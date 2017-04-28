Top S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs Overweight Real Estate Sector In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield S&P SmallCap 600® dividend dog stocks showed 94.04% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10.

SMRT was top S&P MidCap 400® dividend dog by yield and also led by analyst targeted price gains as estimated 4/21/17.

"The S&P SmallCap 600® measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index [tracks] companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure they are liquid and financially viable."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P SMallCap 600 stocks selected 4/21/17 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Stein Mart (SMRT) [1] was the one of four consumer cyclical sector representatives in the top ten.

The other three consumer cyclical representatives placed second, fifth, and sixth: New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [2]; DineEquity (DIN) [5]; Barnes & Noble (BK) [6].

Four real estate sector firms placed third, fourth, seventh, and eighth by yield, Government Properties IT (GOV) [3], Capstead Mortgage (CMO) [4], Lexington Realty (LXP) [7], and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) [8].

A financial services outfit in ninth, Greenhill & Co (GHL) [9], and a communication services firm placed tenth, Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) [10], to complete the S&P SmallCap 600 top ten for April.

S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend dogs by yield as of market close 4/21/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

S&P SmallCap 600 Top Dog Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten S&P SmallCap 600 top yield dogs was 21% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 79% of their combined total. A primary dividend dogcatcher goal is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. The top ten S&P SmallCap 600 dogs earned rewards for their high dividend achievement.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show a more overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 21, 2017 was $27.23.

In contrast, the S&P SmallCap 600 list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups. Lower priced than Dow dogs, the S&P SmallCap 600 top ten showed that lower price produces more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $13.97 as of April 21. That's just 51 cents for S&P SmallCap 600 versus a full 100 cents of Dow investment to reap one dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs Showed 7.7% To 79.28% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downside From One of Seven Losers Was -16.52%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Calculated (6) A 13.83% Median Target Price Upside And A 18.94% Net Gain From 20 S&P SmallCap 600 Upside Dogs Come April 2018

S&P SmallCap 600 top twenty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 21, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Broker Analysts Predicted 11.7% To 89.24% Net Gains For Ten S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs By April 2018

Four of ten top S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs were verified as being among the top ten of twenty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for S&P SmallCap 600 dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Stein Mart (SMRT) was projected to net $892.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) was projected to net $736.52, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) was projected to net $416.73, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $340.00, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 120% more than the market as a whole.

Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) was projected to net $334.88, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment Group (NEWM) netted $318.47 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) was projected to net $251.60, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

DineEquity (DIN) was projected to net $153.61, based on a median target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $126.16, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Hersha Hospitality (HT) was projected to net $117.32 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected Three S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs To Average A 6.7% Loss By April, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Greenhill & Co (GHL) projected a loss of $34.39 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO) projected a loss of $59.93 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV) projected a loss of $107.11 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss including dividend and price was estimated at 6.71% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast An 94.04% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Stocks To April 2018

Ten top S&P 600 SMallCap dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs selected 4/21/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs Fetch 30.6% Vs. (10) 15.77% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 kennel by yield were predicted by 94.04% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced S&P SmallCap 600 top yield dog, Stein Mart (SMRT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 89.24%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs for April 21 were: Stein Mart; Barnes & Noble (BKS); Lexington Realty (LXP); Capstead Mortgage (CMO); New Media Investment Group (NEWM), with prices ranging from $2.51 to $14.27.

Five higher-priced S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs for April 21 were: Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV); Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL); Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP); Greenhill & Co (GHL); DineEquity (DIN), whose prices ranged from $22.04 to $56.39.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

