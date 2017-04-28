Bankia's (BNKXF) CEO Jose Sevilla on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bankia SA (OTCPK:BNKXF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2017 6:30 AM ET

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Good morning to all of you. We're going to start the presentation of results of the first quarter of 2017. As usually, this is going to be done by the CEO, Pepe Sevilla, and by the Financial Director, Leopoldo Alvear. At the end of the presentation, there would be a Q&A session, that as in previous quarters we will give - we will have direct link to the questions. So without further ado, I'll give the floor.

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Okay, let's start with the presentation. As always, we are going to do with two sections, a more general one, and then Leopoldo will talk more about the quarter evolution.

In this general part, I would like basically to mention four things. One, the evolution of the positioning of Bankia, commercial positioning; then also the P&L account, the efficiency and profitability; and the quality of assets that has been continued to improve in the quarter; and the capital generation in a quarter, which we have once again increased our capital ratios.

Bankia's positioning, as you remember last year ago, we launched a plan to improve the positioning of our bank and to be the closeness to the bank to its customers especially, individual customers, and we have shown this indicators quarter-on-quarter. We have shown this customer satisfaction index that after a very favorable 2016 in terms of customer repetition, these has constantly improved in 2017, up 29%.

Another indicator that we are following is the NPS, the net promoter score, the one that looks at those in favor and against within our customer base and we can see how it increases quarter-after-quarter. Therefore the objectives that we set ourselves a year ago to improve the perception that customers had on Bankia is going well and is evolving well.

This goes in parallel with the effort that we are making in Bankia to improve together with our customers everything that is related to the digital world. At the beginning of the year, we sent an online simulator that is on our website for real estate and that has been very well accepted by our customers, as you can see on the figures on the slide, and it also goes in line with the new project to grow in mortgages, and I'll talk more in detail about it soon.

Bankia indicex is related to SMEs in order to digitize SMEs. It was launched a year ago and the truth is that it has been very well accepted and very welcomed, and it allows us as Bankia to halve the digitization of SME side. It also has synergies with the growth in this area of business, which is very important for us. Also we launched this initiative, the Fintech initiative, which is accelerator of startups and we already have 14 projects, national projects, and there has been - well, there has been a presentation of 37 projects. These are very interesting and we really believe in the capacity to collaborate with all these startups that are related to the Fintech world and that somehow allow us, as a bank, to associate ourselves to them whenever it makes sense and to involve them in our development of digital capabilities for the future.

And then obviously digital sales, the development of the new app. We are still improving it. We are doing improvements in term of for contracting of deposits insurance transfers. And as we can see here, increasingly more, our app users are increasing and we have gone over the threshold of one million users monthly.

The internal digitalization process in the bank continues to move forward in line with the previous quarters. So on the one hand we have the connector or Connect with your Expert project, remote managers customized care for our customers. We already have many of them, over 350,000, and our objective is to reach to 500,000 throughout 2017. These customers have satisfaction indexes that are over the average of the bank and also they contract new products by 20%, 25% more than the average of the rest of the bank. This project is really working really well and I think we are very happy with it.

And then on the other hand, I see in the sector as a whole, the number of multi-channel customers is growing quarter-on-quarter by 38.4% at the end of March 2017. The number of transactions is also growing, the amount of transactions done on the mobile, nearly a third of them are now done through our mobile app. And then as you can see on the slide, there are also other evolution ratios regarding digital sales and how we get closer to the customers for the digital channels. These are having a rate of 9%, 11% as you can see on this slide and they are increasingly more important.

As we believe in - we have a multi-channel strategy that is working well for us and that goes hand-in-hand with the better digitization of our customers, and therefore in the mid-to-long term we see it as an opportunity also for the efficiency arena.

Customers that have better satisfaction with Bankia and this is turning into commercial dynamics that are leading to growth in terms of customer deposits or resources. It has grown year-on-year. Here you have the figures. The deposits are growing in - the funds in €1.3 billion. And as you can see also quarter-on-quarter, once again we are getting a better market share, 6 basis points and after 5.59%. And also regarding the capturing of mutual funds, we have captured nearly 10%, 9.5% in fact flow and we are now the third entity in terms of flow of mutual funds.

Mortgages. On January 11, we launched a new mortgage campaign that is called the no fees mortgages. It doesn't charge fees for the contracting of early payment and it also doesn't oblige customers to also have other products such as life insurance, credit cards or others. This is a very simple commercial offer available on the fixed rate. The customer can choose the mortgage that better adapts to their needs. And as you can see there, the first 2.5 months of the new mortgage, we have invoiced €350 million. That is nearly double what we - the turnover for the last quarter, and month-on-month you can see how the amounts are growing at a good pace.

The further we wanted to grow in mortgages, it doesn't mean that we wanted to relax our metrics or our risk demands. The average loan-to-value of new mortgages was 64%, which is even more conservative or a little bit more conservative than what we traditionally had. 36% of the new mortgages are done on our fixed rate base, which really explains that the average price of these mortgages has been higher than what we had in the previous year and you can see that the bottom graph, 1.48% versus 1.27%.

The number of mortgage applications has increased by 3x. And also another parameter which is important for us is that 22% of these applications have come from new customers. Therefore we are happy with the first quarter of this no fees commission, and we believe that the objective that we had for the year, which is two double the turnover in 2017 versus 2016, can be easily achieved.

In terms of consumer finance, we have talked about it over the last quarters. Consumer finance is still growing at a good pace consumption that is within our network based on pre-awarded credits, loans with our customers, €404 million, with a growth of nearly 23% as you can see on the slide. And this puts the credit stock at growth of 18% year-on-year and increasing our market share.

And also in the world of SMEs, the growth dynamics this quarter have also been positive in SMEs and micro companies. You have there the evolution in terms of turnover. 27% in SMEs, 17% nearly in micro and prices in the world of the working capital, everything that has to do with working capital which is more dynamic in terms of SMEs. As you can see also some of indicators there for bill discounting, trade finance and reverse factoring, you can see between 16% and 47%. And this means that the total stock of normal portfolio then non-NPL is growing at about 1%, €300 million, and we expect that throughout the year this rate will increase.

Regarding the P&L account, even though Leo will talk about it more in-depth, maybe the main headlines is growth of profitability of 3.8% that together with an operating expenses have fallen by 4% and cost of risk is similar, then we have an attributable profit that's grown by 28.4% year-on-year up to €304 million.

As for NPLs, they continue to decrease. In the last 12 months, they have reviewed just by €1.6 billion, about a third. The NPL ratio has also fallen by 1 percentage point from 10.5% to 9.5%. Also at the bottom left, you can see the weight of troubled assets versus our own funds. Troubled assets under stood at the top of the net foreclosed assets plus the NPAs and the addition is below 60% compared to our own funds, and this is a trend that we expect will continue to decrease over the next few quarters.

As for the net foreclosed assets, net provisions, they are reduced by €440 million over the last 12 months. That's 17% more or less on the initial balance that we had, so good dynamics in terms of NPL ratio and in foreclosed assets.

And finally in capital, we've had a good quarter. Leo will talk about it. 35 basis points off core tier-1 in the first quarter; 85 basis points in that total of the 12 months, and in terms of capital ratio fully loaded, you can see there are 157 basis points of growth that would be about 80%, 90% of organic growth plus the issuance of subordinate that we did in March, €500 million. That adds another 66 basis points to the year-on-year growth on capital ratio.

And just a couple of comments on the integration process of the BMN, Banco Mare Nostrum. As you can see, the FROB has told us that we can go ahead. We met in March. We had the typical advisers for this type of merger operation and we have an independent directors that will be also headed by the directors of the different commissions of the bank and these independent advisers will look over the analysis and the assessment of the potential merger with the Banco Mare Nostrum.

This will also - still will take between one and two months to carry out the analysis. The due diligence has already started three weeks ago more or less, and therefore we still have some time about a month for the due diligence to finish before we have conclusions on it.

And now without further ado, I'm going to give the floor to Leo. Thank you, Leo.

Leopoldo Alvear

[Interpreted] Good morning to all of you. So let's look at the evolution of the main items in terms of the quarter. Let's look first of all at the income statement. As you can see, the net interest income has gone down due to the appreciation of the variable loans at Euribor 12 months even though regarding the last quarter of 2016 we've seen it's quite stable.

We've seen also an advance on the fees. We'll mention it later. What we have is an increase on the trading income due to the fact that we made the most of the market to crystallize certain activities, certain actions, and that has - we thought it was reasonable to let go of some of the portfolios that we had.

And so we see that the gross income has gone up by 3.8% together with a clear containment in expenses, as we have seen over the last few years in Bankia, they have reduced by 3.4%. That means that our pre-provision profit is 10%, up to €500 million. These linked to provisions that are little bit lower than what we had in the first quarter of 2016 has let us to an attributable profit of - or on improvement of 28% versus the one obtained same period of last year.

The net interest income evolution is going as expected at the beginning of the fiscal year. So once we have completed a re-appreciation of our mortgage portfolio that brought down the net interest income in previous quarters. We see that from the third quarter of 2016 the net interest income is now close to €500 million, which are levels that we expect will be maintained constant or stable during the year 2017.

This evolution of the net interest income is due on the one hand to the re-appreciation of the portfolios that had a negative impact which we said in the past and the positive impact of the evolution of the gross income. This has continued to increase. We can see that the gross customer margin is increasing, and over the next quarters in 2017, we believe that this margin will continue to increase. This is mainly due to two factors. On the one hand, stability on the formalization of credits, which is at 1.64%, more or less the same value as in the previous quarter of 2016, and this is due to two things. First of all, there is still a re-appreciation of part of the portfolio due to Euribor and also due to the new formalization of credits that are stable in terms of price as a whole related to the ones that we had in 2016 and also there are about 270 basis points.

Given that the new formalizations of credits, those basis points are higher than the normal yield on the stock, 164, we are still keeping this yield despite the re-appreciation of the Euribor. We believe that over the next quarters, even though most of the re-appreciation took place little by little, the amount of credits will increase. And the second factor that has an impact on the gross customer margin is lower financing costs. So given that they are around 6 basis points and the stock of deposit is still at 26 basis points, as there is a re-appreciation, the average cost will go down.

And both the stabilization of credit and the reduction on the cost of financing means that the gross customer margin increases which is what we expect to have for the next - for this financial year.

In terms of fees, regarding the new positioning and it's good performance, we believe that this has led to greater - to a decrease on provisions versus last year - sorry, these are increases on provisions, and this is due to basically credit cards, payment services and securities brokerages, and we believe that this fees will remain stable over the next few quarters.

In terms of OpEx, we continue to see the same trend as we saw previously in Bankia. So basically we are still doing significant effort on our expenses, and this means that they are reduced versus the first quarter of 2016 by 3.4% and also we see that the personnel costs and general costs are being reduced. This means that we think that we will keep the idea that we had for 2017 when we see that this line will continue to be stable in terms of the data obtained in 2016.

These expenses contention plan will be seen on the cost to income ratio and we can see that the cost to income ratio especially those that include more volatiles are maintained, especially those related to net trading income, and this is transformed into a better yield. So the cost to income ratios in there, 46%.

An increase in 3.8% of gross income and the reduction in 3.4% of operating expenses, means that we have a clear increase on the pre-provision profit, that is about €500 million and it's increased 10% versus the results obtained in the same quarter of last year.

Finally, if you look at the bottom of the P&L account, and as Pepe already mentioned, the trends in terms of asset quality is very good and the cost of risk is at levels which are lower than those obtained in the first quarter of 2016. If we exclude from the cost of risk certain single name transactions, then we can see that the most recurrent cost of risk is what we imagine for the average of 2016. And therefore we maintain the hypothesis that we had regarding the evolution of the cost of risk for the whole 2017.

And finally, we see that - we believe the consequence of all the milestones achieved, it means that we have increase by 28% the attributable profit. In terms of yield, we see that we are obtaining a return on equity that is 10.2%.

If we normalize the more volatile income, the net trading income, to the average ratios of 2016, and also if we adjusted the excessive capital that we have, the excessive CET1 that we have versus compared to our competitors, we see that the return on equity is above 9%, about 9.3%.

If we go to the main evolutions in terms of the balance sheet, we look at that credit quality. As it has been said before, the evolution is positive. We see that in all instances we are reducing the balances and we see that the NPLs have been reduced by 4.5% or €500 million. Also the NPL ratio has decreased to 9.5% and the coverage is stable at close to 54%. Also in the quarter, we have seen how the balance of refinance has also increased by €500 million. This is mainly due to recoveries which are greater than the entries.

If we look at the NPL performance, the net reduction we can see is higher than the average of the net decrease that we saw in 2016, also due to the reduction on NPL and the good evolution of all the metrics in terms of asset quality because additionally to the NPL of €500 million, we see that the foreclosed assets have also decreased and averages by 2% in this quarter. So basically part of the recoveries are real recoveries and there are not many write-off and foreclosed because the balance of foreclosed is still decreasing.

In terms of liquidity, we have very good metrics. The ratio is still - the LTD ratio is below 100%, very similar figures to the one we had at the end of 2016, 97.6%. The LCR has a very solid position. We can also see that we have liquid assets that are higher than the wholesale debt maturities that we have by 1.3x and also due to the investment grade that we have obtained from S&P, we see that all our ratings are investment grade according to all the different rating agencies.

We also have to mention the importance of the tier-2, the issuance that we did in March. It was very welcomed by the market and it was oversubscribed by 10x and that has allowed us to increase the impact on capital by 66 basis points. And also you can see the wholesale debt maturities are quite limited over the next exercises. We have no - which we are going to have a very significant number of major maturities to phase and most of them also are mortgage covered bands that as you can imagine, as you know, we'll be able to rotate as they become mature.

In terms of capital ratios, we see a very good evolution both in terms of phase-in, so the regulatory ones where we see the CET1 is at 14.91% and the total capital close to 17%, 16.4%, and this means that we have excess of capital versus what's required by SREP, that are up to 700 basis points in terms of CET1 and 557 basis points in total capital.

When we look at the metrics, fully loaded, what we can see is that in the quarter we have increased by 35 basis point in terms of CET1 to reach a ratio of 13.37%. And this together with the subordinated debt, the €500 million that I mentioned before, that has generated 66 basis points in terms of total capital. That means the capital increases to 15.40%. And these solvency ratios are probably the highest in the industry.

If we look the next, capital requirements, what we can see is that we have a very solid position 15.4% and also we do not expect to have many stresses in terms of issuances over the next few years. On the one hand, we have €1.8 billion of senior debt maturities until 2019, and what we have to do is replace it, rotate it with assets that are eligible within the MREL regulation and the only new issuances, net new issuances that we'll have to do is to fill up the bucket of tier-1. As you can see, it's 1.5% of the RWAs and therefore it increases to about €1.3 billion.

In this sense, you know that the board approved a reduction of nominal that will lead to an increase of the ADIs and that will take place over the next few weeks. Normally it's expected to take place in June as we meet certain legal milestones that we have to meet once all these measures have been approved by the board.

And finally, I give the floor to Pepe.

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Well, I think very quick conclusions. We start the year 2017, which is the last year for our restructuring plan. As you know, as a result of the state aid received at the end of 2012, we signed with the government of Spain a memorandum for the restructuring plan of Bankia. That finishes in December 2017. There are certain limitations that we had will disappear in June. All those will disappear at the end of the year.

This opens the possibility in 2018 to carry out certain activities that will not change significantly the profile of the group but then we are currently not doing because we are forbidden by Brussels. This last year of the restructuring plan after these four years, we believe that Bankia phases this last year in a good position with a good commercial franchise that is growing, that is attracting new customers with earning market share in priority areas with P&L account which is quite stable, with a recurrent rate generation of income with very good indicators in terms of efficiency in absolute and relative terms with - therefore and foreclosed assets that continue to decrease, and with the maintenance of a good track record and another quarter of clear capital generation organically.

And this will be the - this is the presentation.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Well, so then now we'll go to the questions please. If you could limit to two the questions per analyst in order to try and give the floor to as many analysts as possible. And the first question please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Interpreted] So the Q&A session starts. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Álvaro Serrano. Please ask your question.

Álvaro Serrano

[Interpreted] Hi, I have two questions. First in terms of margins, you've done trading gains in this quarter, as Leo explained, and there were also some one-offs. The guidance for the next quarters is the sale of portfolio, is it going to affect the margin over the next few quarters? Could you update your vision on this regarding the €2 billion? And the second question has to do with credit growth. You have said that there is a new production and you've also said that this year is the end of the restrictions to competition. Does that mean that once those restrictions are lifted, you can be more aggressive in terms of price or commercial policy in general regarding credit and that may accelerate the growth of credit? Could you tell us about your outlook in this aspect?

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Well, thank you very much. Just a general comment on the financial margin, and then Leo can go more in detail.

The first comment is that the financial margin. This net interest revenue has surprised us because it has been better than the estimates that we had for the quarter. In mid last year, the net interest revenue was not properly focused on this first quarter. I think that the dynamics of credit and the process [ph] have been better than expected.

It is true that we have the two things that you mentioned. So we think that this revenue, we had a great recovery of NPLs of about €15 million just to separate it from the other figures and it's important to know us cruise control speed in this sense.

So we have - assuming that we have €15 million less for the future? No, this should help us to keep net interest revenue that improves versus the previous quarters and also - this also an effect of days. The first quarter has less days than the second quarter, and there is also the fact that normally we have recoveries of NPL interests. However this is more a one-off. It's a more extraordinary issue.

We are seeing interest revenue for the year despite the fact that we have anticipated or we have somehow accelerated reductions on bond portfolios very much in line with what we said at the end around €2 billion. And if I had to say anything, it would be that we believe it to be just slightly better than what we imagined three months before. I don't know if there is any other nuances.

Leopoldo Alvear

[Interpreted] Not much more to say. I think it's clear the operations that we did with portfolios have been due to opportunities we're seeing in the market and also to the fact that we believe it's likely that the loan interest rates will increase. So we believed it was a good time to make the most of capital gains and to wait for the hike on those rates. Anyway, the banking business - the revenue has grown better than expected. We don't think it will have an impact on the net interest revenues. So our forecasts are around €2 billion, €500 million more or less per quarter.

Regarding credit growth, I would like to separate two areas there of mortgages and consumer finance and companies. In the mortgage, well, what we have seen in the first quarter that the dynamic for growth is good in terms of new applications but it's also true that the mortgage stock is reduced because the maturities are higher than the new applications. And this quarter what we have seen is more early amortizations or partial amortizations, early partial amortizations of those mortgages.

We think this has to do with the fact that they have been given back the floor closes, also the economic environment is improving, the purchasing power is improving and that - giving that the fees are zero, this maybe also incentivating to early pay mortgages, especially those that are quite old and that have very low interest rates.

We are not very much concerned about this process. We believe this is natural and in the mortgage portfolio what we are doing basically is to have a new mortgage policy trying to grow selectively in terms of risk, loan to value in geographical areas. And so it has its own dynamic which entails that the stock of mortgages will continue to decrease and we'll have to see what happens in 2018.

Consumer finance and companies, I think the dynamic is good. We are growing in consumer finance as well. With companies, this is more difficult.

The end of the restrictions, could it help us? Yes, maybe in 2018 not so much because of the pricing policy because in any case it's going to be fixed on profitability adjusted to risk but maybe in some segments in some businesses large companies, companies that have access to the market because they have good rating. Before we couldn't give them credit, and when limitations finish, we may be able to give it to them.

Also the developer world selectively also we believe there are opportunities, customers good knowledge and in a better economic environment. There is also another segment that we could develop, and therefore that could help us give better foundations into this credit segment in 2018.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Thank you very much. Now the next question?

Operator

[Interpreted] The next question is by Ignacio Ulargui from Deutsche Bank. Please ask your question.

Ignacio Ulargui

[Interpreted] Hi good morning. The question is you have given a quite reasonably good quarter but could you give us an update on what we can expect for fees in 2017?

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Thank you very much, Ignacio. In terms of fees, the idea that we have is - well, this quarter will be in line with what we expected for the year. If you remember, we said at the end of last year that our expectation was to have fees volume which was flat for the whole of 2017. About 800, I can't remember the exact €830 million, nearly €830 million. Well, it's okay, it's a million up or a million down, so it's level of pressure that is incredible.

And we keep the idea to meet the figure from last year, and just like with the net interest income, well, we'll see if this trend continues over the next few quarters.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Thank you. Next question?

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question by Ignacio Cerezo from UBS. Ignacio?

Ignacio Ulargui

[Interpreted] Hi, good morning. I had a couple of questions. Very quick questions first. The tier-1 that you mentioned. This is recurrent for you, given the core capital level that you have is quite high in absolute and relative terms even after the acquisition of Mare Nostrum. So what's the appetite that you have to issue AT1s? And the second question is if you could quantify a bit better the issue of mortgage production versus maturities to understand when this can really stabilize the stock of the mortgage portfolio? And the third one, which is very short, is the issue of the 5, 6 basis points of loan yield is a one-off that it will not be recovered in the future or it's something that can also happen in future quarters? Would you like to start?

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Yes, about the AT1, what we'd like to show you is that in order to meet the new capital requirements in terms of MREL over the next financial years, as you know, it's not final. It hasn't been fixed yet, not the level and not the dates. We do not have great issuance to be made because in net terms we'd have to do what we are doing any way to fulfill the AT1 because apart from that it will be just rotating or replacing the senior with non-preferred senior or whatever asset complete in terms of capital.

And for the AT1, yes, at some point we will like to fill the bucket of AT1, which is 1.5% of RWAs, and normally it only has CET1 and tier-2. If we believe there is demand from the capital - from the market, gradually we'll fill up this bucket over the next quarter, so yes.

Regarding the mortgage production and how that can evolve in the future? Our mortgage objective is €1.6 billion for this year, which is more or less to double by two to €0.8 billion that we did last year. €0.8 billion is too low for us. It means the market share of the flow which is lower than 3% when a natural share should be 10% for mortgages. It's low because we didn't give it a priority and because it was not strategic growth segment.

I think that finally those €1.6 billion is possible that they may be - tend to be €1.7 billion, € 1.8 billion. It may be exceeded but that's the idea that we had for the year.

Ignacio Ulargui

[Interpreted] What is the natural drop of mortgage portfolio?

Leopoldo Alvear

[Interpreted] Well, it has drop of about €2 billion a year in a cruise speed. It is true that this quarter has fallen because there has been some early amortizations more than what we had expected for the quarter.

So when thinking about 2018 in the long-term, those €2 billion drop will decrease because the portfolio will be smaller, and so will be the maturity ratio. And also we believe however that we may aspire in 2018 to have the same number of applications and maturities. And maybe I didn't get all the figures straight but that's more or less we expect for the mortgage portfolio and we could meet at the end of 2018 those two flows.

In terms of loan yield, I can't remember the question.

Ignacio Cerezo

[Interpreted] The 5 basis points, if it's a one-off for the quarter from 1.71%?

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Yes, that's the result that we had due to greater recovery of NPLs than normal. So I think it's maybe slightly a one-off. But as I said, every quarter has a one-off. There is always some recovery of NPLs or any other item that has an effect. And when we think of financial market of €2 billion, well, we wanted to start with €500 million. And in the last quarter we did over €500 million, and I think that for the next second quarter, we think that the €500 million will be met or exceeded.

In terms of loan yield, I would just like to mention that despite this one-off over the next few quarters, we want this loan yield to increase gradually as there are less re-appreciations and greater production at higher levels than what we currently have in the bank. So we continue to see that this interest revenue should continue to increase in the next quarters.

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question is by Jose Abad from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Jose Abad

[Interpreted] Good morning. Thank you very much for your presentation. Two questions on M&A. First, well, the state - the government is now in a political weak situation not only as a minority government but also, as you know, there are in many corruption scandals in government. So do you think this can have an impact on your capability to extract synergies from costs in the potential purchase BMN? And secondly, Pepe, you talked about the restrictions that will be lifted over the next few months. We know that there is an important asset in Spain for sale, Popular. Chairman said so during the general shareholders meeting a couple of weeks ago. Is this an asset that you would be willing to study or will look into? Thank you.

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Well, thank you very much. Cost synergies and political situation. Well, my personal opinion is that I think both topics are quite far. Currently in this operation with the merger with Mare Nostrum, one of the clear advantages of this operation is the participation of FROB is very similar, 65% in both entities. And so the FROB already said for them there is no relevant issues, so the discussions are more simple.

And in terms of cost synergies, I think that we are in an industry where with a logical discrepancies that we can have with the trade unions, there is clear idea that we needed to improve efficiencies that the operational economies of scale are important, and therefore I think a good example of this is that since 2008 I think the Spanish banking sector has been the one that has decreased more of its employees and of the branches as well has reduced greater practices [ph].

It's true that maybe had that greater excess of them more than other countries but this has happened in a very difficult context with deep crisis, with great destruction of employment in the economy as a whole, which - so it was a more complicated situation when to talk about structuring/restructuring. So I think restructurings could take place and there could be synergies of costs in the banking sector and they are continuing. This will continue to be important, and therefore there I see no threat in the near future.

There is an asset on sale, Banco Popular. Well, we haven't studied it. And nowadays what we have to do is focus with Banco Mare Nostrum. And I believe Banco Popular and its new management team, which is - they have really highly qualified people in terms of experience and professional career, so I am sure that they will do whatever they can to recover the solvency ratios to the capital ratios and I think that is good for all.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Now the next question, please.

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question is from Britta Schmidt. Please Britta, ask you question.

Britta Schmidt

Questions please. The first one would be what was the motivation behind the realization of bond gains now and sacrificing a little bit of net interest income in the future? And my second question would be related to any sort of update on IFRS 9 impacts if you've been to come to a conclusion on preliminary models, what could be the day one impact fully loaded on CET1 in January 2018?

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] In terms of the portfolios, I think it's what I was saying before. We consider that we are in an environment or it's more likely that the loan interest rates will go up over the next quarters and that's why we thought it was an opportunity to make the most of profits in an environment in which we think the net interest income will continue to remain in 2017 and the levels that we expected at the beginning of the year.

So as a consequence of doing the sale of those portfolios, we are not going to have a negative impact on the net interest income, and quite the opposite, we are going to make the most of certain profits, certain capital gains that will mean that the net trading income this year will be higher than in 2016.

In the future, as the rates increase, then maybe we load those portfolios again after even though there is a penalization period, so we'll have to wait for that penalization period to expire.

In terms of the update on - the update that you requested, we still don't have any specific figures to give you. IFRS 9, well, it affects us mainly in what we call stage two with an annex nine special surveillance and also the mortgage. We believe that on the NPL, the effect is a no, zero. In the non-NPL and non-stage-two already covered with expected loss of a year. And so focuses on stage two where the calculation is expected lifetime loss or that portfolio is especially the mortgage one because the one that we have in stage two are special surveillance for companies is already covered with expected loss of the lifetime because when we do the provisions for that portfolio within special surveillance et cetera, we take into account the implicit loss of the operation.

That means that we have to do internal systems that - the portfolio that we have under special surveillance has high granularity and a high endemism [ph] and so the way we have to do the calculations properly and why do I say high endemism [ph] because it's portfolio that is reducing because economy is improving, the labor market is also improving. What we can see is that that portfolio that is mainly restructurings that have a specific period that are on the watch list have some kind of cleanup criteria, and we believe they are performing well. So we have to talk about what portfolios we have now, which portfolios we'll have at the end of the year and which ones we'll have at the end of 2018.

But they will decrease. So we have to finish doing the calculations I expect like the next quarter a list to give you an idea we may have some more exact figures on this topic.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Thank you. Next question please?

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question is by Sofie Peterzens from JP Morgan. Sofie, please ask your question.

Sofie Peterzens

Yes, hi. Sofie Peterzens from JP Morgan. Can you just remind us of your interest rate sensitivity, 100 basis point increase in interest rates? And my second question is around excess capital. How will that be deployed, I guess, even after the BMN deal, you should have excess capital. So what's your plan with that? Thank you.

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Thank you very much, Sofie. Would you like to talk about it?

Leopoldo Alvear

[Interpreted] I think the rate sensitivity I think we have to differentiate between parallel hikes which are the regulatory increases and what we consider most likely to take place in the short-term. We believe that given the liquidity situation that banks currently have in Spain, where most of them are operating in loan to value around 100% or even below 100%, as in our case, there is no need of additional liquidity. In this context, we believe that the first Euribor increases, the first 30, 40 basis points of the Euribor from going minus 12 points to plus 20, 30 basis points should have - shouldn't have any significant impact on liabilities and so it will be just pure margin.

In that environment, our balance sheet is very sensitive to interest rates and it's focused on an increased interest rates, so an increase of 30, 40 basis points could have an increase on the income higher than 12% - around 12%, 13% which is what I think is more feasible in the shorter term rather than a parallel hike of 100 basis points as you were mentioning, which also would be very positive for our balance sheet even more.

And with regards excess of capital, first of all, I would say that we do not have a vacation to withhold capital. I would like to leave that very clear. It is true that we have a level of capital with CET1 fully loaded at 13.40% and there is still room to continue to grow throughout the year and it's above our appetite, above what we believe is reasonable in terms of capital.

Secondly as you said, it's also true that we now have the Banco Mare Nostrum operation. We have to do the calculations and see what impact is that excess of capital. And if we reach the conclusion that this is an operation that from a financial point of view offers a profitability of our yield higher and the cost of capital in that context would do the operation, we have to see what impact that would have on our capital figures.

So therefore we have to close the figures with Banco Mare Nostrum [indiscernible] depending on when we have this topic close, we can make other decisions on the optimization of our capital bases. So once we have the Mare Nostrum figures, then we'll look again into this issue.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Thank you very much. Another question, please?

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question is by Stefan Nedialkov from Citi. Go ahead, Stefan.

Stefan Nedialkov

Hi guys. Good morning. Stefan from Citi, or I should say rather good afternoon at this point. Just one question from me. Assuming main stand-alone Bankia, what does the cost efficiency that you could theoretically get to over the next couple of years? Obviously you've been very good at cutting costs, optimizing the branch structure, employee composition, et cetera. Do you see the scope for more significant efficiency or productivity gains over the next few years? Thank you.

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Stefan, thank you. Yes, I think that our ability to improve efficiency and productivity is clearly on the table. That's been discussed and we have it. One of the possibilities to improve efficiency that we have in the short-term is the Banco Mare Nostrum operation. If there was no inorganic growth, could we improve efficiency? Yes. The answer is yes. We would need a different approach probably in that environment.

Why can we improve efficiency because of what we said before. What we can see is that gradually we could generate the same business volume at reduced costs, technology, not just technology but multi-channels, digitization and the fact that customers want or accept not being in the bank and that is clearly going to improve efficiency and productivity in our sector. We have closed 85 branches this month in our process of fine-tuning of our branch network. This means that we have room to continue improving efficiency.

I think in the short-term that should focus more on the Banco Mare Nostrum operation, but even without that, it is true that we have room for improvement of efficiency over the next few years.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Thank you. Next question?

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question is by Mario Ropero from Fidentiis. Mario, please ask your question.

Mario Ropero

Hi, good morning. I would like to ask you in terms of the mortgage book and the change of the mix still was consumer finance and corporate, how do you see the RWAs this year and the next year because I see that they are dropping and this surprises me. Is there any kind of optimization taking place that you could comment on? And then also I wanted to ask a question about the evolution of costs within the quarter. I would like to know if there have been any non-recurrent issues. Thank you.

Leopoldo Alvear

[Interpreted] Just quickly I'll talk about the risk-weighted assets. Well, our RWAs continued to decrease because the total stock of credit continues to decrease. Why? Because of the credit portfolio, which is the main driver of the drop of our credit portfolio and it's also true that the mortgage one has a lower weight in terms of RWAs. But in our case, the weight is quite high. It's 35%, when our competitors have percentages of around 15%, below 20% on the mortgage portfolios. So when you're forcing the mortgage portfolio is equivalent to 35% of our balance in terms of RWAs.

Secondly it's also true that we continued to reduce NPLs, NPAs and they have low weight on RWAs and that's kind of the factor that contribute to that decrease, that means clearly that this RWA evolution that has nothing behind there has been no change of model, there is nothing like that and we could continue like this during 2017. And it is true that at some point in 2018 or 2019, we will have a capital generation model where RWAs will not be reduced and where the organic reduction will come from the growth of revenue profit.

Yes, as we produce segments that are more profitable but also consume more capital such as consumer finance and companies, it's true that this has an impact but there is also an impact that comes from an improvement on the internal ratings of companies. And therefore the consumption in - so these are metrics that are annulated or even reduce RWAs.

I would like to say that in this reduction, we haven't had any changes compared to market risk compared to what we were saying in December. We still completed 75% - with the floor of 75% of the standard method. IRB model is still in force but given that we are changing the platform, it hasn't been validated by the supervisor yet and we are still on that level of 75%.

This in the future, we don't know if in 2017 or the beginning of 2018, once the platform is validated, then surely it should lead to a reduction of RWAs and therefore the release of the capital that we consumed in the fourth quarter of the previous year. And the cost for the quarter, no, they are a little bit higher than the previous quarter. There is always some closing issues there but the idea that we had for the whole of the year was flat OpEx, as we mentioned, and we believe we'll keep that flat growth.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] We may just have one more question please.

Operator

The next question is by Andrea Filtri from Mediobanca. Andrea, please go ahead.

Andrea Filtri

Yes, can you please elaborate on the single names provisions in the quarter [ph] and are you revising or confirming your 2017 guidance for provisioning? Secondly, you are generating enormous amounts of capital, which are dampening profitability. Could you return a part of it ahead of the eventual BMN deal and could the situation weaker competitors' affect the conditions of the potential BMN deal? Thank you.

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Thank you, Andrea. Well, regarding the provisions and the single names et cetera, without going into specific names, how do I see the provisions for the quarter? Well, we saw this at the presentation. We have done restructuring, total bit [ph] in credits and foreclosed of €147 million. This is also true that we've had a capital gain of €46 million, the bottom area of the P&L account. And so the net effect of the restructuring will be - of this extraordinary will be €100 million this quarter.

I hope that this will be able to be reduced over the next quarters a slight reduction but I think that should be our normal ratio for the next quarters.

Regarding capital, I'm not sure if you like to talk a little bit more about this, Leo?

Leopoldo Alvear

[Interpreted] Well, I think that before we look at the results of the operation with BMN, I think it will be difficult to do a return on a capital before that. I'll go back to what Pepe said, we feel comfortable with capital level lower than what we currently have. But until we make a decision regarding the operation with BMN, we will not act on those levels but we've said it in the past, our appetite in terms of fully loaded CET1 is lower than the ratios we currently have, not just ones we currently have, we believe that this ratios over the next quarters will continue to grow due to the organic generation of CET1 that we have demonstrated in previous years.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Well, thank you. The last question now please, and let's try and finish a little bit later than expected but not too late.

Operator

[Interpreted] Next question is by Carlos Cobo. Yes, please go ahead.

Carlos Cobo

[Interpreted] Thank you very much. I managed to make the question good. Just a question on a hypothetical acquisition in case of BMN similar. Could you clarify if your base scenario is more in line with buying with cash or with shares? And also a quick question on the evolution of the loan yield? There has been some stability by the competitive dynamics means that large corporate and SMEs are going down and there is a bit of struggle on prices. If there was no recovery of the Euribor rates in the near future, could we, or could there be pressure in the future, do you think there could be pressure, or what is your idea on this?

José Sevilla

[Interpreted] Quick question, even though it wasn't that quick. No, we believe that the potential acquisition with Banco Mare Nostrum will be done with shares and then we'll see whether we could optimize or not our capital base.

Secondly the loan yield, pressure on prices and the future of margins? Well in the loan yield, this has been very intense in 2016. I think it's still intense but maybe it won't go any higher. This means that if there is a no recovery in the interest rates, could customer differential spread lessen? No, because the idea is to continue to add credit above the average of loan yield that we have for the back-book.

So we were able to do that and given that most of the re-appreciation in our books have already taken place, we expect that in a stable context or with negative interest rates as the ones that we have now, basis points by basis points we should expect certain improvement in the yield.

Cristina Daza

[Interpreted] Okay, so that's it. If there are any questions, the team will be very happy to answer them. Thank you all very much.

