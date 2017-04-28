General Electric: Buy The Drop

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) shares have fallen below $30 lately, prompting the question of whether investors should buy the drop now, or hold out for a while longer and potentially pick up some shares at an even lower price. As far as I am concerned, the drop below $30 is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares at a compelling investment yield because General Electric's dividend is likely going to grow in the years ahead.

General Electric has sold its financial assets held within GE Capital as a way to become a more streamlined, more manageable company that is primarily concerned with running its industrial businesses. General Electric's share price got a major boost from the transformation announcement, but shares have not done much for shareholders lately. In fact, General Electric's share price has fallen below $30 again, a threshold I used to determine whether to buy into GE or not (I used to buy GE below $30 and held off with purchases when General Electric's share price exceeded $30).

General Electric really hasn't been that much of an exciting investment: In the last year General Electric's share price slumped 5.43 percent. Year-to-date, GE's shares dropped 7.97 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

That said, though, an obsession with short term performance evaluation is not necessarily in the interest of investors that want to build wealth over the long term. And since General Electric pays shareholders a robust dividend (and has done so for a very, very long time) that can be reinvested, I think investors leave too much money on the table if they just consider GE's potential for capital gains. In fact, I think GE investors want to view General Electric through an 'income investing' lens rather than a 'capital appreciation' lens.

The good thing about an investment in General Electric is that the dividend is very safe in my opinion. Yes, the company may have a bad quarter once in a while and/or miss consensus earnings expectations, but there are very little concerns to be had as they relate to the sustainability of General Electric's dividend.

Rising Investment Yield Over Time

As a matter of fact, a rising yield on cost over time is the biggest advantage that comes with an investment in General Electric.

The industrial company increased its dividend payout by a penny in December, now paying shareholders $0.24/share four times a year. Based on this dividend rate, an investment in GE yields 3.30 percent. Importantly, as General Electric continues to pay a growing dividend over time, investors' yield on the investment increases over time. As Warren Buffett used to say: "There is nothing wrong with getting rich slowly."

Your Takeaway

The biggest mistake investors make is being obsessed with General Electric's price swings while the real value in a GE investment is the flow of dividends that will make investors richer over time, slowly but steadily. General Electric is an income vehicle that can reasonably be expected to throw off more and more cash every year for the next several decades. Buy the drop for income generation. Reinvest dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.