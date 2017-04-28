Investing In Amazon Requires '2020 Vision'

Looking out into 2020 and beyond: Might the results of the quarter or the outlook for 2017 have warranted a change in my long-term assumptions?

But assessing Amazon based on how it has performed in the short term makes little sense to the long-term investor.

This Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) did what it does best: It delivered a top and bottom line beat that sent shares up about +4% in after-hours trading, after already being up +1% during the day and +2% for the week so far. This has been another tough evening for Amazon bears.

But as I have argued in the past, assessing Amazon based on how it has performed in the quarter (or how it will perform over any short period of time in the near future) makes little sense to the long-term investor. Were it to be the case, the conversation would end at "AMZN trades at 132x current year earnings" - an absurd multiple for a company whose equity is already worth $440 billion.

Last quarter, I calculated that Amazon was trading at 24.9x my projected 2020 EPS (excluding the impact of share-based compensation). For context, this was the multiple at which Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was trading back in February. This is what I call "the 2020 vision": In other words, investing in Amazon requires a certain level of confidence in what the company might be able to produce at least 3 years out in the future, in 2020.

Today, I ask myself: Might the results of the quarter or the outlook for 2017 have warranted a change in my assumptions made a few months ago? Let's approach this question by looking at some key press release and earnings call comments made earlier today.

International expansion

A key tenet in the investment thesis, growth of international markets will continue to be a huge priority for Amazon in the coming years. This quarter, international revenues grew 16% compared to 18% last quarter. Op margins deteriorated YOY to -4% from -1% last year, confirming that international expansion will likely continue to consume a good chunk of the company's resources. CEO Jeff Bezos provided more color:

Our India team is moving fast and delivering for customers and sellers. The team has increased Prime selection by 75% since launching the program nine months ago, increased fulfillment capacity for sellers by 26% already this year, announced 18 Indian Original TV series, and just last week introduced a Fire TV Stick optimized for Indian customers with integrated voice search in English and Hindi. Amazon.in is the most visited and the fastest growing marketplace in India. It's still Day 1 for e-commerce in India, and I assure you that we'll keep investing in technology and infrastructure.

I continue to expect, therefore, international retail sales to grow "fast and furious" with the introduction of Prime in India, Amazon Fresh in Japan, among many other initiatives. But I have low confidence that profitability will show signs of substantial improvement in the near future. In my model that extends out into 2025, I am flattening the international op margin curve a bit, while still projecting that the top line growth rate of the international and domestic divisions will converge into a mid single-digit pace by the middle of the 2020 decade after achieving peaks of 25%-30% in the short term.

Domestic margins

Op margins in the retail domestic market have come down YOY, to 2.8% from 3.5% last year. When questioned about margin deterioration, management responded as follows:

Right now, we're just seeing a lot of great opportunities before us. And we're continuing to ramp up the investments in pursuit of those opportunities. Some of the things that we're investing the most in are the Echo and Alexa devices. We're doubling down on that investment, video content and marketing, not only in the U.S. but globally with the launch of our Prime Video in the fall. We also have this trend going on in our fulfillment networks where strong FBA growth and high growth in Amazon fulfilled unit is resulting in a large increase in fulfillment capacity. We're also investing in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning.

Not unlike international, the trends associated with heavy investments in the product portfolio are also valid for the domestic business. In terms of financial projections, they translate into margins that are likely to suffer in the front end, hopefully, as a price to pay now for increased long-term earnings. In my model, I also further flatten the op margin curve for the U.S. retail business and bring it up more steeply by 2025.

AWS

I have written a post about the importance of Amazon Web Services to the overall success of the company. I continue to believe that more aggressive aspirations for increased op profits over the next 10 years at least will depend heavily on Amazon's ability to execute strongly on its cloud platform.

During the earnings call, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky seemed a bit vague when answering a question on AWS's product growth plan and innovation initiatives. He did, however, provide the following color:

We're now over $14 billion run rate. We break out very clearly our AWS segment revenue and operating income, and you'll also keep in mind that there's price decreases that are part of the business, and we're pretty public when we do those. And if you remember last call, I mentioned that we had seven price decreases that were timed for December 1. So, about a third of the impact of those was seen in Q4, and then again that's one element of the sequential operating margin.

I have published articles on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in which I have questioned the cloud hype due to increased competition and price pressures. Amazon specifically is the name to beat in the IaaS and PaaS space, and top competitors that include IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) in addition to Microsoft have started to capture market share.

Despite the competitive challenges, I maintain my projections for AWS over the next 10 years. Price and margins are likely to come down. But by 2025, I would not be surprised to see AWS represent 20% of Amazon's total revenues, up from 9% in 2016.

Plugging it all in: Amazon looks pricier than ever

The table below is my revised estimate of Amazon's financial performance through 2025. The key difference from my previous version is that I now expect op margins to take a bit longer to gain traction, as investments continue to be made across the retail business. In addition to the key items discussed above, I am also making the following assumptions:

Non-op and SBC expenses grow in line with historical averages.

Average long-term tax rate of 32.5%.

Increasing number of shares outstanding, in line with an increase in share-based compensation.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Although I believe that short-term EPS Street estimates will come down as a result of increased planned costs to support growth, my five-year EPS growth expectations through 2021 is set at 35% per year - higher than current consensus of 26%. Once again, bear in mind that my estimates might be more aggressive than market expectations.

Using after-hours pricing and given my 10-year model above, AMZN is trading now at 27.1x expected 2020 EPS (excluding the impact of share-based compensation, a practice that most tech companies employ to calculate recurring EPS), up from 24.9x in February. This valuation multiple is in line with Facebook's 27.2x current year earnings multiple.

Conclusion

In the end, AMZN continues to be very richly priced in my view, more so now than in the recent past. Today's earnings announcement has done little to increase my comfort level in holding a mega-cap stock trading at over 27x 2020 earnings. So on my end, I will continue to take a pass on the stock and look elsewhere for higher-conviction, lower-risk opportunities.

I encourage those investors willing to take the risk on AMZN to spend some time working through their own "2020 vision" (premium readers have access to my Excel working file) and assessing whether the potential gains might be worth the downside exposure.

