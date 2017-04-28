Auris Medical Company Overview

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) has been trading between the prices of .93 cents and 72 cents over the past month. They have a market cap just over 27 million dollars. Their pipeline consists of 5 drugs and their drugs have catalysts in the near future.

Auris Medical's Financials

One of the biggest problems for small biopharmaceutical companies is dilution. As small biopharmaceutical companies burn cash at a very fast rate but, do not have much revenue. However, I believe Auris Medical should be safe from a public offering over the next few months. Why? Well the company has just under 32 million dollars in cash and cash equivalents. Furthermore, this does not include the public offering they just recently had in which they raised around 10 million dollars.

On the other hand, Auris had a cash burn rate of 19 million dollars over through 2016. While this is not outrageously high it is definitely not ideal. It is understandable though since they have 2 drugs in phase 3 and three other drugs in various stages.

Auris Pipeline

Auris Medical's pipeline consists of drugs that are in the field of otology or the study of diseases of the ear. Keyzilen is one of Auris Medical's late stage drugs and is currently on Phase 3. Keyzilen was fast tracked by the FDA in February Keyzilen is a treatment for Acute inner ear tinnitus. If approved Keyzilen would be the first drug to gain approval to treat this disease. Right now Keyzilen is under trials of TACTT3 (A), TACTT3 (B), AMPACT 1 and AMPACT 2. Data for both TACTT 3 TRIALS is expected in quarter 1 of 2018 . While both AMPACT trials will provide data in quarter 2 of 2017. How does Keyzilen work? Well here is an explanation from Auris medical's website.

"Acoustic trauma and other insults to the inner ear may trigger increased levels of extra-cellular glutamate, which in turn cause excessive activation of cochlear NMDA receptors. This process results in damage or killing of sensory cells and is thought to be responsible for abnormal spontaneous "firing" of auditory nerves, which may be perceived as tinnitus. Under normal circumstances, the NMDA receptors are thought to play no role in fast excitatory neurotransmission, respectively normal hearing. Keyzilen® is blocking cochlear NMDA receptors to suppress the aberrant excitation of the auditory nerve that is perceived as tinnitus."

The other drug in late stage approval is AM-111. AM-11 data will be released in the third quarter of 2017. AM-111 is a treatment for ASNHL (sudden deafness). Am-111 is made into a fully biodegradable gel that is given to the patient in a single dose intratympanic injection into the middle of the ear. Here is an explanation of how it works from Auris medical's website.

"JNK is a signal transmitting enzyme that regulates a number of important cellular activities, including activation of genes encoding inflammatory molecules or promoting cell death (apoptosis). JNK is activated following various types of cochlear insults (stress) that may lead to ASNHL. AM-111 enters cells and binds to JNK, thereby inhibiting activation of transcription factors such as c-jun and c-fos. This in turn prevents JNK mediated apoptosis and inflammatory response, which could otherwise result in irreversible loss of hair cells and cochlear neurons. AM-111 supports natural recovery processes and helps to prevent or reduce chronic hearing loss."

The rest of Auris Medical's pipeline consists of drugs in earlier stage developments. Including Am-125 which treats Meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo. AM-125 is expected to release phase 1 data in the second half of 2017. The other two drugs AM-102 and AM-123 both are in the preclinical stage and expect to release data in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Institutional Buying

Recently a total of 10 institutions have increased their positions that total 2,105,781 shares. While only 7 companies have decreased their positions with a total of 1,278,291 shares being sold. This has brought the institutional holdings to be 11,113,397 making institutional ownership to be 25 percent of shares. According to the Nasdaq's website.

Risk

As always there are many risks you assume when buy into very low cap pharmaceutical companies. One major risk is that the drugs release bad data from their trials. With only a few drugs in the pipeline a late phase trial failure can send stocks plummeting and no matter how much research you do there is always a chance the drug just simply doesn't work.

Conclusion

Auris Medical seems to be safe from dilution in the upcoming months. As they have a little over 40 million dollars in cash and equivalents if you include the money they made off their most recent public offering. Auris Medical has a few major catalyst of the next year including two phase 3 data releases expected. Furthermore, they seem to be being bought up by institutions in the recent months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.