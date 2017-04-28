athenahealth (ATHN) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 28, 2017 8:00 am ET

Executives

Dana Quattrochi - athenahealth, Inc.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Analysts

Sean W. Wieland - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Donald H. Hooker - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Michael Cherny - UBS Securities LLC

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Ross Muken - Evercore Group LLC

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Matthew D. Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Jeff R. Garro - William Blair & Co. LLC

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Nicholas M. Jansen - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Stephanie J. Davis - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Eric Percher - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Sandy Y. Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the athenahealth First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Dana Quattrochi, Executive Director of Investor Relations for athenahealth. Please go ahead, Ms. Quattrochi.

Dana Quattrochi - athenahealth, Inc.

Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today is Jonathan Bush, our Chairman and CEO; and Karl Stubelis, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Karl Stubelis will share brief highlights from the prepared remarks we published yesterday. And then, Jonathan Bush and Karl Stubelis will take questions.

We would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact made during this conference call are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance and operating expenditures, our position for the future, expected growth and business outlook, including fiscal year 2017 guidance; statements regarding the availability and benefits and demand for our service offering; statements regarding our expectations about trends including those regarding market share, timing of revenue, implementation cycle time, and claims and collections; statements regarding the potential expansion and value of our network and progress toward building the healthcare internet; statements regarding our fiscal year 2017 bookings goals; statements regarding our ability to enhance the client experience; and statements regarding our ability to expand across the continuum of care including our contracted hospital base; and to build enhanced connections to legacy software vendors.

Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as will, may, expect, plan, anticipate, upcoming, believe, estimate, or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those under the heading Risk Factors in our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Investors section of our website at www.athenahealth.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and except as required by law we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Finally, please note that on today's call we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in which we exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items such as stock-based compensation from our GAAP financial results. We believe that in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial trends investors may wish to consider the impact of these items as a supplement to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Please refer to yesterday's press release announcing our first quarter 2017 results available on our website, www.athenahealth.com, for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to our GAAP financial results.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Karl Stubelis.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Thank you, Dana. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter fiscal year 2017 earnings call. We will begin today's call with a discussion of our first quarter financial performance and our updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2017. We will then briefly cover some recent business highlights and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives before opening it up to your questions.

Turning now on to our first quarter, our results came in weaker than our internal expectations. Lower than anticipated claims and collections volumes combined with more aggressive sales promotions around go-live and training and support and slower than expected onboarding and ramp of our clients onto our network were the primary drivers of revenue falling below our internal expectations for the quarter.

Our first quarter revenue of $285 million grew 11% over the same period last year. On a consolidated basis, GAAP gross margin for the first quarter was 49.4% as compared to 48.3% in the first quarter last year. Our Service Automation Rate, formerly referred to as non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, was 61.7% for the first quarter as compared to 62% for the first quarter last year.

As planned, in Q1 2017, we continued to invest in both growth and innovation, increasing our GAAP selling and marketing investment on an absolute basis by approximately $6 million or 10% over the first quarter last year, and our GAAP research and development expense on an absolute basis by approximately $13 million or 41% over the same period last year. Our GAAP general and administrative expenses of $31 million decreased 6% from the first quarter last year.

We generated GAAP operating income of $1.1 million for the first quarter compared to GAAP operating income of $300,000 in the first quarter last year. Our non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $22 million for the first quarter was down from $24 million in the first quarter last year.

This decrease during the first quarter was driven by the investments we made to improve the customer experience, broaden and deepen our services, and evolve and modernize our platform. We will continue to invest thoughtfully in growth and innovation to support our vision to build a robust healthcare network as we expand our core and network services across the full continuum of care.

Lastly, our GAAP net loss was approximately $1.4 million for the first quarter or a loss per diluted share of $0.03 compared to a GAAP net loss of $800,000 or a loss per diluted share of $0.02 in the first quarter last year.

On a non-GAAP basis we generated adjusted net income of $12.5 million for the first quarter or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the first quarter last year.

Let me be clear, we understand what it means for our shareholders when we do not execute against our financial and operational goals. We are not satisfied with our performance in the first quarter, and we are challenging ourselves to set expectations that we are confident we can deliver on this year.

Turning to our 2017 financial outlook, when we developed our initial 2017 financial plans, we made reasonable assumptions about a wide range of outcomes. As a reminder, during Q4 we achieved record annualized revenue implemented in our enterprise segment, delivered on our bookings forecast and maintained a strong client retention rate to end the year.

Nonetheless, based on our weaker than expected Q1 results, we have revised our fiscal year 2017 guidance as follows: GAAP revenue of $1.210 billion to $1.250 billion; GAAP operating income of $36 million to $46 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $120 million to $140 million; and 2017 bookings of $350 million to $400 million.

Let me provide some further insights into some of the key assumptions that support our revised fiscal year 2017 guidance. We expect the growth trends in claims and collections from our existing client base that we experienced during the first quarter to persist for the rest of 2017. We're experiencing longer than expected implementation cycle time, particularly with certain ambulatory enterprise clients as well as our emerging services and we anticipate this trend to continue.

We expect to drive a higher percentage of revenue in back half of the year consistent with prior years, and we currently expect a lower operating margin as we maintain our commitment to thoughtfully invest in our 2017 initiatives and long-term strategic priorities.

Despite our weaker than expected start in 2017 and changes in our full year guidance, we remain confident in our strategic objectives, our competitive positioning and our long-term outlook. We continue to see strong market response to our differentiated network-enabled services and believe we remain well positioned to drive growth. Our product strategy is on track and we're driving meaningful change within the healthcare industry every day.

I will now highlight some of the factors that give us confidence in our near and long-term outlook. Let's start with growth. As we've discussed in the past, in the post government mandate era, healthcare providers need a more compiling reason to switch from their current healthcare technology vendor. In response to these changing market dynamics, our focus is on increasing the value of being on our network. We now have the opportunity to pivot back to our roots and dedicate the athena team to our product market fit by further reducing work and administrative burden for our clients.

Again, we feel good about our strategic intent, our go-to-market strategy and our ability to continue to gain market share. Our differentiated network-enabled services continue to resonate with prospective clients and help us grow our network. Analysis of our win-loss rate indicates that we are winning a large percentage of ambulatory, enterprise and medical group deals year-after-year.

In 2016, we saw a continued increase of clients deciding to choose athena when in market. In fact, the vast majority of ambulatory prospects selected athenahealth when a decision was made. However, approximately 80% of the time, when we met with an ambulatory prospect, the prospect choose to not change their existing solution. This demonstrates the strength of our sales and marketing model and we believe we will successful in converting these customers in future quarters.

This means, there is an opportunity for us to drive more decision-making and grow our market share. The trends we are seeing in our Net Promoter Score results also give us confidence in our ability to improve our win rates and grow market share this year. We're pleased to report that NPS improved for the second consecutive quarter to 25.4 during Q1compared to 23.9 in Q4 2016. Our success winning new business continued during the first quarter and we believe we can win an even a higher percentage of decisions in the group and small group segment with our work reduction guarantee.

While not every medical group is in the market for (09:54) today, we believe that every medical group is in the market to save money. We believe our work reduction guarantee is particularly compelling as medical groups seek opportunities to improve cash flow in the face of declining government subsidies as well as the lower utilization trends that we've experienced in recent quarters.

We're beginning to back to prospects we met with over the past 12 months to discuss this new incentive. We're already seeing those who were on the fence in 2016 make a decision to adopt our network-enabled services in 2017. We're excited about how this work reduction guarantee strengthens our value proposition, and it contributes to our confidence in growth of new business.

During the first quarter, we drove growth in bookings year-over-year, although our results came in below our Q1 expectations. While we plan to improve bookings in certain sales segments this year, we feel that we have less opportunity to drive as much growth as we had originally planned for in 2017, primarily due to elongating sales cycles. As a result, we're lowering our fiscal year 2017 bookings guidance range to $350 million to $400 million.

Turning now to an update on our service development efforts. We entered 2017 focused on delivering against three key initiatives that we believe will not only return athenahealth to our original strategic intent but bring us closer to achieving our vision. We're focused on deepening our services and reducing client work, executing in the small hospital market, and investing across our entire platform to build out the connectivity of the healthcare internet and create true network effects.

Today, we already do a lot of work on behalf of our clients, like checking the eligibility of patients, submitting claims, posting payments, sending out prescriptions, making referrals and orders and matching results. This year, we will continue to increase the benefits of being connected to our network.

We have several initiatives underway to reduce administrative work related to patient check-in, insurance related denials, scanning and automated document labeling, prescription renewals, scheduling and many other tasks that distract our clients from patient care. And we're off to a great start. Our first quarter corporate scorecard results reflect that service performance is in line with our targets. In particular, key metric results in the service performance indices such as Collector claim inflow rate, Clinicals client inflow rate, and self check-in rate metrics indicate the progress we are making in further reducing burdensome administrative tasks.

On the hospital front, we're building momentum in enhancements we're making to athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems that improved product markets fit and overall client performance. I'm pleased to report that the community hospital team delivered on its first quarter bookings goal and we continue to bring more hospitals live on our network. With each hospital go-live, we're building scale and expertise within our implementation processes, deepening our services and increasing credibility in this market.

We anticipate that 100% of our eligible hospital clients will successfully attest for Meaningful Use at Stage 2 for the 2016 reporting period, and we've planned to be certified for Meaningful Use at Stage 3 in the second half of 2017. We're also focused on improving service stability for every hospital on our athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems service. We are pleased to report solid performance across key sentinel metrics as we onboard more hospital clients and process more volumes and claims.

Across our hospital network, total claims paid within 40 days reached 80% and nearly 70% of our hospital clients achieved over 104% of their baseline cash flow during March 2017. As our network grows so does our ability to demonstrate its value and create true network effects. Today, we connect 99,000 providers and 88 million patients across 150,000 network endpoints. Between athenaNet and our participation with CommonWell and Carequality, we are rapidly extending our reach across the majority of hospitals and health systems in the country.

While growing the network and building connections to the broader healthcare continuum is foundational, we're focused on increasing the utility of these connections. We believe the new platform will help us accelerate this important work. We're also making progress in areas that we believe will lead to appreciable growth of our network This year, our network services team is focused on three key priorities to push out network effect to create a more integrated provider-centric and patient-centric experience and provide tangible benefits for everyone connected to our network.

First, we are creating a national calendar asset that we believe will help our clients attract and retain patients and more fully optimize their time for higher and better use, which is critical to their success.

Second, we're investing in a common collaboration platform that is patient-centric and drives value to every care team member whether or not they are in network today. And we are also evolving our athenahealth marketplace to extend the reach of our MVP partners to the individual provider and individual patient. While our work on these priorities is just beginning, we expect to start gaining traction during 2017.

Let me give you an example of how we are helping our clients improve scheduling and close care gaps. In mid-2016, we launched outreach manager campaigns that focused on targeting patient populations that have not yet satisfied high value quality measures such as Medicare annual wellness visits.

We have seen our outreach efforts drive better scheduling rates, increase in-network utilization within the outreach patient population and save time for our clients and their patients. In two recent case studies, we demonstrated scheduling rates over 30% and cut the amount of time it takes for patients and providers to schedule an appointment by more than 50%.

More importantly, we're making improvements to the provider and patient journey. We believe that one of the most valuable assets that we possess is our company culture. As we continue to scale our business, we are dedicated to maintaining a people-centric culture that will sustain our growth and better position us for the future.

We are strengthening our approach to leadership development, embedding our core values into the employee lifecycle and further enhancing our brand, both as a company and as an employer. To accomplish our objectives, we will continue to focus on attracting and retaining talented athenistas who embrace our vision to build a healthcare internet and bring humanity back into healthcare.

Last week, we were named among the best places to work in Boston by the Boston Business Journal. We think this recognition validates the work we're doing to build upon the already enthusiastic culture we see across all of athenaNation.

In summary, while we're not satisfied with our Q1 results. We remain focused on our mission and on delivering against the strategic priorities and current financial outlook we planned for this year. We remain confident in our strategy and the unique opportunity that we have to build the healthcare Internet. And we are holding ourselves accountable to deliver on these commitments we've made to ourselves, our clients, and our shareholders over the long term. We appreciate you listening in and now look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line of Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Sean W. Wieland - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Good morning. So I guess, my one question, we heard the what but not really the why. Why is claim volume and collections under pressure? And can you quantify this, because you guys have mixed up the metrics on us a little bit, so it's a little bit tough to determine? And can you maybe segment this by the various market areas, I guess we'll start there?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

So, the same-store visits to the office are down a couple percent. They're never down, they're never down. Looking back over 15 years of this, and they're down a couple percent. Also the payment per visit is down the tiniest bit, less than a percent. But again, it's usually, we've been enjoying as hospitals acquire doctors and go fetch better prices, we have been enjoying an ever since slight increase in the payment per visit. And so those are the two primary drivers of the core movement. That's the biggest thing that drove those $80 million out of this year.

The other things are one-time things that implementation is moving to the right, sold so many hospitals, but we've got a little more scaling to do to get the speed of implementation up. We also had a couple very large enterprises ask to move some of their go-live dates to the right, which has caused some revenue to slide over.

But the biggest thing is that decline in visits per doc and decline in payment per visit. I believe some of this is the national breath-holding around what's Trumpcare going to be and some of this is the continuing rise of deductibles. Deductibles every year have a materially larger share. Beneficiaries with high deductibles have an increasingly higher share of the covered base. And so they're increasingly sheepish about going to the doctor, particularly in Q1 when everybody's deductibles are refreshed. But those are my hypotheses about the causes. The facts of the matter are the visits are down a little and the payment per visit is down a little.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yeah. Maybe Sean tackled the revenue question, I'll tackle bookings. I know Karl said that the sales cycles elongated but if you could just give us some more detail about the different pockets of the business – enterprise, independent practices, hospitals – any more color on why you changed the bookings goal so early in the year would be great.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Right. I think, frankly, it's the cumulative PTSD. We're a little surprised by this contraction in our bases activity. All the other things might not have caused us to move the range, so more abundance of caution than anything else.

The only thing is that, in that breath-holding that's going on in the patient population is going on in the provider population as well, people don't know what the new game is going to be, so they don't know how they're going to play it yet. We've been doing little things like give away half your implementation if you start now before knowing what AHCA is going to be. And that's part of the revenue moving is just giving away some little one-time things to keep thing moving in the pipe.

Obviously the biggest thing to pull people into market will be the guarantee which did work in the group segment. So, the group segment actually, in addition to the hospital segment, beat their number, not by as much, but beat their number. And we intend to roll that guarantee into the small group segment and try to get them going as well. But there's nothing that's changed about our goals or our funnel, nobody has written us a Dear John letter to change the year. We're just being careful given this, what's the right word, kind of nervous sclerosis, that we're seeing – nerve-based sclerosis that we're seeing, until people relax.

As Karl mentioned on the call, when they buy, we win. When we get into a meeting with a prospect and that prospect decides to do something, 80% of the time they go with athenahealth. That doesn't suck. That does not suggest retrenching, going to cash flow, ceasing the entry of the hospital market. It's suggests breathing into the beating until things get better, which we believe they will.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Donald Hooker with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Donald H. Hooker - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. I think you addressed my question a little bit in your prepared remarks but I maybe want to pound it again. With the troubles last year, with the athenaClinicals Streamlined rollout, I'm wondering if there – I was fearing that there might be some lagged impact from that in terms, around client attrition, around prospects taking a second look and being concerned. Is that fear misplaced and can you give us some comments around that?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

That fear is not misplaced but it was in the budget. So, it was not – the guidance we gave you included a planned doubling of attrition for a year as people sort of seek revenge for having their cheese moved and having customer service calls take so long. We actually are heartened in that department. So, the Net Promoter Score, same cohort that we just did, 38% up from the last time that cohort was surveyed. That is – in Massachusetts, we call it wicked good.

And if you look at the people that have been on longer than 7 months post Streamlined, it's higher still which suggests that as Streamlined moves into the rear-view mirror, that we'll recover quickly. We've also not missed on answer times and case resolution times at all this year. The performance has been better than ever, at least the best in the last 7 years in customer support, fool me once, shame on me kind of thing. So, we don't think that the attrition will be as bad but we're not taking it down and that wasn't what made us move the number.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Cherny with UBS. Your line is now open.

Michael Cherny - UBS Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. So diving into the drivers of the revenue growth a bit more, clearly it's the theme of the call. As you think about the moving pieces and particularly around utilization and the medical inflation or medical deflation that you're seeing in your book of business. What can you do offensively to try and change some of that for your customers versus what you have to do and just sit around and wait for until hopefully the market picks up?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Right, so as we mentioned in our Investor Day, we've got two things we're doing to adjust product market fit to the post-Obama world, right. The first is, we've got to dramatically increase the number of menial tasks that we take on that are non-governmental tasks, handling lab follow-ups, doing more of the referral and authorization work, doing coding. Much of the coding that doctors do are algorithmic in nature and there is no reason why athena couldn't pick up some of that without pretending to have any clinical judgment, and we're experimenting with that kind of work.

The guarantee that we discussed is essentially us throwing our hat over the fence, so that we know we got to get over that fence this year with our clients. And the work that the core product team is doing on pulling tasks from the customer side of the fence to the athena side of the fence is encouraging. The work that the product marketing team is doing to make a simply worded, no fine print way of guaranteeing that to our customers is progressing nicely.

In fact, one of the reasons why the group segment met its number in Q1 was because the sales guys went back with this new guarantee to people who are in that 80% Karl mentioned that met with us, decided to do nothing and actually pulled them in the market with the guarantee. So we're very excited about doing that. The second thing we need to do, but we can't start it in earnest, we have started it. Small team is working on it, making great traction, is start to guarantee patient market share. Most people think of same-store growth in healthcare, have grown used to thinking of it as driving up utilization of testing for patient and driving up the payment per procedure or test. We are not going to plan on that being part of the growth scenario for the next several years and instead what we're doing is focusing on stealing patients from other providers in the name of our providers.

We want our providers, people on our network, to see more market share growth. We are, as we mentioned, building a national calendar asset and national master patient index. We are working with the major aggregators of retail eyeballs Yelp, and Google and Amazon, so that when this calendar asset is in place, we'll be able to plug it in and doctors on athenaNet will get more appointments than doctors not on athenaNet. That work is not yet at the level of a guarantee in market. It's at the level of early R&D today, and hopefully in 2018 we'll be talking about that second piece.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Larsen with Leerink. Your line is now open.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi. Jonathan, can you talk a bit about the trend in hospitals acquiring physician practices, and I think in 4Q of 2016, you had a large group maybe roll off at a more rapid rate relative to what your expectations were. I mean are you seeing any of that sort of continuing in 2017. I think you said attrition is on plan, and that's not a reason for the reduction in revenue. Can you maybe talk a bit more about attrition tied to practices getting acquired by hospitals that are (27:22) for example? Thanks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We talked in the past about the box out, the idea of some of these particularly kind of the urban academic medical center feeling like, if I have country and western from the same logo, I'll somehow be more coordinated. If I have my inpatient and outpatient on the same system, I'll do better, and since athena doesn't have inpatient, we're not going to entertain even meeting with you. So many of the deals that happened during 2016 that athena never even met with are ones that had that point of view.

Our entry into the inpatient space will ameliorate that. Our success at interoperation between inpatient and outpatient at now six of the 10 largest medical groups in the country, hopefully, will start to disprove that – what's the PC word for wives tale – that sort of lore. But that blockage remains the same. There is no change in that blockage that is leading to this change in guidance that we are experiencing the same amount of back pressure on that front that we expected to have. With the exception of the fact that at the low end, the small hospitals are signing on faster than we planned. So we are now one quarter into the year already ahead of the number that we were halfway into the year last year on the hospital side. Not so much on the implementation, which is not scaling as fast as we wanted, but boy are we on it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ross Muken with Evercore ISI. Your line is now open.

Ross Muken - Evercore Group LLC

Yeah. I just want Jonathan to tease off (29:05) on that point on implementations. I mean, we've heard good feedback on the product, but some of the consultants and others in market say, sort of there's a lack of reference sites or a lack of referability. When do you think you'll start getting to the implementation scale and having the proof-points, where for the broader market outside maybe critical access, some of the very smaller hospitals you can maybe start to get a bit more win momentum and a bit more visibility moving slightly upstream, maybe to the 25, 50 or slightly greater bed hospitals?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Well, I think it's certainly the case that this is a one-year-old product and the people who signed on know that they're buying a one-year-old product. For a one-year-old product it's kicking ass. I mean, we are averaging a significant improvement in the collections, more so than our fees, so the thing pays for itself even at this early stage, setting aside the fact that you now can get out of the CapEx death spiral that's going to cause you to close your doors as a smaller hospital.

In terms of moving up market, the right way to do it in the era of our new leadership team, which is very fixated on sticking to the principles of Agile, is not to run out and do some sort of moon shot Manhattan project and then race around and try to get it or to acquire something and then try to map to it. It's to work up the food chain of features and functionality and scale. If you can get 150-bed, get five more. If you can get 550-bed, get 100-bed. If you can get 500 bed, get a 200-bed. Now we do have a research partnership with Toledo and they are helping us build and they are incredibly collaborative in terms of when they go live and no wine before it's time. We, as you know, have openings for other sort of larger hospitals to work on that basis and no other, but the progress there is not what is troubling us right now.

None of this change in guidance has anything to do with the hospital business and I feel like we are going to be able to keep. The way we continue to be a 20% to 30% growth company for the next five years is the on schedule evolution of this hospital business and it's looking great. It's just that we're in this metamorphosis phase right now.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

And as Jonathan mentioned, we're early on in the stages of these referenceable sites. We have a few larger ones. (31:43) are both live right now. And we're also anticipating a volume of them coming live in Q2. So stay tuned for that.

Ross Muken - Evercore Group LLC

Yeah.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

I mean, the reference sites we have are – what's that line about putting your pants on one leg at a time. I mean, somehow they are beating their quota quite handily, so somebody is referencing something.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Garen Sarafian with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning, Jonathan. Good morning, Karl. So Jon, you seem pretty excited about the guarantee working and about the 80% last year that you spoke with that did not switch, going back to them. Any sort of metrics you can provide as to how successful are you guys when you go back to them? And more importantly, what's baked into the backlog assumption now, are you assuming that you will convert some of those prospects – that 80% from last year – when you go back to them with a guarantee or is it zero conversion? And a quick clarification question I want to sneak in on Streamlined. In prior prepared remarks you guys had some metrics that you guys used to have on productivity improvements, but this quarter, they sort of slipped out. So just wondering if you could update us, if those metric trends have changed. I think it was like 20% improvements in productivity, documenting patient visits after the visit or something. So if you could just give us an update on that? Thanks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Okay. The first one, I could direct you to a press release recently that we did with Resurgens, I believe the second largest orthopedic group in the country. Did not need to make a decision, very well run group doing very well in the Atlanta area. But as a result of the guarantee where they could be sure that there was a short one-year cash benefit that would then be lasting, they decided to go through the disruption necessary to complete an implementation. Guys like that, that have no need, there's no burning platform. It's not like the community hospitals and the critical access hospitals that really need something. They had no need, but decided that despite that, it was worth it to make a transition. Those are the kinds of groups that are coming in on the group segment and the large group segment. You could do anything, you could have anyone, and you choose athena because it's a results-based thing that's guaranteed, and that's as partnership-based thing. Everybody says I don't want a vendor, I want a partner. And by that definition, we kind of are alone. We're the only ones who sign up our revenues in alignment, now we're even signing up their costs, their activities of work into alignment with our fees.

In regards to your latter question on performance, we do continue to track physician productivity. We stopped announcing it to you guys because in the grand scheme, what we were doing is tracking the functional effectiveness of Streamlined. The numbers are about the same, but since Streamlined is in the past, the comp of pre-Streamlined when nobody is on it isn't as relevant. But we can certainly – if you follow up, we can give you various physician productivity metrics that we use with prospects and customers, and that we do track and monitor and intervene against on a regular basis.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Gillmor with Robert Baird. Your line is now open.

Matthew D. Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Hey. Thanks for the question. I wanted to ask about the revenue outlook and I appreciate all the detail Karl provided around the changes to 2017. And as you think longer term and Jonathan I think just touched on that, but I wanted to confirm that you think there's a pathway back to 20% growth in the future? And if so, how long do you think it will take for some of these issues that you've highlighted to turn the other way and inflect back to 20%?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

I absolutely think that we've got room to grow at 20% a year for a hundred reasons. I mean, the hospital's the most obvious reason. There's a double whammy with the hospital, right. First, you get an entirely new TAM of $80 billion, but secondly, you activate that portion of the physician TAM that is kind of feeling the need to be on the same system as their hospital. So you've got a whole new category of doctor put into market by the arrival of inpatient as well as obviously the hospitals themselves. Then you've got – inside that hospital, what's in a hospital? A lab, a pharmacy, an imaging center, all of which have stand-alone verticals that we can go after. As we mentioned in our Investor Day, we will probably enter one of those verticals this year, using probably some acquisition, but also some of the R&D that we've done to get going in the hospital space. So as to when exactly, I mean, I don't know. I guess, no wine before it's time, but not forever. I have attention deficit, I need results.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question come from the line of Jeff Garro with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Jeff R. Garro - William Blair & Co. LLC

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe another on the reduced bookings guidance. Was hoping you could parse out the impact from the level of deal activity versus any possible changes to all the inputs like utilization and claim size that are informing your bookings results, and are all those assumptions applied apples to apples when you say bookings are growing year-over-year?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

So, none of the conversation about claim size and activity has any bearing on booking. Bookings is just, are there doctors, hospitals, mega groups, et cetera, in-market and are they moving at the pace we thought they would given the change in administration, the rise in deductibles, the sort of general confusion or uncertainty that that this year holds. We thought Congress by now would have either done or not done AHCA, we would know how the game was laid, our prospects would. Now we sort of are dithering around down there and we're waiting, pick me. It's not that big a deal, but it doesn't take much to cause someone to push off a decision like moving to athenahealth.

And so, we're just abundance of caution. It's also worth nothing that an area of great success for us have been the for-profit and faith-based multistate hospital chains and we have most of them. There are other categories of market that are very important to us, something we internally call the REAPS market, the radiology, emergency, anesthesiology, pathology and surgery, where you can use athenaNet as a platform to get data that's hard to get out of the very hospital that you work in. That's a fabulous opportunity for us and we have some marvelous early customers that have been tremendous development partners and there's marvelous opportunity in this space. But it's binary, we can get some of them and we'll blow our number away and we miss some of them, we might miss. And so, we just sort of thought given everything else, let's take all the possible beatings available for 2017 in one thorough session here and then position our employees to bust through the tape at the end of the year and be proud of themselves.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Grossman with Stifel. Your line is now open.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks. I guess in light of that last comment, if I'm doing the math right, it seems like growth needs to accelerate at least to meet the revised guide for the year. And I know that the comparisons ease beginning in the second quarter, however, there seems to be some limited visibility on many of the headwinds that you just mentioned. So, can you give us maybe some incremental insight into what factors lead you to believe that growth will in fact re-accelerate as the year progresses?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Well, obviously, we have a significant backlog of docs that are going to hit the network during the year. Just because a small number of big enterprises moved their goal lines to the right and hospitals are taking longer doesn't mean that we're not going to have a lot of stuff dropping down onto the network. Also Q1 is always the worst because of the deductibles.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

For the last x number of years, David, we've actually experienced somewhere between 46% to 49% of our revenue is generally realized in the first half of the year. So we've always seen a historical uptick. There is no reason to believe that we will not have more than 50% of the revenue, based on history, booked in the second half of the year.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. So I hear you on the same-store visits down a couple of percentage. When those lab companies reported last week, their numbers came in at just kind of like stable volumes. So, is there any explanation for that disconnect, are you seeing things that they are not, if you can just give us a little bit more color on that? And then also, as we think about this period of transition, right, before you see the acceleration in the hospital business, how should we think about marketing and R&D spend?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

So, on the first one, interesting point on the labs, we'll follow up on that. I noticed Lightpoint put numbers out today that are down. They are a fantastic client, very well run. I don't think they're doing anything wrong or than they were doing this time last year or last quarter and they're experiencing that.

A lot of our clients are obviously not public, so it's hard to see. So we'll reconcile the lab thing. I mean, anyway we – despite our need to change guidance here, we do know how to count visits and there are a less of them per doctor. So we're obviously – I mentioned, Ricky, our hypothesis around a much larger percentage of patients have deductibles. Those deductibles – when you have a thing, you might go to the doctor, you might not, and you're going to pay for it. You might just push it off a little. Whereas after you trip your deductible, you have an incentive that says, I better get in there and do whatever I need doing before January when my deductible will reset. And so, I think that factor is something we're going to need to study and understand all future Q1s and first halves of the year are going to be affected by it.

What was the second ...

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Marketing.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Oh, marketing and R&D. Yeah, so obviously $30 million of cost came out automatically with regard to the cost of servicing revenue that we don't think will be there. A little bit of sales and marketing came out, mostly sales, related to quota and head count that we won't add until the prospects are there. But largely, we're still shooting for that, not largely. We are absolutely still shooting for whatever the number we've given you is – I don't want to get in trouble. We're shooting for our number and we're not backing down on that and certainly we're shooting for entry into the hospital segment and certainly we're shooting for becoming a world class aggregator of patient market share for our clients. Nothing has led us to believe that those are the wrong strategies and then we shouldn't press on the gas as hard as we can on those. So, you should expect us to continue to invest in those projects and expect to see great growth from them in the out years.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Just a little more color on the R&D space. We're going to continue to thoughtfully invest in R&D. We think the right idea right now is not to cut our way to success. And with the tremendous opportunity we see in front of us, we need to invest in this to reaccelerate growth for the future. So, we don't think that's the right idea to cut R&D right now, and unfortunately or fortunately, we've seen a little bit of a mix shift in terms of what our folks are working on in R&D. So, what we're seeing is a little bit more expenses flowing into the P&L as opposed to being capitalized right now. We're expecting it to moderate a little bit from where the Q1 numbers are, but our folks are working on more of the existing product right now, and we're going to get to the emerging products where we're able to capitalize them in the future.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Richard Close with Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for the question. Karl, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about revenue recognition. Does the timing of that change at all with the guarantee? Just walk us through the nuances associated with the guarantee, please?

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Sure, so the revenue guarantee – first of all, we're not expecting it to be overly material at all in 2017. As we talked about, the bookings that we're making right now generally will not turn into revenue in this year. But the revenue guarantee will, you have to, per U.S. GAAP, book to the most conservative level. We've obviously got a change in revenue recognition that is being pushed through public companies effective 1/1 that we've commented on in the past. So we're anticipating – obviously, we're hopeful that this will be a very successful program for us. Without a historical base of looking at just what the realization is around the guarantee, we're going to have to be thoughtful around just exactly what we're booking. But right now as I mentioned, in 2017 we don't necessarily think it's going to be a meaningful impact for us in year.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Nicholas Jansen with Raymond James & Associates. Your line is now open.

Nicholas M. Jansen - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey guys, just want to talk a little bit more about the population health opportunity, looked like total covered lives was up quite nicely sequentially, just wanted to get your thoughts on the bookings trajectory in that segment in the first quarter and how do we think about the formation of these clinically integrated networks as a driver to improvement in that area as we progress through the year? Thanks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah, we're very excited about the business and the product and the customers like it. One of our biggest customers, Dignity, has been just a really terrific partnership at the high end of the market in terms of doing this at big scale, whereas most of our customers were kind of more single hospital systems, smaller guys, and so we're very excited about it. The only thing I'm going to point out is that, it's kind of a Clinton, Obama thing, the ACO. And so we don't know, how much ACO traction will continue. How much risk will continue. It's a good idea, risk contracts. It's good for our clients to be able to take more financial control of the patients they treat, creates upside, it creates accountability. And it is growing but we are a little cautious about what will go on here as people decide how the game is laid in Washington.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question comes from the line of Sean Dodge with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC

Yeah, thanks. Maybe going back to the progression in inpatient, Jonathan, you mentioned not scaling implementation very fast, but we did see some really nice growth in discharge bed days during the quarter. Can you give us a little color on the drivers behind that? And then maybe an idea of what to expect concerning the pace for the remainder of the year. Is an incremental 5,000 bed days per quarter sustainable in the near-term?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Thanks. That's a good question. We're implementing a lot of hospitals, and it's going to continue to grow, and you're going to see a lot of bed days. But we've sold a whole lot of hospitals, and the primary driver of our delayed implementation in our new guidance is electronic data interchange. It just – there's five times as many connections to get a dollar of revenue live on the inpatient side as the outpatient side.

We've got a great team with a great leader focused on it. They got plans to scale the way we do EDI, and the plans are happening, but they're not happening as fast as we need them to do to make these implementations happen in the year. A lot of them are happening in the year but not as many as we wanted, you know. We wanted to have triple digit number of hospitals taken live in the year, and it's going to be double-digit number of hospitals taken on during the year. And so, still good, but not all the way there, and we're getting better at scaling, but not all the way better.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Robert Jones with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks for the question. Yeah, you guys covered a lot at this point, but I guess maybe just given what you're seeing in the provider utilization, just curious how does that factor into how you are calculating bookings? Are you being more conservative in assessing the annual value of a typical contract win? And how that burns out of backlog, just curious if you could maybe talk a little bit about how you're thinking about wins given this lower utilization backdrop?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Well, remember we have to trust the customer and their internal reporting to estimate bookings, but we don't sync up the bookings count and the commission until 15 months after they go live, so that we don't overpay for them or value them. We are about 2% off, plus or minus, when we assess bookings if you go back and look what did we guess. So I don't think that moves the number, certainly not in year. Maybe if a steep downward trend starts with doctors, we'll have to start to say the numbers they give us for last year's collections will be less. I doubt it, I doubt that's going to be a material thing.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Stephanie Davis with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Stephanie J. Davis - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, Jonathan. Hey, Karl. Thank you for taking my question. Could you walk me through your path back to 20% growth? And more specifically, would you need bookings to pick back up to hit this, or would you be able to reach this target with the recent single-digit bookings trend, just given your mix of current revenues or backlog or anything like that?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yes, we're going to get to 20% growth with single-digit bookings growth. No, Stephanie, we can't do that, you need 20% bookings growth to get to 20% revenue growth, and we expect to get to that. As I mentioned through in the short-term two things: one, we're going to get the inpatient business mature and scalable and up through larger hospitals. Two, doctors employed by hospitals will have the opportunity to be reassured, such as it is, such as they think it's important, that their inpatient and their outpatient systems are connected.

I'll throw in other things. That cost guarantee, if we get to where there's half as much work today, doctors on athenaNet spend 40% of their time doing non-athena things. Doctors nationally according to the most recent Journal of Health Affairs spend 50% of their time. So 20% of their time more on patient care when you're on athenaNet. We can drive that divide up even more and that will drive more people into market. It will cause people, as Karl mentioned, the 80% of people who say, hey, I'll wait, I don't know, it sounds good, but not good enough to go through a transition. Eventually we'll get that number up. Then we'll get the ability to bring market share. You're not going to want to be. You may want your cost cut, you may want your administration taken care by someone else, but you're definitely not going to want to miss out on patients coming out of Yelp and that's going to be the next wave of athena.

I don't see any path for doctors that don't get on to this platform in the next five years. They may not use Collector or Clinicals, but they're going to need to be on this platform. So I'm very confident in our ability to grow 20% and, yeah, it will come from 20% bookings growth or more.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Eric Percher with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Eric Percher - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. So stepping back, I think you're always aggressive. I've heard you comment that the guidance is aspirational and I think that's been balanced by the fact that athena has not changed the range over the course of the year. Now, when we look at this year, we've got to change. I look back to Q3, there was clearly a weakness in the marketplace you spoke to in the core. I think you're suggesting that that has actually come back and is expected to be close to on plan. And what we're left with is that we had very aggressive guidance in December and sounded strong in January and then weakness in the December result, weakness in this result. So has something changed in the way that you forecast this represent a change in what we should expect? I still hear the aspiration but how do we gain confidence?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

So, yeah, I disagree with all of that. The core is weaker. We did not say that the core is the same. The core is significantly weaker and we've never seen that before and it surprised us. So, that is the primary driver of this change in guidance. We are aspirational on our bookings, but as I mentioned last year for the first time, I did not give the team sort of freedom to decide how they were going to grow 30%. I said, you tell me, bottoms up, how much you can actually grow and we'll go with that. The number actually, if we had hit our bookings, would have been around 20%. But because we missed our bookings, we said all right, well now it's 30% off of the new number. We went back to the team and said, do you still want this number. They all said yes, this is the right number. And in fact, we continue to shoot for that number, so that is aspirational.

Guidance though is supposed to be a separate thing, which is Karl's handicapping on how he thinks we'll do so that we can budget and prepare you accordingly. So, while our goals remain ambitious, our guidance is something that we think is a balanced handicapping of what we think will actually happen on the field. It's not a – it's my goals, my team. The guys who are out there in the field still think they can get this number but they're not prepared to sort of reassure you in that regard.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

And this guidance is built in that new trend line that we're experiencing right here. So, it's not aggressive or aspirational. It's taking into account what we've seen and experienced over the last n number of months and quarters that have actually led us to revise the guidance.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We've always been very confident – the thing that I feel badly that – all of our confidence has been shaken. One thing we all took for granted is that athena would know its revenue a year out. That was always something that we could count on, because doctors and practices more or less behaved the way we thought they would, and they behaved more or less the same way with a nice low single-digit inflation in their practice, growth in their practice every year.

And for the first time, that's not true. And is it temporary, is it permanent, it's not going to – doctors aren't going to experience 3% deflation forever. And we're going to study and watch and understand, so that we can get back to confidence about revenues. We've never been confident on bookings, we've never said that we know for sure who will buy, and we varied as much as 30% up and down every year. I hope nobody – I hope everyone understands that's normal and good.

The one place that we all need to get our confidence back is understanding the activity in the practice. And believe me, we're studying it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sandy Draper with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Sandy Y. Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks so much. And I apologize for kicking this dead horse one more time. But I was just going back to...

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

He's dead now, he doesn't mind.

Sandy Y. Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah, yeah, that's right. But I'm going back to the investor slides, and so maybe a different way to think about it. You laid out your 2017 budget, you said you had 79% from existing client base, 9% to be implemented, 9% to be sold, and 3% pharma. It sounds like maybe the biggest surprise is, as you just said Jonathan, that 79% existing client base, you guys have always felt like that was sort of locked in. You had a pretty good degree...

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah.

Sandy Y. Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

...of confidence in the implementation and sold was always the biggest question. But this year, it sounds like the existing client base isn't turning out what you thought. Implementation is slower, and the sales is slower. And so you got whacked in all three, is that a fair characterization?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yes, it is but the one that really surprised us the most was the first one. But yeah, we got a little bit of a whack on implementation timing, and we got a little bit of a whack on small group sales in Q1 was 15% lighter than we thought it would be. Not a big deal, they're still shooting for their number for the year. They haven't had the guarantee yet, but that's a lot of – that Q1 small group sales gets the most in-year revenue traction because they have fast implementation cycles. And so yeah, I would say you got it right. The dead horse agrees.

Operator

Thank you, and your last question comes from the line of Mohan Naidu with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks for squeezing me in. Jonathan, maybe on the deductibles comment that you mentioned, is there a risk of permanent loss of some of these visits as members take on high deductible plans who might lean towards more economical source of care such as Telehealth?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yes, I mean, it's absolutely the case that the U.S. population may get more judicious and efficient about their consumption of healthcare. And one of the ways they will do that is we will use athenaNet. And one of the ways doctors will win in that increasingly judicious market is that they will use the athenaNet. They will not stop getting sick, they will not stop being hypochondriac Americans who want a lot of care when they're sick.

But you're absolutely right, a real possibility here without government subsidy and government coddling is a real continued march upward of deductibles and a real continued march upward of patient judiciousness. We think in the end, while the base that's fed us so handsomely might feed us a little less handsomely as a result of that, it creates a need to do something for doctors and hospital, and we're that something. So I think it's one step backwards, but it's two steps forward if this trend continues.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes today's question-answer-session. I would now like to turn the call back to Jonathan Bush, Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Metamorphosis hurts. We're feeling the crunch of several coming of age moments all at once here at athenahealth. Attrition hangover from last year's Streamlined rollout and the customer service issues, adjustments to Trumphealth from Obamahealth, a totally new guard at our senior management team, a tale of employee disruption from the change to it. Adjusting guidance hurts us, but it's mostly the shame of coming to grips with that hurt.

Our strategy is right, our traction against our challenges is better than ever, and optimism at the senior-most levels of this company is at an all-time 20-year high. Hence we enter execution mode. We've got to push our optimism through the company, we've got to etch new cadence into the lives of our colleagues and the marketplace with a new kind of fit that we know how to build. I think we're capable of both and we're making headway already. But it wouldn't be real if it didn't hurt sometimes, and right now it hurts.

When I was five years old, I remember vividly demanding of my mother's attention. I need a harder project, mom, you have to pay attention to me until you give me a hard project. Over the last 43 years, I have come to the conclusion that in fact setting out on hard projects with people I love is the absolute utmost of the human experience. I'm in that moment now and I cannot tell you how invigorating it is, difficulties aside. I hope you all can feel that and I hope you will experience great fruits from it as you continue to watch our journey here at athenahealth. Thank you guys for your attention.

Operator

This concludes athenahealth's first quarter fiscal year 2017 earnings call. You may now disconnect. Thank you for listening in.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.