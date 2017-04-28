Shelf Drilling To Acquire 3 Premium Jackups For $225 Million; Could Atwood Oceanics Be The Seller?

Shelf Drilling Jack-up Comet.

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling Industry is suffering through the worst bear cycle in history. The oil crash that began late in 2014 has had a terrible effect, particularly on the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), Ensco Plc. (NYSE:ESV) or Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown, due to a basic lack of work, dismal day rates and rig oversupply which is the unavoidable consequence of an offshore drilling bear market.

Subsequently, competition is naturally becoming fiercer, because the offshore jack-up market (shallow waters) and the offshore floater market are oversupplied by a multitude of rigs, modern and old, that compete against each other for a very limited amount of contracts at low day rate, often close to break-even level.

However, in my preceding article, I tried to demonstrate that despite a difficult environment, there is a silver lining in every dark cloud, and it is the jack-up segment rebound here. The recent contract up-trend in the Jack-up segment has shown clearly a nascent recovery shaping up during the first quarter 2017.

This new trend has created a new opportunity in the distressed market and new companies emerged to scoop up the best jack-ups at a fraction of their original value. Seeking alpha recently published one of my articles about Borr Drilling's acquisition of the entire Transocean jack-up fleet at a very attractive price.

My article today is another example of this very specific activity that may increase in size throughout 2017.

What is the "news" all about?

On April 27, 2017, OffshoreEnergyToday announced the following:

The company, one of the world's largest jack-up rig contractors, has decided to conduct a private placement of new common shares, aiming to raise $250 million, to be used for fleet expansion. Shelf has entered into letters of intent to acquire three premium jack-up drilling rigs from an unnamed third party for $225 million. According to Shelf, the acquisition remains subject to execution of a mutually agreed sale and purchase agreement, board approvals from both parties, and confirmation that the required financial structure is in place no later than April 30, 2017, which is intended to be met through the private placement. "The acquired rigs all have a reputable operating history in Shelf Drilling's key markets and will strengthen the group's leading position there. The acquisition will further strengthen the group's fleet and fortify the group's position as a globally leading jack-up contractor. The group's total jack-up rig count will increase from 36 rigs to 39 jack-up drilling rigs," Shelf said. Earlier this month, Shelf took delivery of its second newbuild jack-up rig - Shelf Drilling Krathong (SDK). The rig will be used by Chevron in Thailand, under a five-year contract awarded in 2014.

For ones who are interested to read the shelf drilling $250 million offering, please click here.

Now, I tried to guess which is the company that could be the "seller"? I do not have any inside information to support my claim but will explain why I believe it is Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW)

What do we know?

1 - "Shelf has entered into letters of intent to acquire three premium jack-up drilling rigs from an unnamed third party for $225 million."

According to InfieldRigs, the premium market segment represents today 213 Jack-ups Worldwide. Below is the graph repartition (click graph to enlarge):

The only suitable premium jack-ups responding to the description should be found in the operational and/or ready-stacked segment indicated above. Another important criteria is the Asian location.

After the review of the 160 rigs, it becomes apparent that only ATW presents the potential with its three premium jack-ups [Paragon offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) could have been another choice but had to be eliminated for lack of rigs (3 cold stacked and one Ready stacked only) that fits the need and Asian location]:

Atwood Aurora (2008) - Status: Ready stacked (Malta) Atwood Beacon (2003) - Status: Ready stacked (Philippines) Atwood Orca (2013) - Status: Ready Stacked, will be operational next month until May 2018 at a day rate fixed unknown. Working for Mubadala Petroleum in Thailand. (Actually in Singapore)

Another alternative is the Atwood Mako (2012) instead of the Atwood Aurora, because the Atwood Mako is Ready stacked in the Philippines. However, the Atwood Mako is not a premium jack-up but an independent leg cantilever HS.

For Atwood Oceanics' last fleet status, please click here.

Does it make any sense?

I believe it makes a lot of sense for both companies.

Shelf drilling is adding three modern jack-ups to its 36 jack-up fleet at a very attractive price. A premium jack-up construction cost was around $200-$240 million at the peak.

Atwood Oceanics is getting another $225 million cash, which is exactly what the company needs and avoid a potential restructuring potential or at least give the company some breathing room.

At the end of the last quarter, long-term debt was $1.298 billion with no debt maturity until May 2019.

Remaining liquidity was $700 million at the end of 2016 (including the remaining revolver with the balance at $449 million) after the company paid $55 million as a milestone for the two UDW Drillships under construction, $68 million in debt service and $55 million in maintenance. The last equity financing added approximately $175+ million net, which increased liquidity to approximately $875 million.

Since my last article was published on ATW where I recommended to sell a large part of your holdings between $12 and $14, the stock has been falling to $7.84 yesterday.

This potential move could be seen as a positive by the market, and in this case, we could see an upside to $9.50.

I ONLY recommend some cautious accumulation at $7 support for the moment, and let you decide if it is worth it to bet on a potential rally, IF Shelf Drilling is really acquiring three modern jack-ups from ATW, which is so far a mere assumption that I wanted to share with my followers.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on ATW and the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.