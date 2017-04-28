Patrick Industries: Don't Bet Against Best In Class Management

There are few companies that have performed as well as Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) has, coming out of the recession, and that strength seems set to continue. CEO Todd Cleveland may be one of the least appreciated executive leaders in the industrials space, and the company does deserve more visibility among investors. Thrown into the top position in 2009 during the worst year in the company's history, this management team has turned a $5M microcap company into a billion dollar enterprise, all while keeping shareholder interests at heart (acquisitions funded by debt, not by equity dilution). Past performance is no guarantee of future strength, but Patrick Industries remains relatively cheap compared to other roll-up companies with excellent reputations (e.g., Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)).

Business Overview, Market Trends

Patrick Industries is a component products manufacturer of building products and materials, primarily serving the recreational vehicle ("RV") and manufactured housing ("MH") industries. RVs are the primary focus, with sales to that market composing 75% of fiscal 2016 sales. To be clear, this is a parts supplier, not a manufacturer of fully assembled vehicles; the vast majority of company sales are of decorative interior products and components, such as manufactured panels, countertops, moldings, furniture, and flooring. The company has long-term relationships with the big names in the industry, and the company is a key supplier of major RV manufacturers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and privately held Forest River, which control nearly all of retail market share.

Barriers to entry are admittedly somewhat low, with the only hurdles to overcome consisting of the usual business barriers (production plant cost, compliance with industry standards and safety, distribution network). As mentioned, Patrick Industries has worked in a roll-up strategy as part of its business model (31 acquisitions over the past six years, $416M in total cash consideration), and the sizing of those deals ($15M/each at the median) shows how small and fragmented most of the industry remains to be. Consolidation opportunities are ripe, and targets, plentiful. Focus from management continues to be in the Southeastern and Californian markets, which are located near major plant manufacturers. The strategy appears to be working, as the company is winning market share. As it continues to expand, Patrick Industries will rely on its existing customer relationships, economies of scale from size, and its distribution network in order to continue to compete with much smaller firms on price and quality.

So why invest in this kind of components supplier? There is not much glitz and glamour to supplying this kind of market, but it is certainly profitable, and long-term trends are favorable. While the RV market may seem to be a relic of the past to many, wholesale unit shipments have seen strong growth since collapsing during the Great Recession. It turns out that the RV market is another great, and more hidden, way to play the Baby Boomer trends. High rates of ownership exist among the older generation: one in 10 households aged 50-64 own a RV. Further, average age of the fleet on the road is at its highest levels in some time, so there could be significant replacement demand, particularly given improving consumer confidence levels, low unemployment, and relatively low fuel prices.

*Patrick Industries, January 2017 Investor Presentation

This is not just a play on an aging population. Young people, as a group, have continued to place more emphasis on "experiences" over material goods and, despite their deep ties to technology, have a much more significant interest in the outdoors compared to older peers. While the financial health of this group is fundamentally weaker, it may prove to be an indicator of long-term demand for RVs - if interests hold. In the meantime, focus needs to be paid to overall consumer sentiment and disposable income, as RV sales have proven to be incredibly reliant on overall economic health.

For the company's small exposure to MH and industrial applications, outlook is favorable as well. Manufactured homes have seen weak growth given tight credit standards, but given the rise in home prices and loosening of bank lending that has taken place, steady growth seems on the horizon. On the industrial applications side, half of sales tie into residential housing new construction, and outlook there also remains solid. In the most recently reported quarter (Q1 2017), MH sales rose 20%, while industrial sales rose 35%, well outpacing the growth on the RV side of the business. While outsized consolidated organic growth is unlikely, mid-single digit (5-7%) growth is probable over the next five years for the company, and once market share and inorganic growth is taken into place, Patrick Industries should be able to eke out double-digit top-line growth.

Financials

As a roll-up, it is unfortunate that there has only been limited success when it comes to expanding gross margin at Patrick Industries. This comes despite the company more than doubling annual revenues from 2013 to 2016 on the back of a multitude of acquisitions; yet gross margin has stayed in the 15.5-17.5% range, exhibiting the usual seasonality strength in the second fiscal quarter. EBITDA margins, however, have expanded, as the company has been able to have some success on wringing out some savings from distribution and selling, general, and administrative costs:

Shares have seen the usual valuation measures (P/E ratio, EV/EBITDA) creep upwards over the past couple of years, particularly after the share price doubled in 2016. The reaction there is well justified; EBITDA, after all, did increase 35% last year. What makes the company particularly attractive is the strong cash generation of the business. Maintenance capex needs on the asset base (property, plant, and equipment held at $85M on the balance sheet) are minimal. Patrick Industries should generate $115M in operational cash flow next year (assuming flat working capital), putting the free cash flow yield north of 8% for the coming year.

Overall, the balance sheet is healthy. Net debt of $250M is held entirely under a revolving credit facility, under a long-standing credit agreement with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Covenants are moderate: total leverage must remain under 3.0x on a trailing 12-month period, and fixed charge coverage must remain above 1.5x. Patrick Industries remains well ahead of these covenants (2x on total leverage, 3.7x on fixed charge coverage) at the end of the most recently reported quarter, and the company has plenty of liquidity ($100M) available to tap as it continues to grow via acquisition. There are no restrictions against traditional senior note offerings, and the debt markets would be more than willing to lend in the current environment.

Takeaway

Patrick Industries has been a remarkable performer, and while the company is almost certainly not going to see growth that it saw recently, I think it will be a stalwart performer going forward. Street estimates for 2017 seem quite low (8% earnings growth), and the market continues to trade the company based on that multiple (15x forward earnings). I think those estimates are too low, and the recent earnings beat today on April 27th ($0.06/share ahead of expectations) shows that the potential is there to meaningfully exceed those estimates. That marks a trend; Patrick Industries has met or beat consensus every quarter, stretching all the way back to 2012. This isn't a company you bet against, and it might be one to include in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.