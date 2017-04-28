Etsy An Interesting Takeover Play As Q1 Earnings Loom

Investors should study Q1 results closely to see if progress in 2016 has continued into 2017.

Without a takeover the company should continue to grow steadily if not spectacularly.

It would not be a surprise to see one of the e-commerce giants making a move for the company.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a loyal customer base in regard to both buyers and sellers. Its financials make it a promising take-over play as its Q1 results approach. Its international potential is huge. This is at a time when online stores are going through a process of going bust or getting bought up. Fund-raising in Silicon Valley is drying up for online retail. This is while brick-and-mortar retail, especially in the USA, is going through a difficult time.

Countless investors jumped on the online retail bandwagon in recent years. But it takes a lot of time and money for these firms to become profitable. In this climate the well-run ones with loyal customers are likely to get snapped up. Etsy fits into this mold.

Etsy will be announcing revealing results on the 2nd May. They are likely to have an impact on stock price.

Etsy's Strategy.

Etsy aims to offer a marketplace platform for craft products, for people to express their creativity or indulge in it. The craft supply market in the USA is estimated at $44 billion. Many sellers are individual hobbyists working from home, others are professional merchants or manufacturers. As someone who has bought goods occasionally on the site, I find it easy to use and interesting to browse. There are about 45 million items on sale, so it can be difficult to know where to start. However the website navigation is very user-friendly.

In 2016, the company launched "Pattern by Etsy", "Google Shopping", and a partnership with Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). For 2017, the company is focusing on new developments with "Etsy Studio" and "Shop Manager". Money is being invested in search, payments, machine learning and marketing services.

"Etsy Studio" guides users on how to source the materials needed to make the DIY products they see online. Amazon had launched something similar in 2015.

"Shop Manager" is a new dashboard that collects all supplier's needs in one place. This includes location, messaging and finance. It is targeted to help creative entrepreneurs easily manage their business. The "seller services" side of the business is growing fast and should be a stable long-term revenue generator.

There is plenty of competition of course.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has far more active users, probably about 250 million, compared to Etsy's 24 million. However only a small proportion of those Amazon users are looking for craft products. Similarly E-Bay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has far more users, about 162 million, but with the same caveat.

One fast-moving company which could be of concern to Etsy Management is Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Shopify's platform allows users to create their own personalized e-commerce website. 2016 saw rapid growth in its turnover, its number of users and its stock price. Whether it will ever be profitable is a moot point. By the same token, only time will tell if its breakneck pace of growth can be maintained.

Etsy Financials.

For the previous year ending on the 31st of December 2016, Etsy's revenues increased 33% to $365 million. Net loss fell 45% to $29.9 million. U. S. revenues increased 30% to $276.5 million. International revenues increased a promising 47% to $88.4 million.

Gross merchandise sales grew 19% to $2.84 billion. The active seller community grew by 12% and the active buyer community by 19%.

These figures are illustrated below:

There seems tremendous growth potential for international business. That is something I think investors should study closely when Q1 2017 results come out. Etsy needs to show improved performance in Q1 in the main areas or its stock price could take a bit of a hit.

Consensus earnings are for $0.01 per share. The high and the low from analysts are +$0.03 to -$0.01. Analysts on the whole are quite positive on the stock, as the chart below illustrates:

The most recent analyst call was from Maxim Group who listed it as a Buy, with a price target of $17.00. Currently the stock price is $10.46.

Stock Price Fundamentals.

As with many high tech IPO's, early investors have not done well from Etsy. The 3-year chart illustrates this:

The last year has been kinder to stockholders. The one year return is +12.11% though Year to Date it is down 11.2%. Short interest is quite high, at 8.1%.

Its price-to-sales ratio is quite high at 3.35 (S&P 500 average is 2.08).

Its price-to-tangible book value is more promising at 4.05 (S&P 500 average is 3.10).

Its gross margin is goo at 66%, but an operating margin of 4.82% reflects the costs involved in building out this type of business.

Its financial position is good, and this substantially cuts the risk premium for potential investors. Its current ratio (effectively a short-term ratio of assets to liabilities) is 4.42 and is satisfactory. Its enterprise value of $950 million against its market capitalization of $1.2 billion also reflects this. It also emphasizes why it is a good take-over play.

Its stock price declined after the Q4 results announcement. This was mainly due to bottom line weakness despite healthy sales and revenue growth. Labor and marketing expenses had increased in the final quarter. This is likely to be a short-term contingency but it is something investors should watch in the Q1 results.

Analysts were disappointed by the cautious guidance for the year. In general, the company does not provide quarterly guidance. This recent drop in the stock price can, in my opinion, be viewed as a good time to invest rather than a reason not to invest. Etsy has been in existence since 2005 and Management has a good track record of not over-promising.

Management has a problem of perception. Etsy was started as a somewhat idealistic private company. Its mantra is to be the "world's best destination for creative goods". It has a special "values aligned business" team within the company. From the start it wanted to encourage connection and emphasize the human element. It is not so easy to maintain this while satisfying the demands of a public company.

Additionally there have been complaints from buyers on the origin of goods from some sellers. It has been said that mass-produced Chinese factory products have been sold through individuals pretending to be hand-made crafts suppliers.

Another uncertainty is the size of the market, which it is hard to compute. It has been estimated that Americans spend $35 billion each year on handmade and vintage jewelry and other crafts. People are often keen to find "authenticity". There is though perhaps a glass ceiling for demand for artisanal products. There may also be a glass ceiling for the volume of products that crafty people working from home can produce.

Conclusion.

On-line retail is a tough nut to crack. The recent results from eBay were regarded as disappointing. The big player everyone is chasing is Amazon. Despite their market strength and financial resources though, their craft initiative has not been a big success. However Amazon has never been shy to buy the competition in markets where they look to create monopoly positions (Audible, Twitch, and Zappos).

For Amazon, or for another big player wanting to improve economies of scale, Etsy is an appealing target. As of December 31st 2016, Etsy had 1.7 million active sellers and 28.6 million active buyers.

Without any takeover activity, Etsy still seems to me to have a good forward growth potential. This is especially so on the international stage, which is growing. The company pointed out in their annual report:

"Gross merchandise sales between international buyers and international sellers located in the same country was the fastest gross merchandise sales category in 2016".

Q1 results will provide a lot of evidence as to whether the company is still progressing in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.