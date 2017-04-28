eCobalt Solutions - Know What You Are Buying

Investors need to know what they are buying into and having pre-set guidelines in place can help avoid being misdirected by price action.

eCobalt Solutions is a prospective junior cobalt company developing the Idaho Cobalt Project which as an advanced stage project located in a safe jurisdiction may be a prime target for.

There is a reason why speculating in junior mining stocks gets such a bad rap -- It's very easy for investors to get misled by deceiving price action which can consequently lead to irrational decisions being made based off of sentiment more than fundamentals.

In the case of eCobalt Solutions (OTCQB:ECSIF), although no fault to the company itself, price action of the shares in recent days have taken investors on a dizzying rollercoaster ride.

Shares of ECS.TO (the native listing on the TSX-V) closed down -16.8% on April 26, finishing the day at C$0.94/share.

This morning, shares of ECS.TO plunged another -9.6% this morning, reaching an intraday low of C$0.85/share, at which point the share price all of a sudden decided to reverse course, rallying bullishly to finish off the session at C$1.05/share ($0.715/share in the U.S. market).

When all was said and done, shares of ECS.TO were up 11.7% on the day. However, from peak to trough, the share price saw a dramatic move of 23.5%.

All on no news whatsoever...

A good reason for all this "noise" is that the cobalt sector is heating up feverishly at the moment, with lots of speculators betting that the industry will soon enter into a severe supply crunch over the next few years due to accelerating demand for electric vehicles; cobalt, which is now viewed upon as a clean energy metal, is a critical element needed to construct the cathode of most lithium-ion batteries.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Worth noting is that the price of cobalt has skyrocketed from ~$12/lb to $25/lb over the last six months.

Naturally, when speculators are looking for an investment instrument to place their bets, they will turn to mining stocks, like eCobalt Solutions, which offer immense leverage.

However, like most speculations that are made in the early innings of a paradigm shift (and in junior mining companies to boot), investors getting into the space early should expect to deal with a tremendous amount of volatility, much to the degree of what we observed going on with ECSIF shares over the last two days.

Again, to avoid being misdirected by the day-to-day price action movements, which can easily cause an impulsive and emotional stir within, investors need to remember to take a step back and focus on the fundamentals of the company.

eCobalt Solutions controls the Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP), which is an advanced stage, fully permitted primary cobalt deposit located in Idaho. To date, $110 million in expenditures has been spent on the project, which started construction in 2011 but was later put on care an maintenance in 2013, when underground development was halted due to a weak cobalt price environment.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for ICP was released in April 2015, which shows the following project economics.

Source:PEA Press Release April 2015

The ICP shows a post-tax NPV (8.5% discount rate) of $113 million with an IRR of 24%, using a base case cobalt price of $14.50/lb. Cobalt sulfate heptahydrate, the end product that the company intends to sell to market, is set at a sales price of $19.50/lb ($5 premium to the cobalt price).

Life of mine is projected to be 12.5 years with a mill production rate of 800tpd.

The following is a price sensitivity chart showing different NPVs and IRRs as a function of the cobalt sulfate heptahydrate price.

It is important to note that the above figures are based off a PEA (which can easily end up having tolerances/variations that are off by 30% or more), so investors should always err on the side of caution. For instance, we can assume to use a cobalt sulfate heptahydrate price at parity with the current cobalt price (assume no premium is given, instead of the company figure of $5). Under today's price of ~$25/lb (also assuming no further rise in the spot price of cobalt), we can see that the post-tax NPV rises to ~$200 million with an IRR of 34.8% using the numbers found in the $24.50 column.

The current market cap of ECSIF is ~$88 million. As another general rule-of-thumb, a conservative investor can draw the line in the sand upfront and decide not to pay more than 0.5-1x the ~$200 million NPV figure. By setting boundaries/limits, investors can better ground themselves to reality in the event the price action of the stock really gets out of hand; if the stock soars too high, investors will know the share price is getting too overheated to buy more and likewise if the fall is too steep, the value proposition becomes too great to sell low.

In the case of eCobalt Solutions, it is crucial that investors who are getting interested in the story understand the size and scale of the project.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Although relatively high-grade, when compared to other peers, it should be evident that ICP is not a large-scale, high tonnage operation at all; the project is actually quite small.

Source: Ardea Resources

As such, investors should always be cognizant of where the market cap of shares are currently trading at and how the company compares to its peer group its terms of valuation (e.g. Enterprise Value/Total Resource is a crude metric one can apply as a starting point). With cobalt in particular, it is important to remember that there doesn't really exist any companies out there that are primary cobalt producers; for the most part, cobalt is extracted as a by-product of other base metals, most notably nickel and copper. In the case of ICP, the deposit also produces a good amount of copper and gold (which are accounted for as credits to offset the cobalt cash costs).

Perhaps the main appeal with ECSIF and why shares could potentially become overbid during any prolonged "cobalt rush" is that the project is located in Idaho, which is generally regarded as a Tier 1, safe and stable jurisdiction.

By and large, the bulk of the world's cobalt production comes from massive deposits located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country that is generally regarded as unstable and geopolitically risky.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Not to mention, there have been huge issues over child labor mining involved with extracting cobalt for the global supply chain, which has prompted companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to crack down and do a more stringent job of monitoring where their supply is coming from.

Investors/speculators who want to avoid the stigma and risks associated with investing in regions such as the DRC may in turn elect to place their bets on ECSIF as a perceived safer alternative, which again in the right market environment can cause the share price to greatly decouple from fundamentals as hot money flows into/out of the stock. As a retail investor, my own view to take is that I am always operating from a disadvantaged position, and there are many games being played with the share price on a regular basis; again, it is important to establish an investment thesis that is grounded in reality because the markets will find ways to heavily distort the image.

In regards to progress, eCobalt Solutions is currently working on a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which is expected to be completed sometime in Q2 of 2017. The company recently raised C$17.25 million in a bought deal financing, at C$1.00/share.

At this stage of the game, investors should also consider the risks/hurdles that still exist with a developer like eCobalt Solutions and temper their expectations accordingly. Until the PFS is released, most likely no binding offtake agreements (BOAs) will be signed, and debt financing will still remain on the "to do" list. As such, caution is advised, especially on strong up days like today when the share price can close the session up in the double digits on no news flow. It is my own belief to not chase speculative stocks up aggressively, especially when no BOAs have yet to be signed (which is the proof needed that an end user is actually serious enough to purchase a company's products).

Cobalt is an extremely small market with very few players and the recent rise in price is causing speculation to run rampant in the sector. No doubt, even if the underlying trend and long-term direction is for cobalt prices to go up, there will be lots of volatility and violent price involved to get there. eCobalt Solutions represents one of the more attractive cobalt investment vehicles in the marketplace because: ICP is very advanced stage and fully permitted, the deposit is located in a safe and stable jurisdiction, the stock is relatively liquid and easily tradable (TSX in Canada and OTCMKTS in the U.S.), and perhaps worth mentioning is that Idaho is basically next door to Nevada, so until confirmed otherwise, there will undoubtedly be speculation regarding a possible synergistic offtake arrangement being reached between the company and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) so that ICP can supply cobalt to the Gigafactory.

As we all observed last year when lithium was starting to enter the limelight, speculation can "end in tears" for investors who are too late to the party and chasing up shares because of sentiment and price action alone, as opposed to fundamentals. It is important for investors to know just exactly what they are buying in order to avoid the head fakes. Shares of ECSIF swung over 20% today from peak to trough, finishing the day up 11.7% on no news, which may just be a sign of things to come for this stock and sector as a whole. Buckle up, it's going to be one crazy ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECSIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.