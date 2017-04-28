AV Homes' (AVHI) CEO Roger Cregg on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 8:30

AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017, 8:30 am ET

Executives

Roger Cregg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Burnett - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Harsha Gowda - Blueshore

Mike Burnett

Great, thank you, Sandra. Good morning and welcome to the AV Homes First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Roger Cregg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AV Homes.

This morning, we will discuss the operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. In addition to the earnings release and data sheets that we filed yesterday, we have posted supplemental slides to the Investor Relations section of our website at avhomesinc.com, highlighting our operating trends and to assist you in the analysis of our results.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP can be found in the supplemental slides posted on our website.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this conference call and the webcast contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, which may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance or future operating performance of AV Homes. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates or projections of management as of the date of this conference call and the webcast.

Although management believes these expectations, estimates or projections to be reasonable as of this date, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties or other contingencies, which could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, include those set forth in the Risk Factors section of our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at sec.gov. AV Homes disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, and circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Roger Cregg for a discussion of the business results. Roger?

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us today to share our first quarter 2017 results with you. After another year of significant progress in 2016, and turnaround and transformation of AV Homes, we have had another great start to the New Year of 2017. A solid first quarter of growth and stability that positions us well for the future.

For the first quarter, we achieved year-over-year growth compared to the prior year quarter at homes delivered, average selling price, homebuilding revenues, overhead leverage and net income for the quarter. The first quarter was highlighted with an increase of 8% in homes delivered, a 14% increase in average selling price, a 23% growth in homebuilding revenues to $149 million from home closings and a 385% increase in income before income taxes to $4.2 million.

For the quarter, our selling communities were 55 and closing communities were 57, when compared to last year with both selling and closing communities at 60 and 58 each respectively. During the first quarter, our order growth slowed as anticipated and discussed on the fourth quarter conference call as we sold out of the number of communities and delayed new community spending as we positioned our balance sheet leverage and liquidity in 2016.

We resumed our investment efforts in the second half of 2016 after confidently securing the necessary liquidity and leverage to prudently manage the business. Despite a reduction of 3% in net new orders on 8% fewer communities for the first quarter, we experienced an improvement in our average community absorption pace for the quarter of approximately 6%.

In the overhead expense area, we gained an additional 180 basis points of leverage as a result of the increased revenues from quarter-to-quarter with division homebuilding SG&A improving by a 150 basis points to 11.9% of homebuilding revenues from homes closed in the quarter, down from 13.4% in the prior year quarter.

Additionally, our corporate overheads improved to 3.1% of homebuilding revenues for the homes closed in the quarter down from 3.4% in the prior year quarter. We continue to be pleased with our overall progress to leverage the operating performance for the quarter which resulted in net income of approximately $2.4 million compared to $800,000 in the prior year.

The results of our efforts over the last several quarters to add to our growth in community count has yielded an additional 13 new land positions we have closed on today, eight more approved for acquisition and additional opportunities now under contract. These communities represent an excess of approximately 3500 additional lots across all of our existing markets.

Also on April 3rd, we announced the closing of our acquisition of SAVVY Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina. This acquisition adds to our existing presence in the markets and increases our efforts to expand beyond the active adult home buyer segment.

By acquiring the homebuilding operations of SAVVY Homes, we established a stronger platform in the Raleigh market in certain of the company’s strategic goals expanding in attractive markets with strong economic fundamentals. We are extremely pleased to welcome the SAVVY Homes management team and the entire organization to AV Homes and look forward to the continuing success into the future.

SAVVY Homes is a well-recognized regional homebuilding leader in the Gregory Raleigh market with a commitment to building exceptional homes and outstanding communities, primarily targeting the first time buyers and move up buyers, SAVVY Homes has experienced strong growth while earning a reputation for outstanding quality and customer focus.

SAVVY comes to us with over 20 active communities and delivered more than 250 homes in 2016. Additionally, we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity to be responsive to market opportunities as they arise and remain disciplined in our approach to managing risk while focusing on profitable growth.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call back over to Mike who will discuss the financial results in more detail. Mike?

Mike Burnett

Thanks, Roger. We are pleased with the results for the first quarter of 2017 which were in line with our business plans and gives us continued confidence in our 2017 operating goals. During the first quarter, total revenue increased 25% to $155.5 million, primarily driven by a 23% increase in homebuilding revenues compared to the same period in 2016.

First quarter net income increased to $2.4 million from $800,000 in the first quarter of 2016 while diluted earnings per share rose to $0.11 per share from $0.04 per share in the prior year period and adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to $11 million from $7 million in Q1 of 2016.

Focusing on the homebuilding operating results, in the first quarter, we closed 462 homes generating $148.7 million of revenues. This represents an 8% increase in unit volumes and a 23% increase in revenue over the same period a year ago. The revenue growth was prevalent in each geographic segment of the business while unit volume was up 27% in the Carolinas, up 15% in Arizona and down about 1.5% in Florida.

The average price per unit per home closed in the first quarter increased by 14% to approximately $322,000, compared to the prior year quarter. Arizona’s ASP increased by 26% due to increases in unit volume in two communities with higher ASPs and decreases in unit volumes at two lower ASP communities.

In addition, our active adult communities in Arizona contributed to the increase in ASP due to price increases, increased lot premium and a favorable mix of closing. Average selling prices in Florida and the Carolinas increased 8% and 10% respectively reflecting our continued pricing efforts and a favorable closing mix.

Turning to the discussion of margins, gross margins were 17.4% compared to 18.3% in the prior first quarter with year-over-year margin improvements in Arizona being offset by declines in both Florida and the Carolinas.

In Arizona, gross margins in the first quarter improved by 30 basis points to 14.7% compared to the prior year period while the Carolina’s gross margins decreased 50 basis points to 14.3%. However, it should be noted that the entire 60 basis point decline in the Carolina’s margins is attributable to the increase in the expense associated with previously capitalized interest.

So from purely an operational perspective, gross margins were comparable year-over-year. Additionally, on a sequential basis, gross margins for both Arizona and the Carolinas increased 50 basis points from Q4 of 2016.

Lastly, Florida gross margins declined 80 basis points compared to the prior year first quarter to 20.6% primarily due to changes in the mix of communities closing and effect of the increased capitalized interest.

Moving on to selling, general and administrative costs including both homebuilding SG&A and corporate G&A, our total SG&A margin improved 180 basis points from the first quarter of last year to 15% in Q1 of 2017. We continue to generate tangible cost leverage in each of the geographic segments through the strategic execution of our focus to our strategy.

Homebuilding SG&A without the corporate G&A cost improved 150 basis points to 11.9%. Improvements in the overhead leverage due to continued revenue growth and cost containments were achieved in each geographic segment again this quarter with 70 basis points of improvement in Florida, 140 basis points improvement in the Carolinas and 320 basis points of improvement in Arizona.

Florida has demonstrated strong cost containments on lower revenue growth while the Carolinas and Arizona continues to gain cost leverage from strong increases in the revenue base each with 40 plus percent year-over-year revenue growth.

Our corporate G&A expenses improved to $4.7 million or 3.1% of homebuilding revenues compared to $4.1 million or 3.4% in the first quarter of 2016. This continues to demonstrate our ability to consistently and effectively control cost and leverage our cost structure.

Interest expense decreased $400,000 to $837,000 in the first quarter compared to Q1 of 2016 due to a lower average debt balance in the current quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2016 and income tax expense was $1.7 million in the first quarter yielding net income of $2.4 million or $0.11 per share on a diluted share count of 22.7 million shares.

Continuing on with the discussion of net new orders, the number of sales contracts signed net of cancellations during the first quarter decreased 2.6% or 18 units to 664 units compared to the prior year. The overall decrease was primarily driven by a decline in the number of selling communities to 55 from 60 a year ago, partially offset by an increase in the absorption rate at our existing communities.

Florida’s net new orders decreased 4.5% to 363 and Arizona’s net new orders decreased 9% to 116 units. Net new orders in the Carolinas increased by 6% to 185 units. On a dollar value basis, net new orders increased 2.3% to $215 million with a decrease in sales order units being more than offset by a 5% increase in ASPs.

On an average price per unit basis, our home prices continued to trend favorably due to selective price increases and improvement in the mix through the addition of high priced homes and communities. Our backlog at the end of the first quarter was 905 units, with a value of $305 million, which translated into an average price per unit in the backlog of approximately $337,000.

Moving on to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $60 million compared to $69 million at December 31 and our long-term debt balance was $276 million was comparable to the yearend balance.

At March 31, we had no borrowings outstanding on our $190 million credit facility. From a credit statistics perspective, our debt to book capitalization decreased to 37.8%, our net debt to net book capitalization was 32.2% and our asset coverage remained at 2.4 times.

As we discussed earlier, we closed on the acquisition of SAVVY Homes, a leading regional homebuilder in the Raleigh, North Carolina on April 3rd and enhancing our existing footprint in an attractive US growth market and immediately positioning us as a top 10 builder in that market. With over 20 asset communities, SAVVY closed 251 homes in 2016 and reported nearly $72 million of revenues.

Given that the transaction closed subsequent to the end of the first quarter, none of SAVVY’s results of operations are included in our reported results this quarter. However, we were already progressing along with the integration process and have been functioning as a part of the AV Homes operations. We’ve also begun the asset valuation process, from which we would expect to have preliminary results at the end of the second quarter.

At that time, we plan on updating our full year outlook to include the impact of the SAVVY transaction. Similar to past acquisitions that we’ve done, we expect there to be a negative impact for the current year gross margins due to the write-off of in-process inventory.

As for the base business, without the SAVVY acquisition, we remain comfortable with the original outlook for the year that we provided in February given the strong start here in the first quarter and our continued execution of our profitable growth strategies.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to the operator to open the lines for questions.

Jay McCanless

Hi, good morning guys.

Roger Cregg

Hi, Jay.

Jay McCanless

First question I had was on SAVVY, so the 251 homes in 2016 and what was the revenue number?

Mike Burnett

$72 million.

Jay McCanless

Okay. And do you have any – can you guys provide any details on what they brought across in terms of backlog or homes in process?

Mike Burnett

No, we are going to update the guidance as we said at the end of the second quarter. They had a consistent start to their year as well. But we will get into more of that detail in the next earnings call.

Jay McCanless

Got it. Okay. And then on the legacy AV business, how did April trend? Any insights you can give us how post quarter?

Roger Cregg

Yes, Jay, this is Roger. I think, we are not going to give specific detail, but I would say, trend that we saw in the first quarter continued into April. So, we are seeing very good traffic, good activity pretty much across all markets. So still feeling pretty good about the selling season in 2017.

Jay McCanless

Got it. And then in terms of order growth this quarter, could you talk about active adults versus first time buyer? And just maybe give us a sense of how the different buyer groups, what you saw from an order growth standpoint during the quarter?

Mike Burnett

Yes, Jay, we don’t have a lot in the entry level. We do in Florida. We have one or two communities here in Arizona, so not a lot. But we saw good activity in that area. I would say that, again we are not a bellwether for the industry overall from that perspective.

But we saw very good traffic. Not a lot of changes because of any interest rate movements. And then in the active adult, still very much holding its own. We’ve seen some good traffic both in Arizona and Florida and in the Carolinas and in our Raleigh market. So, again, it’s strength just about in all the segments.

Jay McCanless

All right. Well, that’s all I have. Thanks guys. I appreciate it.

Roger Cregg

Thanks.

Mike Burnett

Thank you, Jay.

Alex Barron

Thank you, and good morning gentlemen.

Roger Cregg

Good morning, Alex.

Alex Barron

Good morning. I was wondering on SAVVY, if you have any estimate on whether you’ll be paying some portion of goodwill and also, how will the SG&A affect your SG&A, like both either, how should we model that just as a extra dollar increase per quarter or how would you advise?

Roger Cregg

Yes, I would just say, excuse me, I would just say, right now, again we are not giving guidance on that. We are working through all of that as Mike had mentioned. So, but, I would say that, they pretty much mirror what we are today. So I’d say there is not a lot of deviation in how you would look at the division SG&A relative to our company in general. And on the goodwill, again, we are working through the process and evaluation and that will be determined once we finish that. As you know there is – but with adjustments any need to be made and any land write-ups that you would make as well in that.

Alex Barron

Okay and can you just comment on what you saw or liked about this acquisition? And also did you focus on entry level or move up, active adults or, like what, how do they fit in or with their profile?

Roger Cregg

Yes, what I’d liked about it was certainly their size in the market. They definitely are a first time, first move up focus still there and I think from our platform in that market with active adults, we also on the AV brand had acquired a couple of new positions there as well. But I think overall, their management team, we had a very small team there which is we are running very small operations complemented very well with not a lot of redundancy there.

And the market is a very solid market, has been a solid market even in the downturn years. So, I think overall, our footprint there was where they are. I think we had a lot of synergies to what they do as well from a financial standpoint as well as some of the overall construction techniques. So I think it’s a pretty good fit.

Good management team, very, very tenacious about what they do and very passionate about how they build in the market. And I think, they will help us around out the platform in a very good market today in Raleigh.

Alex Barron

Okay, and I just like to have one last one and apologize if I missed this comment on the margins, in Florida, they were down a bit this quarter. What would we expect for the remainder of the year? Something closer to last year or something closer to this quarter?

Mike Burnett

Yes, I think, there was a little bit of an impact from additional capitalized interest that will continue there. So, I would expect to see them improve from here. The first quarter is usually a bit lower than the remainder of the year. They have a little bit of mix in communities. We are seeing a fair amount of turnover in the communities that we refer to over the past couple quarters there. So, I think we would see a little bit of improvement from here, but pretty good indication.

Alex Barron

Okay, great. Well, best of luck for the year. Thank you.

Roger Cregg

Thanks, Alex.

Harsha Gowda

Good morning gentlemen.

Roger Cregg

Good morning, Harsha.

Harsha Gowda

One – I just had one question in regards to further acquisitions and do you have the capacity, and it looks like the possibility is turning higher. What is the growth strategy going forward? Is it going to be land or is it going to be – maybe other builders? Or, anything more ambitious? And thank you.

Roger Cregg

Yes, thanks, Harsha. Yes, I think pretty much our stated strategy is to continue to grow the platform. We think there is more opportunities for us. In some of the markets we are already in, for instance, like Jacksonville, we see an opportunity both on the organic side plus from an acquisition standpoint. So, we are going to be doing both the deal flow process of the markets and new markets are out there and we think we are going to be able to take advantage of those.

So, again, we are trying to be prudent about how we approach this for the markets we look at as well as the segments that individual opportunities may present themselves in. But, it will be a combination of organic plus acquisition and as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we did a fair amount of organic investments in the second half of last year and into this year.

So we are positioned pretty well as we start moving into 2018 and 2019 and from an acquisition standpoint just like the SAVVY transaction, there are opportunities out there in market and in new markets as well. So, I think we can see us be using the combination of those.

Harsha Gowda

Fantastic. And my last question is, you had mentioned this on your call that it seems like there has been a big pick up in land spend, actually with the 3400 lots and I guess some other under discussions. Is that the right impression that I am having or is it’s just, I guess, a continuation of last year’s progress? And thanks again for taking my questions.

Roger Cregg

Yes, no, absolutely. We are focused on replenishing our land supply in markets. Again, we are down five selling communities year-on-year. So if we did nothing that would continue to shrink and again, we need to replace, some of it is more growth, but certainly, some of it is for replacement as well.

So, we are trying to keep up with the pace. The more absorptions we get, the faster it moves. Certainly, the better the returns are on particular projects, but also to continue to build our platform profitably as we move forward. So, a combination of both replacement and growth is what we are doing organically in the course of the acquisition is definitely a growth approach.

Harsha Gowda

Great. Thank you very much.

Roger Cregg

Thank you. Well, I like to thank you all for joining our call this morning. We appreciate your time and interest in AV Homes and we look forward to updating you on our progress on the second quarter conference call. So have a great day everybody and a great weekend. Thank you.

