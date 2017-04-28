GM: A Big Prediction

Last year I covered General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and in plain language I told you that this company was a buy based on shareholder friendly policies and expectations for future performance. I have continued to like the name when it dips under $30 and loved it under $27. Of course now it is in the mid-$30s and we might not see those levels again. I will say up front any fears in Europe or even North America are way overblown and the pullback is a small opportunity. GM is simply a name that is hard not to like. I've talked about the high yield, the buyback and the improving aspects of the business. Simply put, the company has turned around and has now been delivering strong earnings while growing revenues. The decline in oil prices has assisted auto sales, particularly of larger vehicles. The stock has come down from highs seen two months ago, so is this an opportunity?

Let us turn to the just reported earnings. Well the company delivered both a top and bottom line beat. These were major beats by the way. Revenue had been an issue for some time in terms of missing expectations on a number of occasions over the last dozen quarters, but the company had been doing rather well on the income front. So what are we looking at? Well, net income came in at $2.6 billion in Q1, or $1.70 per diluted share. Earnings per share on an adjusted basis were a record $1.70 per share and were up 36% from last year. What is more is that this trounced estimates by a strong $0.24. I am incredibly pleased with the results.

What about sales? Sales were slow in some areas with shaky economies but in Q1 revenues were incredibly strong. GM's net revenue came in at $41.2 billion. This beat estimates by a solid $450 million. That is incredibly strong. Sales were up 10.6% compared to last year on an absolute basis. I want to also point out that nearly all sectors performed well; however, Europe and South America continue to face some pressure, but have improved markedly form just a few years ago. In contrast, North America, as well as China, has been incredibly strong, more than enough to offset any international weakness. As a whole, the company did very well. Commenting on the quarter, CEO Mary Barra said:

"Our first-quarter results reflect our resolve to grow profitably and demonstrate the strong earnings power of this company. More importantly, we advanced our strategic plan to transform GM for the long term and unlock more value for our shareholders."

This quarter was a huge success and the recent weakness in the name is an opportunity. You see, the future looks strong, and that's what matters when we invest. It doesn't matter where a company has been, or its stock. It matters where it is going. Incredible margins in North America and strong margins in China continue. The company is selling its Opel/Vauxhall subsidiary and GM Financials' European operations to PSA group to help support higher return opportunities. Using the freed up cash flow that was supporting these ventures, GM will accelerate buybacks. Record revenues, record earnings look set to define 2017. We can expect full year earnings of $6.00 to $6.50 and global volume to grow nearly 40% over the next four-year period. Sure the economy could tank again and sales could dip. That is a real risk to all stocks. But it is one I am willing to make at a 4.5% yield when revenues and earnings are growing tremendously. I see the stock continuing to move higher longer-term, and I predict a $40 share price by year end, provided the market remains solid. The fundamentals are lining up nicely

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.