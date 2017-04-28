The False Revival Of R.U.S.T. Stocks

Look for a pick-up in global economic growth to boost sovereign interest rates and cement the new stock market leadership.

REITs, Utilities, Staples, Telecom stocks and other dividend focused plays have rebounded after a difficult second half of 2016.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years," …"We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." -- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"If I had to relive my life I would be even more stubborn and uncompromising than I have been. One should never do anything without skin in the game. If you give advice, you need to be exposed to losses from it." -- Nassim Taleb

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." -- Sir John Templeton

Introduction

After a surge to end a historic reversal year in 2016, sovereign bond yields crumbled in the spring of 2017, amid a building fear over a prolonged slowdown in global growth, which culminated with today's underwhelming first quarter GDP report in the United States.

The pullback in interest rates has breathed new life into REITs, Utilities, Staples, Telecom, and dividend focused stocks, affectionately coined R.U.S.T. stocks by Ned Davis Research, one of my favorite independent research providers. These stocks, which were the markets darlings from 2011 through the first half of 2016, floundered during the second half of 2016, as interest rates galloped higher.

Conversely, the star performers of 2016, the inflationary plays, specifically commodities, commodity stocks, and financials have generally struggled in 2017, with the notable exception of emerging market equities, which have surged higher to start this year.

The ongoing correction in inflationary assets, which have been declining since December of 2016, has reset sentiment, providing fuel for the next leg higher. Building on this narrative, the recent reversal higher of sovereign interest rates in the aftermath of the first round of the French election could be a canary in the coal mine for higher sovereign interest rates.

In summary, the rally in interest rate sensitive sectors has been a false revival, while the correction in inflationary/reflationary assets has set up a terrific buying opportunity, from my perspective, for those that missed the train last year.

Interest Rates Retreat

In the aftermath of the surprise U.S. Presidential election, global sovereign interest rates and economically sensitive assets gushed higher, continuing their move off of the lows of 2016.

However, interest rates have pulled back for a majority of 2017, with a recent reversal higher as fears over the French election receded, as the following charts of the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japanese 10-Year Treasury Yields illustrate.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

The key takeaway from these charts, from my vantage point, is that sovereign yields remain firmly above their 2016 lows despite the recent pullback.

The R.U.S.T. Revival

R.U.S.T. is an acronym that Ned Davis Research gave to REITS, Utilities, Staples, and Telecom equities.

These stocks and sectors, which are all prominent dividend payers, excelled from 2011 through the first half of 2016, as investors from around the world scoured the capital markets searching for yield.

Higher interest rates in the second half of 2016 put a dent into the returns of these equities, but the pullback in sovereign interest rates in 2017 has fueled a rebound to new highs in interest rate sensitive sectors.

The following charts of the Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU), the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP), the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL), and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY), show the magnitude of the rebound in yield sensitive sectors in 2017.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

The charts above depict that almost all of the dividend sensitive sectors, with the notable exception of REITs, have made new highs this year. This provides compelling evidence that dividend seeking investors never abandoned their hunt for yield, despite a reversal higher in sovereign rates in 2016.

Warning Signs

While a majority of dividend sensitive sectors have made new highs in 2017, REITs have not, and two of the most highly favored REITs have shown notable relative weakness.

First, Realty Income (NYSE:O), which I have been cautious on previously, remains loved by dividend investors for their reliable monthly dividend. Share of Realty Income have rebounded in 2017, but the stock remains far below its 2016 highs.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

With the benefit of hindsight, the mid-year 2016 peak in Realty Income shares might have marked the peak in euphoria for dividend shares.

The largest REIT, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is showing similar weakness in 2017, after making all-time highs in 2016.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

While Simon Property Group is facing unique headwinds, specifically the decline in mall traffic, amid the continued growth in online shopping, its relative weakness is still a warning sign for dividend focused equities, whose owners often count on continued future growth without interruptions or unexpected competition.

The F.A.N.G. Revival

In a world of low growth and deflationary fears that existed from 2011 through early 2016, large-cap U.S. growth stocks became a safe-haven for global capital flows.

This paused in the second half of 2016, but large-cap growth stocks have catapulted higher in 2017, as the charts of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL), show.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

The gains in 2017 have been eye opening, with FB shares up 28.4%, AMZN shares up 22.5%, NFLX shares up 23.7%, and GOOGL shares up 12.5, and that is before Amazon's and Alphabet's gains afterhours yesterday, and premarket today, after strong quarterly results from both companies.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the largest of the large-cap growth technology companies, and the largest company in the world by market capitalization, is up 24.7% year-to-date in 2017. For perspective, the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 7.2% YTD.

The outperformance of large-cap U.S. technology stocks, which was a prominent feature of the dis-inflationary/deflationary market from 2011-2015, is reviving the well-worn path of global capital flows into these companies, and obscuring the narrative of improved global growth, which is reflected in the strong performance of emerging market shares in 2017.

Emerging market equities, as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), are up 14.3% YTD.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

At some undetermined point in the future, perhaps when the leading large-cap growth equities plateau or falter, global capital flows will notice this outperformance, and reverse out of the largest capitalization plays into the smaller, undervalued areas of the global stock market.

Commodity Stock Correction

After experiencing a historic reversal rally in 2016, commodity stocks, as measured by the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), have struggled in 2017.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

Large price declines YTD in stocks like U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), which plunged yesterday after disappointing quarterly results (even after this decline, U.S. Steel shares are still up significantly year over year, and shares are merely back to where they were last November) have cemented the underperformance of inflation sensitive equities in investor's minds.

However, there remain some silver linings shining through the clouds in this sector, including the strong performance of industry stalwarts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) over the past year, and in 2017.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

While the relative strength in CAT and DE are positive leading indicators for the commodity stock sector, the relative performance of inflationary stocks, as measured by XME relative to SPY, and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) relative to SPY, shows that the reversal in 2016 could be just getting started.

Source: WTK, www.stockcharts.com

To wrap up this section, the historic reversal of commodity stocks in 2016 still looks intact, and there appears to be far more room to run in a reversion-to-the-mean trading opportunity.

Conclusion - Rising Rates Are Still Not Feared By Investors and Global Growth Continues To Be Doubted

Despite an apparent bottom in sovereign interest rates in 2016, and two surprise election results that channeled the potential for higher interest rates, investors, particularly dividend focused investors have merely shrugged their shoulders and soldiered on, ignoring the signs of a seismic shift in the investing landscape.

R.U.S.T. stocks, and F.A.N.G. stocks, two groups that significantly outperformed from early 2011 to early 2016, when global deflationary fears steadily rose, then peaked, have seen a revival in their performance, once again attracting capital flows from investors, speculators, and traders.

With time, I think this revival will prove to be a false revival, particularly for interest rate dependent sectors, specifically the R.U.S.T. stocks, as global sovereign bond yields resume their rise, rallying on global growth that outpaces low expectations in the year ahead. On this note, the surge higher in sovereign yields, particularly in Europe, after the first round of the French elections, may be a preview of materially higher interest rates later this year.

In contrast, almost all investors doubt the star performers of 2016, the inflationary/reflationary stocks and sectors, particularly commodity stocks, resetting sentiment and providing a template for the next leg higher in these equities.

