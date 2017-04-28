After Q1: Verizon Or AT&T?

Image credit

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been remaking itself in the past couple of years as it diversifies away from wireless phone service. That move has proved quite prescient as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) posted a horrendous quarter a few days ago and indeed, T's own Q1 report isn't exactly something to write home about. The key difference between the two - and the reason T is much better positioned right now than Verizon - is because of T's Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and DirecTV buys. Granted, the first one isn't done yet but assuming it goes through, it will help T move a little further away from the mess that has popped up in wireless phone service and the race to the bottom in terms of pricing. This is important for T's dividend as well as its suitability for ownership against Verizon.

T's revenue was, shall we say, not good in Q1. Tremendously low equipment sales meant that T missed revenue by more than a billion dollars and let us also keep in mind that expectations weren't exactly high going in. The miss is somewhat similar to what VZ experienced in Q1 and although that company reintroduced unlimited plans to try and stem the tide of sizable subscriber losses, it was still a rough quarter. T appears to be suffering from the same thing, if in smaller numbers, but revenue was pretty ugly.

The good news is that margins were tremendous for T in Q1 as adjusted operating margin was up 80bps and on a dollar basis, adjusted operating income was roughly $100M higher than it was in last year's Q1. If you consider the sizable loss of revenue, that's really a terrific result. It follows that lower equipment sales would lead to higher margins but there is more in play here than simply that given the $1B+ miss in consolidated sales. Operating expenses fell by almost a billion dollars against last year's Q1 so T is really doing some nice work to right size in the face of a tough operating environment.

Earnings are important for T but what is more important - the same is true with VZ - is its ability to cover and raise the dividend over time. T is a utility and as such, its 5% yield is more important to shareholders than anything else. A few weeks ago, I reckoned that T's purchase of Time Warner would help its ability to raise the dividend over time and considering how poorly the wireless business is performing these days, it seems that cannot come quickly enough. T's dividend is in far better shape than Verizon's - of that there is no doubt. But at the same time, T's token increases in the past few years tell you it cannot just go gangbusters on the dividend for good reason.

A very high level of capex cut T's FCF down in Q1 despite significantly higher operating cash flows against last year's Q1. T's Q1 FCF was right at $3.2B, as it was in last year's Q1, but given T's full-year capex and FCF guidance, it seems T has disproportionately invested in Q1, setting up the remaining three quarters for strong FCF showings. Guidance was for capex in the $22B area and FCF of $18B, indicating that T will do $15B in FCF over the next three quarters against the $3B we saw in Q1. T's FCF coverage on the dividend in Q1 was higher than 90%, which is extremely undesirable. But given its guidance, that number should move right back into the 70% or so range for the whole of the year. That means that despite a tough performance from the wireless business in Q1, T is still infinitely better positioned for paying and raising its dividend than Verizon.

T's Q1 obviously wasn't that good. The wireless business is performing poorly, which comes as no shock considering what we saw from its arch rival a few days ago. The good news is that T's FCF guidance was still more than strong enough for it to continue to fund its dividend very easily and if Time Warner does come on board, I still think that will result in even better FCF. Time will tell on that but for now, T's dividend coverage is still more than good enough, which is quite a bit more than what one can say about Verizon. If you're looking for a utility with a 5% yield, T is miles ahead of VZ in terms of dividend safety and growth. And while T's wireless business is suffering, it isn't nearly as leveraged to it as VZ is and that brightens the outlook in favor of T even more so. Q1 wasn't great but it was good enough and I'm reiterating my call on the dividend for T and indeed, its suitability against Verizon.