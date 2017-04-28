Time For Silver Bulls To Mop Up

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) is down over 7% in 9 sessions while the markets are 'risk on' following the first round of the French election and the unveiling of tax proposals. It's hardly a crash, but it should be enough to flush out weak hands and short term traders. I'm buying the low $17s for a move to at least $19.4. Here's why.

A Positive Decline

In my last article on March 31st I warned of a bullish pattern which looked very likely to fail.

Pretty patterns are nice to look at, but the prettier they are, the more attention they get, and the probabilities of success actually decline. The markets rarely give us a free lunch.

When pretty patterns like this fail, the effects can be ugly. When so many traders expect the same thing and the opposite happens, the run for the exits is swift, causing price to collapse in the short term.

Hopefully you weren't one of the traders buying the break out. Most who tried will have stopped out by now, which is good news for those who anticipated this move.

The odds swing very much in favor of longs if there is a failure of the setup, and we can buy capitulation under $17.5 again.

A failure of a pattern doesn't necessarily mean the trend is changing. The move down has been exaggerated by poor positioning and there are plenty examples of markets continuing higher once short term traders have been flushed out.

In my last article I used oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE) as examples of what can happen when this particular pattern fails. Now that price action has progressed they provide an even better template:

Both markets managed to reverse at a higher low (by the 78.6% Fibonacci retrace) and move to a higher high.

In fact, when I wrote the article EURUSD was still falling and I speculated,

I am keeping an eye on EURUSD's behavior as I think it can make a higher low and turn up again, much in the same way as oil.

I later called the reversal on Twitter to within 12 pips. I'm not saying this to boast, but to give context to the silver pattern, which is now at the 78.6% retrace.

Of course there is no guarantee that silver will follow oil and EURUSD higher. But if you believe silver is going higher, and are looking for an entry, this is a decent area. It seems a decline to the 78.6% retrace is enough to flush out weak hands and get smart money interested again.

Added Evidence

I base most of my trading decisions on price action, but occasionally oscillators and signals can help. Silver has been responding very well to an indicator developed by Tom Demark which I wrote about here and here.

It just so happens the same buy signal is active at today's low.

If you want more information on the Demark indicator please refer to the linked articles. Basically it tries to identify exhaustion levels in the trend. Once a 9 count completes a reversal or pause is expected.

Risks

At time of writing (Friday) silver is hovering near the lows of the week. Closing near the week's lows usually means more price discovery is needed the following week. I think of it like the clock stopped on the move at Friday's close, and when the clock resumes on Monday the move will likely pick up where it left off.

There doesn't have to be a significant drop; a lower low which reverses back over the previous week's low is often enough to show us that sellers are not aggressive at new lows.

I would also feel more comfortable of a low in precious metals with a move below the March low in the gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). But we don't always get what we want from the markets, and waiting for the stars to align for a perfect trade can lead to disappointment.

The Trade

I have bought $17.3 with a stop at $16.7. The target is $19.4. This risks $0.6 for $2.1. The chance of success is harder to define, but the reasons for the trade explained in this article should mean the probabilities favor buyers.

Longer term I have a long bias, but I am not looking for a sustained trend higher at this point.

Conclusions

Anticipating fake breaks and reversals can save you from painful trades. It can also prepare us for opportunistic entries by buying short term capitulation.

Based on examples of the same pattern and sequence of events in other markets, silver is now a buy for new highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long silver futures. I have a longer term gold position.