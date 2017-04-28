3M's Rinse-And-Repeat Model Serving It Well

These shares are not undervalued, but 3M may be shedding its reputation as only outperforming in down cycles.

3M remains committed to a program of continuous cost improvement and reinvestment, and additional M&A seems like a likely use of capital.

3M outperformed revenue growth expectations in the first quarter, with surprising strength in Electronics and good results almost everywhere outside of Consumer.

3M (NYSE:MMM) has traditionally not been the go-to name for playing industrial/economic recoveries, as the company's more conservative approach typically makes it more of a bear market favorite. CEO Inge Thulin has subtly changed a lot about this company, though, and it may be the case that this company is moving more toward an "all seasons" performer than is commonly thought.

In any case, 3M has done a little better than I expected since my last update, with the shares outperforming peers like Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and General Electric (NYSE:GE). 3M shares are not cheap by any conventional sense of that word, but the shares do appear priced for a mid-to-high single-digit total return and the company's deployable capital and focus on continuous incremental improvement both argue in its favor as a holding.

A Good Start To The Year ...

3M's first quarter earnings report once again brings up the question about what sorts of charges and expenses investors should ignore, but it was otherwise a good report in what is shaping up as a pretty solid start to the year for the sector.

Revenue rose a little less than 5% on an organic basis, beating expectations on stronger-than-expected volume growth. So far, that's a little better than the "typical" comparable company, continuing a recent trend of doing a little better than the overall group. 3M's volatile Electronics and Energy business led the way with over 11% growth, as Electronics jumped 18% on strong sales of display and electronic materials. Management sounded a little more optimistic on the business than it has in the recent past, so it may be the case that the company has digested the impact of the shift toward OLED.

Industrial segment sales were up close to 6%, with double-digit sales in auto and strong sales in advanced materials. While the auto market does seem to be slowing, it's slowing at a better than expected pace, which is good news for 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Dover (NYSE:DOV), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK); I'd also note, though, that industrial automation companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) have had generally positive things to say about the sector from a capex perspective.

Safety and Graphics saw nearly 5% growth on very strong roofing granules (up double-digits) and strong personal safety, which is also helping Honeywell. Healthcare was up about 3% on strong drug delivery and food safety, and surprisingly good oral care results. The oral care performance was interesting give Danaher's less-than-enthusiastic report and commentary, so it would seem that 3M may be gaining some share here. Last was Consumer, where sales fell about 1%, as strong home improvement and home care sales were offset by weaker office product sales.

… With Some Noise

It wasn't a perfect quarter, as 3M beat on the top line and missed on the operating line. Gross margin eased off about 70bp and the segment margin contracted by about a half-point. Only Safety/Graphics and Electronics/Energy saw margin expansion, but I'd note that 3M continues to report excellent segment-level profitability as the worst-performing segment (Electronics/Energy) is still in the high teens and margins in Healthcare tops 30%.

One of the "issues" with margins this quarter is 3M's ongoing "investments" in efficiency and cost reduction. I put investments in quotations because there is a legitimate discussion to be had here as to the differences between costs and investments, and many management teams play fast and loose with those terms.

In the case of 3M, though, I think this is part of a sound long-term strategy of continuous process improvement. Management is underway with a COGS reduction initiative that will see it spend upwards of half a billion dollars to save around $150 million a year, including a reduced factory footprint (possibly reducing its facility count by 20%) and more automated/efficient manufacturing processes.

More M&A Seems Likely

3M made a reasonably large deal back in mid-March, acquiring Johnson Controls's (NYSE:JCI) Scott Safety for a $2 billion enterprise value, or about 13x trailing EBITDA. Although expensive, the premium 3M paid isn't out of line with sector norms and Scott addresses some areas of weakness in 3M's line-up including self-contained breathing gear and gas/flame detection. I wonder if 3M at least knocked on MSA Safety's (NYSE:MSA) door, as although a deal here would have been more expensive, it would have given the company a much stronger position in breathing gear, flame/gas detection, and headgear. As is, I would underrate 3M's ability to use its strong market position to leverage Scott's technology into greater share down the road.

Looking at where 3M's balance sheet is today, I would not be surprised to see more deals. Areas like wound care and infection prevention would make sense, as would further incremental deals in safety. I don't think the company is all that likely to reinvest in its Electronics business, but adding a new vertical in Industrial is at least plausible.

The Opportunity

3M's revenue was stronger than I expected this quarter, but I'm not altering my model in a very meaningful way. The shares still look overvalued on the basis of mid-single-digit revenue and FCF growth, but investors seem willing to accept lower expected returns today from higher-quality industrial/industrial conglomerate names. Given some of the challenges today at Honeywell and GE, it may not be too much of a stretch to say that 3M is a go-to safe haven name for institutional investors.

The Bottom Line

I'm still content to hold these shares, as I look at it as a long-term cornerstone holding. Are there cheaper names in industrial? Yes, or at least on a relative basis. So while I'm happy to hold 3M, I won't claim its the best name for new money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.