Amazon Q1: Declining All Around = Higher Stock Price?

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 2017 earnings is not impressive by any means:

US Retail:

Constant currency revenue growth declined to 23% vs. 27% in Q1 2016

Operating margin declined to 2.8% vs. 3.5% in Q1 2016

International Retail:

Constant currency revenue growth declined to 21% vs. 26% in Q1 2016

Operating margin declined to -4.4% vs. -1.3% in Q1 2016

AWS:

Constant currency revenue growth declined to 43% vs. 64% in Q1 2016

Operating margin declined for the second quarter in a row to 24.3%, vs. 26.6% and 26.2% in the past two quarters

Overall:

Adjusted revenue (reported revenue + changes in unearned revenue) growth declined to 22.4% vs. 27.7% in Q1 2016

Retail third-party seller services growth declined to 36% vs. 46% in Q1 2016

Overall operating margin declined to 2.8% vs. 3.7% in Q1 2016

Out of all the numbers, the most worrisome is the decline in AWS operating margin. The concern is not only the two straight quarters of decline in margins, but also the magnitude of the decline (-2% vs. two quarters ago).

What this reflects is that AWS is facing significant headwinds in terms of competition. This is reinforced by the earnings calls of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), AWS' two biggest competitors, which stated that both of the company's cloud segments grew significantly. Especially frightening to Amazon investors is the comment from Microsoft management in their earnings call which said that enterprises (the big companies with the big money) prefer to use Microsoft's cloud as they have significantly more experience and footprint in terms enterprise computing.

The implication for all this is that when valuing AWS, the biggest portion of Amazon's equity value and their biggest growth driver, revenue growth and operating margins must be guided down, which will result in a drastic decrease in AWS value. (Many analysts were valuing AWS based on a 40% operating margin in the future, but it is already starting to decline since it reached 26%. Not good.)

Though it's not possible to know for sure, the decline in US retail operating margins might be at least partially caused by competition from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Wal-Mart's decision in Q1 2017 to provide free two-day shipping for orders greater than $35 with no annual fee forced Amazon to immediately lower of its free shipping minimum to $35 from $50. This has likely increased Amazon's costs by increasing its fulfillment costs/sale. Furthermore, in order to maintain market share, Amazon likely had to reduce price on its products vs. the cheaper Wal-Mart, resulting in lower revenues and higher cost margins.

Needless to say, this was not an impressive earnings report. And yet the stock is up 4% aftermarket, despite the stock being up 10% since the previous earnings miss. This is a very irrational situation.