, NVDA, AMD, IBM and GOOG on its processing and semiconductor business. All of them have excellent track records in their segment.

INTC has traditionally mainly been a developer and manufacturer of CPUs. And a very good and profitable one. The company grew its revenue over the last 10-year with 5.32% p.a, which led to income growth of 7.42% and EPS growth of 9.44%. ROIC has always been above 12%. However, INTC has missed out on the mobile revolution over the last five years and due to the slowing PC market growth over the last few years has been minimal. INTC is now heavily investing in growing markets. The R&D spend is however still hovering around USD 12bln, i.e. 22% of revenue. The spend is just allocated differently. From this perspective, it is disappointing to see INTC 2017 revenue guidance flat. However, the earnings are expected USD 0.80 per share higher around USD 2.90 per share.

CCG: Flat outlook, although volumes will decline mid single digits. Margins increase as the product mix shifts favorably and investments are cut in favor of investments in growing areas. Scale and facilities are in favor of INTC, as there are not many competitors left. There will be a capex uptick of USD 2.5bln to get 10nm capacity online, which is envisaged to boost margins even further.

DCG: Single-digit growth. INTC still holds a dominant position in datacenters. Cloud data processing will grow very rapidly as enterprises shift toward the cloud. Like for like prices are lower for cloud service providers than enterprises, but the mix is expected to change a bit more positive as cloud service providers value performance more. Important to keep an eye on is the fierce competition from NVDA, which grew 126% in this segment last year.

Non Volatile Memory: The fast growth is expected to continue on the back of increasing demand for storage capacity and INTC technology is considered differential. Further investments will be made in NVM (SSD, 3D NAND, 3D Xpoint), a.o. capex will grow to USD 2.5bln in 2017 (up from USD 1.6bln in 2016).

IoTG: Growing at 15% p.a., growth can accelerate. However competition from large and small processor competitors, as well as new entrants that use ARM architecture and other operating systems and software, threaten INTC's position in this segment. Additionally, a broad range of connectivity solutions is required. QCOM is still fully focused in this segment and a strong competitor providing 3/4G, WiFi, and Bluetooth solutions. Interesting to note are the developments in the modem market. In 2016 the first Intel 7360 LTE modem went in mass production for the iPhone 7, it was not very well received. Recently, Intel launched a new LTE modem which looks promising and will secure its place in the iPhone 8, on paper this new modem is a very good match for QCOM's X20. Keep an eye out for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) announcements about the modem.

Acquisitions:

On March 13th INTC announced its acquisition of Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) for USD 15.3bln. MBLY is "the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ("ADAS") and autonomous driving technologies." This is a very hot technology and the strategic rationale is evident. The price paid is worrisome especially because there are plenty of competitors in the field. INTC is paying 43 times revenue and 141 times earnings. In 2016 Mobileye generated just USD 358mln in revenue. With an average sales price of USD 45, a lot of good things have to happen for INTC for the deal to make sense economically. Driver assistance technology needs to be adopted and offered on almost every vehicle sold over the next decade. I'm quite skeptical of this capital allocation as I am also still skeptical about the Altera acquisition in 2015.

INTC data by YCharts

A quick glimpse on the performance of the stock tells us that investors have not been treated very well despite the share buy backs and dividends. INTC is lagging behind on the SOX index while investors are holding back to see how the turnaround will work out for Intel.

Valuation

Considering the different business units with each their own dynamics and the very hard to forecast business, I prefer a comparison with its peers to evaluate the INTC valuation.

Valuation to me is all about cash, and I want to be simple about it, but not simpler than possible. Which means the balance sheet should be included (EV instead of Price) and EBITDA should be considered instead of the easily manipulated earnings. Additionally, the earnings yield should be seen in relation to the cash conversion (i.e. the $ of FCF per $ of EBITDA). Thus, I prefer EV/EBITDA and EV/CF to an overly simple P/E multiple. Growth prospects are essential to determine the valuation, but so is the cash conversion. Otherwise you will end up paying a lot for operational profits that just do not convert into cash available for shareholders.

What can be learned? Compared to its peers INTC is valued at a discount. INTC is quite a cash generative company and at 7.6x EV/EBITDA, and a cash yield of 7% (1 / EV/CF) there is not much growth priced in the stock. A lot of metrics look very sound, including margins, valuation, debt levels, dividend yield, and ROIC. Compared to its historic valuation, INTC is trading in line with or at a slight discount. Its 10-year median P/E is at 15.9x whilst P/B is at 2.6x. So investors are not likely to overpay at these levels but undervaluation seems to be limited.

However, what worries me is the lack of insider ownership (only EUR 70mln, i.e. 0.04%) and the lack of insider buying both are far below its peers. These aspects are important indicators for me in considering a R&D heavy and transforming company.

Analyst forecasts estimate five-year earnings around mid single digits. And considering the business risks and soft revenue guidance, there will be quite a bit of volatility in the earnings forecast. So what should we make of the 2.95% dividend yield and forecasts? Investors can expect a total annual return of around 8% on the medium term, not counting on multiple expansion. However, if the investments in growing markets do not bring what we're hoping from them, a lot of value will be wasted and growth will stagnate. On the other hand, if the investments do work out, multiples will expand and growth can accelerate. For the moment I consider the 8% expected total return to be below my hurdle of 10. With the uncertainty surrounding INTC, I would recommend a higher margin of safety.

Conclusion

Are INTC profits from its CCG and DCG business financing tomorrow's innovation and will the synergies of its R&D efforts in memory, storage, 5G and smart processing result in truly differential technologies or are we betting massive amounts of shareholders' cash on surviving an overly ambitious entrance in multiple highly competitive markets?

Although INTC's history of cash generation and capital allocation is solid and its valuation modest, I feel its M&A track record and proven ability to adapt to changing customer needs (mobility) are not so impressive. The valuation is not a convincing buy at this time. Therefore, I'll be staying on the sidelines until we get to see more compelling evidence of differential technology and a strong market position in the growth markets.

