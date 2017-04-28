First Quarter Economic Growth: In Need Of Some Fiscal Stimulus?

Looking at the numbers more closely, however, raises a concern that the recent small budget deficits have been achieved by cutting back defense expenditures, something Mr. Trump needs to consider.

This weak growth gives President Trump more space to argue for the need to stimulate the economy through tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

The United States grew by 1.9 percent, year-over-year, in the first quarter of 2017 raising real concerns about the strength of the economy.

A question arising out of the first quarter estimates for the growth of the US economy gives the Trump administration some ammunition for aggressively pursuing its budgetary plans for stimulating the economy. Let's see.

Year-over-year, the United States economy grew by 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017. For the first quarter of 2016, real GDP grew by only 1.6 percent.

Focusing on quarterly numbers can be misleading and that is why I tend to like the year-over-year figures better. It also reduces seasonal adjustment factors. What changed within these aggregate numbers?

Well, guess what - the real laggard in spending, year-over-year, was government spending.

Overall government expenditures was down by 0.6 percent, year-over-year, with federal government spending down 0.3 percent and state and local spending down even more at 0.8 percent.

In the first quarter of 2016, overall government spending was up 1.9 percent.

Business investment spending, which has gotten a lot of attention lately, was actually up, year-over-year, in the first quarter by 2.0 percent, whereas last year, first quarter the number was a negative 0.7 percent.

Consumption expenditure showed roughly the same rate of growth in both years with the year-over-year rate of growth in the first quarter of 2017 being 2.8 percent versus 2.4 percent last year.

In other words, the major swing in aggregate spending in the economy was in the governments - federal and state and local.

Does this open the door for the Trump administration?

It may or may not point to an opportunity for President Trump, but one thing is very clear and that is that the federal government contribution to the economic growth of the country was achieved at the expense of defense expenditures.

Where the first quarter of 2017 saw a 0.3 percent decline in federal government spending, non-defense spending was UP by 2.5 percent and defense spending was DOWN by 2.2 percent.

This has also been the case over the previous two years. Federal government spending was up, year-over-year, only 0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2016, but non-defense spending rose by 2.3 percent and defense spending dropped by 0.1 percent.

In the first quarter of 2015, the difference was even more dramatic. Overall federal government spending, year-over-year, was down by 0.8 percent with non-defense spending up by 2.7 percent and defense spending was down by 3.0 percent.

In other words, to minimize the federal deficits during his last years in office, President Obama kept federal government expenditures down and was able to do this on the back of defense spending.

Thus, one major dilemma facing President Trump and his administration in devising plans for stimulating the economy is whether or not he can continue to contribute to the growth of non-defense spending in the budget at the expense of defense expenditures. Can the US military continue to pay for increasing non-defense expenditures?

And, maybe this is one reason for the weakness in business investment over the past several years. A large part of the non-defense expenditures go to pay for services, things that do not end up stimulating substantial amounts of business investment spending.

Maybe to pick up business investment spending, more money has to go into defense expenditures.

But, the plans that Mr. Trump and his administration seem to be hatching do not take any of this information into account.

In this analysis I am not taking a position one way or the other about tax cuts and the possibility that Trump's budget plans may or may not play havoc with the federal budget deficit.

All I am saying is that Mr. Obama achieved smaller budget deficits by reducing expenditures on the military in order to boost non-defense expenditures and Mr. Trump needs to take this fact into consideration when building his own budget plans.

At the present time, I do not see this discussion entering into the argument over reducing taxes and increasing infrastructure spending.

Government spending may need to be increased but maybe the discussion over the Trump plans need to be expanded to consider the position of defense spending and the impact that increased defense spending might have on business capital investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.