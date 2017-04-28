Skyworks: A Victim Of Its Own Success

Skyworks is a victim of its own success with the huge run-up over the last few months.

Results for the quarter were good as was guidance, but the stock reaction was neutral to negative.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported Q2 2017 earnings after the market close Thursday amidst a sea of other, higher-profile earnings reports by the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). While the results may have flown under the radar, I think the report further validated the bull case for SWKS and justified the current valuation.

SWKS data by YCharts

In this article I'll provide a brief overview of earnings and then provide my take on valuation. I will try and release a more detailed, in-depth piece on the quarterly report hopefully some time early next week.

For the second quarter of the 2017 fiscal year, Skyworks reported revenue of $851.7 million, which represents a 10% increase year-over-year ("YoY"), an $11 million beat of consensus estimates, and EPS of $1.45, which beat estimates by 5 cents and is 20 cents higher than Q2 2016. Margins were about flat YoY, operating cash flow of $236 million was up 53% YoY, and free cash flow of $181 million was up around 54% YoY.

These are solid numbers, but take the YoY increases with a grain of salt considering the easy comparison to Skyworks' decidedly lackluster operating performance in FY2016. Revenue appears to be digging itself out of its rut and EPS is coming along accordingly:

SWKS Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The YCharts data hasn't been updated for the most recent quarter yet but just imagine the line jumping up to 8%. As I wrote in my last article on Skyworks, specifically discussing the Q1 2017 earnings report, I noted that management's guidance called for a return to YoY growth moving into Q2 and 2H 2017, which certainly appears to have materialized. That article on SWKS can be found here. With the revenue turnaround underway, Skyworks appears to be back on track.

Turning to guidance, Skyworks management sees strength continuing into 2H 2017, with projected revenue of $890 million and EPS of $1.52. Very often, one will see a stock that beat earnings in the current quarter fall due to lackluster guidance, but that is not the case here. Those projections are both higher than the consensus analyst estimates for the third quarter with expected revenue of $868 million and EPS of $1.50.

Yet despite these robust numbers, the stock's reaction has been fairly muted and is actually down 2% after hours. When current quarter results are solid and guidance is above consensus, the usual suspect is simply market expectations. Most of time, market expectations are aligned with analysts', however when a stock has recently appreciated significantly in value, investors could certainly be hoping for more than just a match or slight beat of the consensus.

SWKS fits the bill. The stock is up 46% over the last 12 months and is up 77% off its 52-week lows. This has understandably led to high expectations for the company. In this way, I think this earnings report and subsequent price reaction are a situation of Skyworks being the victim of its own success. The company has recovered sharply from a bad FY2016 and the market responded accordingly. The question is whether the strength of this earnings report and guidance for Q3 is priced in or if there's more value to come.

According to analyst estimates from Yahoo! Finance, SWKS is currently trading at about 16 times FY2017 expected earnings and about 14 times estimated FY2018 earnings. While this points to undervaluation based on the industry as a whole, a quick peek at the historical chart for forward P/E multiple has SWKS approaching and reaching all-time highs:

SWKS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

While I wouldn't necessarily say it's time to curb positions, I think caution is warranted. I expect revenue and earnings to keep growing at a respectable rate, but I will wait a bit longer to see what transpires in 2H 2017 before buying additional shares, especially if they appreciate further from here. For now, I'm comfortable holding my SWKS position. Again, I will hopefully be able to pen a more detailed breakdown of this earnings report some time early next week so keep an eye out.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS, GOOG, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.