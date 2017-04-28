Real Estate Weekly: REITs Decline Despite Earnings Beats, Dragged Down By Retail

Home prices rose 5.9% YoY in February as home price appreciation appears to be accelerating as mortgage rates have receded. Homeownership, housing inventory, and rental vacancy remain near historic lows.

Residential investment and nonresidential fixed investment on structures were among the best components of Q1 GDP after a weak 2016. The recovery in new single family home construction remains slow.

Headline Q1 GDP data was soft, but the broader trend remains positive. Consumer spending has been weaker than expected, especially clothing sales. Strong results from Amazon also pressured retail REITs.

As we approach the midpoint of earnings season, REITs have generally reported better-than-expected results. Roughly 50% of REITs have beat consensus forecasts, 40% have met, and 10% have missed.

REITs declined by nearly 3%, dragged down by continued weakness from the retail REITs. Malls, shopping centers, and net lease REITs were down more than 5% on the week.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 2.8%, ending a streak of four straight weekly gains. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) climbed 1.5%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were unchanged on the week after strong GDP data for the residential and nonresidential investment components. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) rose 1.0%.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 1.3% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) lost 0.1%. The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) climbed 7 basis points on the week, which may be behind much of the weakness in the REIT space.

Through four months of 2017, REITs are higher by 0.2%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 600bps. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Slow Q1 GDP Not Indicate of Otherwise Strong Trend

Q1 GDP data was softer than expected on the headline number, but the weakness was largely the result of issues with seasonal adjustments, which has resulted in Q1 outliers for the past several years. We recommend to look at the data on a YoY basis rather than the (rather odd) standard annualized QoQ convention. Real GDP grew 1.9% YoY and nominal GDP grew 4.0%.

As it relates to the real estate market, it should be noted that investment in residential housing and nonresidential structures both recorded their best quarter in several years. Both components recorded a weak 2016, but contributed a combined 1.1% to real Q1 GDP. This may indicate that supply levels of apartments and nonresidential real estate may not yet be done increasing for this cycle.

New & Pending Home Sales

New home sales rose 5.8% MoM in March, capping off a strong Q1 which saw a 13% rise in new home sales over Q1 2016. March was the second best month since the start of the recession. While 13% YoY growth appears robust, it barely put a dent in the overall recovery in single family housing. As we will discuss next, inventory remains very low which has accelerated home price appreciation, which in turn, has kept rental vacancy and homeownership rates low.

Pending home sales declined 0.8% MoM in March, but remain higher by 0.8% YoY. Inventory levels of existing homes continue to be very low due to the slow recovery of new single family construction and the institutionalization of the single family rental market, which has removed nearly 6 million existing homes from the traditional homeownership market.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says sparse inventory levels caused a pullback in pending sales in March, but activity was still strong enough to be the third best in the past year. Yun says he worries that the painfully low supply levels this spring could heighten price growth.

Homeownership and Rental Vacancy Both Remain Near 30-Year Lows

The homeownership rate dipped to 63.6% in Q1, down a tick from 63.7% in Q4, remaining near multi-decade lows. There are several factors behind the decline in the homeownership rate: the lack of availability of mortgage credit for middle and low income households, home prices appreciating faster than incomes, the slow recovery in new home construction, and younger demographics that are more favorable towards renting than owning.

On the other side of that coin, rental vacancy remains near multi-decade lows despite the recent surge in apartment supply that we have continued to discuss. Vacancy remained at 7.0%, unchanged from Q1 2016. Rents, which have doubled since 1995 in this Census Bureau data set, have shown signs of slowing, though. When it comes to rent growth, the next five years will see a pull-and-tug between high levels of supply and high levels of demand.

Home Prices Appreciation Accelerates As Mortgage Rates Have Fallen Back

The Case Shiller Home Price index showed a 5.9% YoY rise in home prices in February, beating expectations of 5.7%. Nominal home price appreciation has averaged over 5% per year over the past 3 years, while real home price appreciation has been a similarly robust 3.5%.

Across most of the major home price indexes, home prices are close to or have exceeded the bubble peaks. On a real basis, though, home prices are still 15-20% below peak levels.

While there is no clear economic consensus on the appropriate long-term expected rate of home price appreciation, we expect home prices to roughly match the nominal long-term risk-free rate. Using the 30-year Treasury yield as a rough benchmark, home prices should be expected to rise 3-4% per year. Thus, the 5-6% gain in recent years isn't abnormal, but we do expect HPA to slow modestly in coming years.

Sector Performance

All REIT sectors besides industrials, apartments, and data centers were lower on the week, led to the downside by the storage, net lease, and retail sectors.

The best 5 performing REITs on the week were Coresite (NYSE:COR), Essex Properties (NYSE:ESS), UDR (NYSE:UDR), Lasalle (NYSE:LHO), and DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT).

The worst 5 performing REITs were DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), and Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI).

Bottom Line

REITs declined by nearly 3%, dragged down by continued weakness from the retail REITs. Malls, shopping centers, and net lease REITs were down more than 5% on the week. As we approach the midpoint of earnings season, REITs have generally reported better-than-expected results. Roughly 50% of REITs have beat consensus forecasts, 40% have met, and 10% have missed.

Headline Q1 GDP data was soft, but the broader trend remains positive. Consumer spending has been weaker than expected, especially clothing sales. Strong results from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also pressured retail REITs. Residential investment and nonresidential fixed investment on structures were among the best components of Q1 GDP after a weak 2016. The recovery in new single family home construction remains slow. Home prices rose 5.9% YoY in February as home price appreciation appears to be accelerating as mortgage rates have receded. Homeownership, housing inventory, and rental vacancy remain near historic lows.

This week, we published our April Valuation Update, "Its Quiet… Too Quiet?" We discussed that volatility in the REIT sector has been on a sustained decline since mid-2016 despite the continued threat of rising interest rates. Lower volatility may be the result of the GICS inclusion that occurred in late summer of 2016. REITs are historically a notoriously-volatile asset class. REIT/Rate correlations, though, remain elevated. The role of REITs as a bond substitute presents short-term-valuation issues if interest rates rise significantly in 2017. REITs are trading slightly below their 5-year average FCF multiple. REITs appear cheap relative to high yield bonds and equities, and appear fairly-valued relative to treasury and high yield bonds. Intra-sector divergence has been significant since the start of 2017. Retail REITs have struggled while residential-focused REITs (apartments, single family rental, and storage REITs) have outperformed.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, COR, PEI, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.