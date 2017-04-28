Synchrony Financial, Buy The Dip?

I believe the company was undervalued before this, and is a strong buy afterwards.

Thesis

I believe Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to be undervalued. I believe that this 15% dip should be bought. I believe that demographics are changing in the company's favor. I believe that the company is a solid long term hold, and is currently trading at a discount.

Quick Intro

Synchrony came into existence when it was spun off General Electric (NYSE:GE) in 2014. It operates as a consumer financial services company. The company offers private label credit cards. It also provides financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures. It offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, merchants, manufacturers, etc.

The company is large with a market cap over $20B. The company has a low P/E at 10.3 and an even lower forward P/E of 8. PEG is 1.18 which implies some growth. Synchrony trades at 1.6 times book value. It is worth mentioning that the company trades in high volume and is largely owned by institutions.

What Happened?

Synchrony reported earnings this morning and missed EPS estimates by $0.12. However, the company beat on revenue. Official statistics are $0.61 EPS (missed by $-0.12) and revenue of $3.59B (beat by $20m). The company got smoked on market open declining as low as $27.31 from a previous close of $33.05.

The slideshow for this quarter's earnings report can be found here.

The reason for the decline was mainly the miss on earnings. Also of concern was an increase in loan loss provisions of $403m.

I think this is unfounded for multiple reasons.

The Case For Synchrony

I addressed the low valuation earlier. Some may argue that Synchrony is a value trap but I will use the low valuation as a positive in this section.

I like the company's value. Low P/E combined with an even lower forward P/E mean Synchrony is a value. This holds especially true when the company posts growth in its major metrics. Figure 1 shows some stats from the fateful earnings report.

Figure 1: Synchrony Metrics

You can see that despite the earnings miss, a lot of the metrics were up. One concern is the net charge off increase, this will also be addressed later.

I like the strong deposit growth. Synchrony offers one of the highest rates for CDs out there according to bankrate.com. This shows! Deposits were up 15% from Q1 of last year.

Synchrony's balance sheet remains strong, liquidity is 24% of total assets. The company pays a dividend of 1.57% which is pretty good all things considered.

Pretty much everywhere you look is growth, save earnings. Purchase volume, receivables, active accounts, interest and fees on loans... the list goes on. I very highly suggest reading this article from BusinessWire for an excellent breakdown of said growth.

The Case Against Synchrony

Some may say that Synchrony is a value trap. They might argue that the company's valuation is so low because default rates are rising! It's all going down and that is being priced in! I believe they are wrong. Yes, charge-offs increased to 5.33% from 4.74% last year. However, loans 30+ days past due declined from 4.25% to 3.85%. I don't mind that the company stashed another $403m for loan loss provisions because that is better than not having it.

Some may argue that the credit cycle is turning but I do not believe this is the case either. Despite tension, everywhere I look I see growth. Unemployment is extremely low. Wages are finally increasing. Housing numbers are through the roof. I believe that as long as the economy keeps going the way it is currently going, Synchrony will prosper.

Synchrony definitely took a ride on the Trump express with all other financials. The company went from around $28 a share to a high above $38 a share. Some may say that it is simply returning from orbit. I believe the company's low valuation suggests otherwise.

Full Disclosure

This is not Synchrony's first dip. Last summer the company dove from $30 a share, to $28, and ultimately $24 all in the month of June. I bought this dip somewhere around the $25 mark. I sold off some of it after the post election rally. And, I have bought more on today's dip. I was long Synchrony going into this dip and my existing stock (although still positive) is down 14-15% from what it was yesterday. You may view this as the crazy ramblings of an existing shareholder. However, I added to my position today. I believe the company is a value. I believe the company is growing. I believe that the market is over reacting. And, I believe that Synchrony is an excellent long term hold at these price levels. When it comes to Synchrony Financial, buy the dip!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.