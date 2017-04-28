Barrick's First Misstep In Years?

I reduced my position in ABX on April 13 given the near-term risk to the stock price because of Veladero.

This is a fairly significant near-term risk, as if the new work plan isn't approved it could jeopardize the sale to Shandong.

Barrick is currently in the process of selling 50% of this mine, and there's a sound strategy behind this divestiture.

Barrick is lowering output from Veladero on a 100% basis as a result of the provincial government temporarily restricting the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) announced Q1 2017 earnings a few days ago. The most important piece of information divulged in the press release was the company lowered full-year gold production to 5.3-5.6 million ounces, down from their previous range of 5.6-5.9 million ounces. Although this isn't expected to impact all-in sustaining cost guidance, which remains unchanged for the full year.

Roughly two-thirds of this reduction is because they are selling 50 percent of their Veladero mine in Argentina - which is why AISC aren't going to be affected.

However, they are still lowering output from Veladero on a 100% basis as a result of the provincial government temporarily restricting the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility.

The reason for this suspension is because Barrick has had several incidences at Veladero over the last 2 years. There was a cyanide-solution leak in September 2015, then a smaller leak a year later when a large block of ice rolled down a heap leach valley slope and struck a pipe carrying cyanide solution. After a coupling on a pipe failed last month, which resulted in gold-bearing solution leaking out, the San Juan provincial government had enough.

Even though there weren't any environmental disturbances during these events - as they were quickly contained - the local government temporarily restricted the addition of cyanide on March 30. They were demanding that Barrick strengthen and improve the existing heap leach infrastructure in order to prevent future incidences from occurring.

Barrick presented a "proposed work plan" to the provincial authorities on April 21. It will take two weeks to review this proposal. In the meantime, Barrick is already working on modifications to the heap leach facility that were included in this plan. The company states that if everything is approved by the government, that leaching will resume in June.

Given the suspension of cyanide application to the heap leach, and the fact that they won't be able to resume for another few months (at the earliest), they have taken down guidance for the year at the mine.

They now expect full-year production at Veladero to come in at 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, compared to their original 2017 guidance of 770,000-830,000 ounces. AISC are also expected to come in a bit higher at $890-$990 per ounce, versus the estimate earlier in the year of $840-$940 per ounce.

Why This Could Create A Bigger Problem

Earlier this month, Barrick announced that it was selling 50 percent of the Veladero mine to the Shandong Gold Group for $960 million. This deal was being hammered out even while all of the latest issues at Veladero were occurring.

I would imagine that Barrick will get this sorted, but it's still a fairly significant near-term risk if by some chance this plan isn't approved - as it could possibly jeopardize the sale to Shandong.

This is a strategically important asset sale for Barrick. Up to this point, all of Barrick's divestitures have been non-core assets. Veladero is a core mine for the company and normally I wouldn't want to see one of its five core assets sold off (or at least half of one). However, I see a sound strategy behind this sale:

1. Recognize Cash Flow Stream Early And Pay Down Debt

Veladero is a 700,000 - 800,000 ounce per year gold mine, making this is a formidable open-pit operation.

Reserves at the end of 2015 were 7.544 million ounces of gold at a grade of 0.85 g/t. Reserves at the end of 2016 were 6.749 million ounces at a grade of 0.83 g/t. A decline in total ounces and grade.

If we assume an average production rate of around 700,000 ounces going forward, and a recovery rate of around 76%, the mine life remaining is just over 7 years. Not short, but not long either.

If there were additional resources that could convert to reserves and increase this mine life, then it would result in a higher NPV for this asset. However, while the 2016 resource statement does contain an additional 3.3 million ounces of gold in the M&I category, the grade is only 0.48 g/t. It's unlikely all of these resources would be economical to mine.

There is tremendous exploration potential so I wouldn't count Veladero out yet in terms of extending the LOM (life-of-mine). For now, it's prudent to just use reserves when calculating the NPV.

The AISC at Veladero have fluctuated over the last 4 years, from $769 per ounce to $946 per ounce. If we assume a $900 per ounce AISC going forward, the pre-tax NPV (5%) of the mine using a gold price of $1,250 is:

Using a higher gold price assumption of $1,500 per ounce, the pre-tax NPV (5%) comes out to be:

By monetizing 50% of this asset for $960 million, they are basically recognizing almost 40% of that $2.65 billion NPV figure immediately (if we use a gold price of $1,500). Also keep in mind the NPV's above are pre-tax. Meaning Barrick is getting a higher value when you factor in the appropriate taxes on the cash flow stream. It's unclear though how much Barrick is paying in taxes in Argentina, as they don't break this down individually by jurisdiction. The top tax rate in the country is 35% plus a 3% provincial tax. If Barrick is paying close to that amount, then this $960 million figure for 50% of Veladero is more than fair value - and that is using a $1,500 gold price as well. There could be some tax on the $960 million in proceeds, but given the carrying value of the asset, Barrick should still come out ahead.

Of course this doesn't account for any additional discoveries at the mine, which could greatly increase its NPV. Barrick will also be giving away half of the Property, Plant, & Equipment, which will still have value (depreciated) at the end of those 7 years.

However, if Barrick uses the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt, then they will be saving several hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments over the next 7 years. 6% interest on $960 million of debt = $57.6 million per year. That equates to $400 million of interest payments over the next 7 years. As a result, the realized gain from any sale of Veladero is actually greater when you factor in the interest savings.

2. Potential JV on Pascua Lama

There is also another part to this equation, and it has to do with Barrick's Pascua Lama mine - which is only a few km away from Veladero and has been sitting idle for the last few years. Barrick halted construction at the project due to massive cost overruns.

The goal with the sale of 50% of Veladero to Shandong is to also try and get them to form a JV on Pascua Lama. Think of this as a packaged/bundled deal with Veladero being the sweetener. Or one might consider Pascua Lama the sweetener - depending on which asset they consider to have the most value.

There are literally billions of dollars worth of sunk cost at Pascua Lama, as Barrick didn't halt construction until it was well into the development stage. Below is a satellite image I pulled up that shows an overhead view of the current infrastructure at the project site. You can click to enlarge but it still doesn't justify the scale of the plant and other facilities (which span over 1 km in length).

In the news announcement regarding the sale of half of Veladero to Shandong, the two companies also announced they were forming "a working group to explore the joint development of the Pascua-Lama deposit." If both parties move forward with a JV - and depending on price - this is a win-win for Barrick.

I already talked above about the benefit from selling 50% of Veladero. If Barrick can also bring on a partner and finish developing Pascua Lama (even if it's a smaller operation than once envisioned), then it results in additional production and cash flow for the company. Once Pascua Lama is online, they could effectively replace part (or all) of those lost ounces from the Veladero mine sale.

In addition, Barrick would be taking on less risk with Pascua Lama compared to before since their ownership percentage would be reduced. I believe this would appease Barrick shareholders as well, as the company would at least start to recoup what was spent on this project.

This potential JV partnership could include additional assets. If you look at the map above, you will see the Alturas project is on this gold belt. This project is owned by Barrick and it was a greenfield discovery. Alturas is a high sulfidation oxide Au-Ag deposit and is very similar to Veladero. It already contains 6.8 million ounces of gold at a grade of 1.0 g/t (which is almost 25% higher than Veladero's current reserve grade).

There is a tremendous amount of upside to this project and there are several synergies with the mine infrastructure in place at Veladero and Pascua Lama. Alturas is waiting to be built and it's going to be a very solid mine should it be put into production.

It also seems to have better prospects in terms of exploration and resource expansion compared to Veladero. This could become a focus for the company in the near future should a deal get done.

Both Barrick and Shandong also mentioned a possible partnership on Alturas in the press release.

A Domino Effect

The bottom line, if Barrick can't get this sorted at Veladero, it could set off a domino effect. I wouldn't want to see Shandong walk away from this deal because it goes far beyond Veladero.

Barrick has been working very hard to prevent this from happening.

The company's Executive Chairman, John Thornton (who has been instrumental in the turnaround of Barrick) "flew to Argentina after authorities threatened to rescind the license for the Veladero mine on the same day the company agreed to sell half the asset."

Barrick's President Kelvin Dushnisky, the Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams, and Chief Financial Officer Catherine Raw also joined Thornton in Argentina, where they held "meetings with local managers in Buenos Aires."

This was the company going into damage control and trying to contain the situation given what was at stake. The province was telling Barrick they were going to pull the mining concession unless things changed. That in and of itself would be a highly negative event for Barrick, which would be compounded by possibly Shandong backing out of the deal.

So far we haven't heard anything out of Shandong saying they are wavering. They did after all sign this deal knowing what was taking place at the Veladero mine. But we still must address a worst case scenario outcome to appropriately assess the risk.

As I mentioned above, I do believe that Barrick will resolve this issue. They are working diligently (i.e. spending a lot of money) to upgrade the heap leach infrastructure at Veladero.

Given the tax revenue that Barrick generates for the Argentinean Government, and considering that Barrick is looking to greatly expand production from this region with Shandong as a partner, it's less likely that Argentina will pull the mining concession. We are talking several hundred million dollars in tax revenue over the next few years just from Veladero. This isn't some insignificant 50,000-100,000 ounce gold mine in the San Juan province. This is an operation that employees thousands of locals and generates enormous revenue for both the provincial and Federal Governments. All parties want to see this get resolved amicably, it's in everyone's best interest.

If by some chance that doesn't occur, then it would be the first misstep that Barrick has made since this turnaround process began a few years ago.

The Stock Price

I'm light on the stock now as I reduced my position in ABX on April 13 - given the near term risk to the share price because of Veladero. As soon as I see a news release stating that Barrick's plan has been approved by the Government and the cyanide restriction has been lifted, then I will ramp back up.

There are too many positives happening at Barrick not to own this stock - especially in a rising gold price environment. The current valuation is getting very enticing but that's only if the situation is resolved. Should gold fall further between now and then, ABX will likely decline to $14-$15 as shorts are all over this stock at the moment. The goal is to take advantage of this current volatile environment and re-enter at much lower prices.

If you would like more in-depth coverage of the sector, you can subscribe to my service The Gold Edge here on Seeking Alpha. There is also currently a two-week free-trial offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.