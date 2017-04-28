GDP 0.7% On Worst Quarterly Consumption Data Since 2009

Consumption growth was only 0.3% Q/Q and decelerated Y/Y from the prior quarter.

GDP was expected to be weak under the "first quarter is always weak" illusion but came it lower than most estimates at 0.7% Q/Q and 1.9% year over year.

Just to disprove the "seasonality" of Q1, here is the Q/Q growth rate by quarter.

Source: BEA (All data from BEA)

There is nothing in this data to suggest that Q1 GDP is different than any other quarter. Q1 GDP has been above 2.5% and is subject to the same variability as the other quarters. All quarters over the past 5 years have had growth that is below 1% so it is not a Q1 issue.

Q1 GDP was weak because growth is weak. I have been outlining this in many past reports.

With that out of the way, here is the breakdown of GDP.

GDP Breakdown:

Starting high level, Y/Y GDP growth decelerated from last quarter and continues its multi-decade lower for longer trend.

For structural reasons, GDP has been in secular decline for decades and has almost zero chance of sustaining greater than 3% growth over the long term without massive structural change. That is a discussion for another time.

Personal consumption, the largest component of GDP, declined both Q/Q and Y/Y from one quarter ago; another theme that has been very clear given the growth trends in real aggregate wages.

Weakest Q/Q PCE number since 2009.

One number I've pointed out before is personal consumption ex. healthcare. Healthcare costs are astronomical and have become very burdensome to consumers (Article: Healthcare Needs Systemic Reform). This is a non-discretionary expense so it robs real consumption from discretionary goods but since it is included in PCE, it makes consumer spending appear much stronger than it actually is.

GDP ex. Healthcare was only 0.36% Q/Q and consumer spending ex healthcare was negative -0.25% Q/Q. Terrible numbers.

What did consumers spend the most money on this quarter?

Look at the weakness in Motor Vehicles and Parts!

I expect the trend of weaker consumer data to continue. I also anticipate March consumption data to come in much weaker than expected given the latest read on Auto sales, which will lead to a downward revision to this already weak Q1 GDP number.

While the comparisons for the upcoming quarters are relatively easier which should inflate the next few quarters of GDP, growth will remain weak. The Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy into a sub 1% GDP environment is insane and could be the catalyst for what's coming next.

