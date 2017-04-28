Trinity Industries Pops On Strong Results

The industry is still depressed and may remain that way for a while, but the company's strong financial performance is encouraging and suggests that more upside could be ahead.

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) moved nicely higher on April 26th (before pulling back on the 27th) after the management team of the firm announced financial results for its first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. To be precise, after climbing more than 4% at one point, shares closed up a hair over 3%, driven by investor enthusiasm surrounding its cash flow and some other financial results. In what follows, I will dig into the data associated with Trinity and give my thoughts on what it all means for the company moving forward.

Mixed results

In terms of sales, I'm sad to say that Trinity failed to produce. During the quarter, analysts had expected revenue to come in at $891.7 million. Management, however, driven by weak performance not only at their Rail Group but some of its other operating segments, reported something a little less enticing. During the quarter, Trinity's sales came out to $877.3 million. This implies a miss of $14.4 million. This all compares to around $1.19 billion in sales the same quarter of 2016. Honestly, when I first saw this, I was expecting a pullback in the firm's stock, but its earnings appear to have made up for this.

According to management, earnings per share during the quarter did quite well. If their tabulation happens to be correct, Trinity earned $0.30 per share. Even though this was far worse than the $0.64 per share that management reported in the first quarter of the company's 2016 fiscal year, it did beat the $0.28 per share in earnings that analysts had been expecting. Given the capital intensity of some of Trinity's operations, this is pleasantly surprising and was driven largely by its Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, which saw sales grow by $0.4 million year-over-year and saw, thanks to decreased maintenance and compliance costs, its segment operating margin grow from 41.6% of sales to 47.5%.

Perhaps even more important here was the fact that Trinity's operating cash flow for the quarter remained strong. In the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, the company generated operating cash flow of $286.1 million. This year's first quarter did see quite a drop but at $220.1 million, it represented a margin of 25.1% compared to last year's 24.1%. For a highly cyclical business experiencing plummeting sales and profits, that kind of cash flow generating ability is really healthy.

There were two other good things that I believe are worth mentioning. First, Trinity's long-term debt dipped a little bit lower during the quarter, falling by $20.6 million from $3.0566 billion down to $3.036 billion. Second, while the demand for railcars is still weak and hasn't shown too much in the way of improving, its leasing segment did still report a strong portfolio optimization of 97.5%. This is just 0.1% lower than it was in the first quarter of the firm's 2016 fiscal year.

My observations regarding Trinity

As one of my two largest holdings, there's no secret that I'm a fan of the firm. What I saw in this quarterly report is certainly encouraging and seems to reinforce my view of the enterprise. In addition to all of the strong financial results posted, for instance, management did it while maintaining a cash and marketable securities balance of $962.6 million ($183.8 million of which is restricted), down just slightly from $976.3 million ($178.2 million restricted). Now, if Trinity happens to lose its appeal regarding a large False Claims Act judgment against it, most of this cash could eventually vanish, but I see this as being unlikely.

Another thing is that, in addition to having a lot of capital to work with if I am right about the firm's lawsuit, there is the fact that management's own forecasts for this year are moving a bit closer to what I said may be possible. In a prior article, I made the case that we could see railcar deliveries of maybe as much as 18,060 units for the business this year, up from the 14,000 to 15,000 range management had forecasted. Now, however, management has moved that entire range up by 1,000 units, so it's not unreasonable to see additional moves higher, especially if a major infrastructure spending plan gets passed.

Now, this doesn't mean that I'm all sunshine and unicorns regarding Trinity. There are problems with the business. For instance, its backlog in key areas has dropped. In just the past quarter, its railcar backlog has dropped from $3 billion down to $2.7 billion, while its wind turbines backlog has dropped from $1.1 billion to $1 billion. These and a continued sluggishness in the industry are serving to weigh the business down. This has led to management lowering its earnings guidance this year from the range of $1 to $1.35 down to $1 to $1.25 per share.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Trinity is still tough. There's no doubt about that. Absent a major government plan or a quick turnaround in the railcar market because of a general economic improvement, we are looking at probably 2018 before a true recovery comes about, but management's strong performance even in this environment has been admirable. As a shareholder and at these prices, I am not as enthusiastic about Trinity as I once was, but I do believe it still presents one of the few areas of opportunity for investors, especially if the business goes on to win its case in appeal, which would serve as a monumental catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.