BP Plc Uses Technology To Discover 200M Barrels Of Oil In The Gulf Of Mexico: Strong BUY

Yesterday BP PLC (NYSE:BP) announced what they call a major technological breakthrough finding an additional 200 million barrels of additional resources in their Atlantis oil field in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is yet another example of how BP is using technology to enhance shareholder value. BP seems very excited about this latest success and states that they will be deploying this same technique to other oil fields around the world including Azerbaijan, Trinidad, Angola and Tobago.

The company is very excited about the success of this new technology that allows the company to enhance the clarity of images that it collects through seismic surveys. This enhanced data and sharper images of the subsurface will allow BP to drill wells with more success and for less money.

Here is what Bernard Looney, BP's chief executive of globalupstream had to say about the success: had to say: "This technological breakthrough has essentially allowed our team to find a new oil field within our existing Atlantis field. Given the overwhelming success of this project, we are now deploying this technology across BP's global operations." Interested investors can click here for more info from the company's website.

In my view this is huge news for BP and the oil industry. I believe BP's share price is significantly undervalued at this price under $35. This oil discovery alone adds extra value to the company that is about to increase production through 7 new major projects this year.

How does this technology work?

From the company's website.

Proprietary algorithms developed by BP's Subsurface Technical Center were applied on seismic data run at BP's Center for High Performance Computing, one of the largest supercomputers in the world dedicated to commercial research. The algorithms allowed data that would normally take a year to be analyzed to be processed in only a few weeks, accelerating BP's development decisions for the field. The algorithms enhance a technique known as Full Waveform Inversion (FWI), which matches seismic simulations with existing seismic data to produce high quality subsurface images. "This innovation again shows that BP remains at the forefront of advanced seismic imaging and digital technologies," said Ahmed Hashmi, BP's head of upstream technology. "The new technique has produced the best images of this reservoir that we have ever seen."

BP agrees to sell 50% of its stake in SECCO Petrochemical Company for $1.68B.

Yesterday the company announce the sale that is supposed to finalize in the 4th quarter of this year. BP's resources are vast and it is my belief that the market is not giving BP the respect it deserves. I get the feeling that is about to change in a big way with market moving news like the above oil find, along with the announcement of this sale to the markets.

Earnings Due next week

Investors will get their chance to grade BP's progress next week when the company reports earnings. I believe the days to buy this stock under $35 are numbered.

For more clarity let's take a look the charts.

Above is a 60 minute intraday chart for a look at the trading activity from late November to today. It is very clear to see that BP has underperformed all year bottoming at the $33 level last month.

I see strong potential for the stock to gap up on earnings and in time take out the $38.50 level on the way into the $40s. This will require oil to trade back to the $55 level over the coming months.

If BP's earnings are anything similar to Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM), who's earnings were up 100%, then investors can expect a nice pop on earnings with significant upside going forward.

Conclusion

BP's latest oil find of 200M barrels of additional resources is proof that technology is creating additional value and lowering cost for major oil companies across the board.

BP stands to gain from this new technology being deployed across its vast network of projects around the world. The stock is a buy and significantly undervalued in this traders opinion.

I am heavily long the stock and love it right here at this price. I see any weakness in oil prices as a buying opportunity as I believe the bottom may be in for oil or is very near.

As always, do your own research and know your exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, LYG, CHK, BAC,HIMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.