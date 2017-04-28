E-Commerce Earnings Scorecard

Meanwhile, most earnings for companies with a significant presence in online retail have been stellar.

S&P Global Market Intelligence recently published a list of those brick-n-mortar retailers next at risk over the next 12 months—the ongoing retail crisis will affect other sectors as well.

While U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers are filing for bankruptcy and closing stores at an alarming rate, online retailers are rapidly taking their market share.

In the world of retail, online retail earnings are beating, while brick and mortar retail borders on the verge of extinction.

Bankruptcies are weighing heavily on the U.S. retail market. As of April, already 14 retailers have filed for bankruptcy, as compared to a total of 18 for all of 2016. For most retailers, sales growth is taking place online-and online only. Convenience, price and technology have driven consumers in hoards to shop online versus in-store or at the mall.

A just-published report by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Risk Insight: 2017 Retail Bankruptcies Set Record Pace - Which Companies are Most at Risk, lists the 10 publicly traded retailers they consider most at risk of default within the next 12 months. According to analyst Jim Elder:

The convenience of online shopping, and the downward pressure it has put on pricing, has radically altered consumer behavior. Most shoppers now browse for value online, and the younger cohort of the prized millennial demographic, some of whom may never have developed a penchant for long afternoons at the mall, clearly prefers that channel.

Sadly, the decline of brick-and-mortar retailers will likely have even more far-reaching effects than store closures. Other areas affected by store closures-such as real estate and suppliers-will also suffer as a result.

How do you protect your portfolio from the widespread declines facing retail and related sectors?

Consider that while brick-and-mortar retailers are suffering, online retailers continue to exhibit strong growth. Forty-three percent of all online retail sales in the U.S. went through online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 2016, and the company continues to grow.

This quarter, the company posted a 41 percent rise in Q1 profits, even as it spent heavily on everything from international expansion to video content. Many brick-and-mortar stores blame Amazon for their retail slump. But there is, of course, more going on here: mass disruption in retail is also demonstrated by the strong earnings of other non-store retail companies.

Earnings for companies with significant presence in online retail-as measured by the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY), made up of global online retail stocks with 70 percent or more of their revenue from online sales-have been stellar. In fact, almost all the companies reporting for Q1 so far have beat their earnings estimates, as shown in the chart below. The one exception, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) had an earnings shortfall due to a marketing ramp up ahead of the summer travel season.

IBUY Holdings Reporting Q1 2017 Earnings as of April 27, 2017

IBUY Holding Ticker Actual Actual Source Estimate Surprise % Netflix Inc NFLX 0.40 GAAP 0.373 7.20 eBay Inc EBAY 0.49 Adjusted 0.478 2.50 Shutterfly Inc SFLY (0.98) GAAP (1.008) 2.80 Nutrisystem Inc NTRI 0.25 Adjusted 0.166 50.60 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 0.44 Adjusted 0.414 6.30 GrubHub Inc GRUB 0.29 Adjusted 0.241 20.30 Expedia Inc EXPE .05 Adjusted 0.057 (12.30) Amazon Inc AMZN 1.48 GAAP 1.078 37.30

Source: Bloomberg

In additional to Amazon's impressive results, food delivery service provider GrubHub blew past its expectations, growing its sales by 39 percent. Its "active-diner" count jumped by 26 percent.

Paypal Holdings also delivered a winning quarter. Along with strong earnings and usage growth, the company reported plans to buy back as much as $5 billion of its own stock.

And another online retail name, weight-loss product provider Nutrisystem, increased revenue 31 percent and its gross margins 53.8 percent.

There is no question that Amazon crushed estimates this quarter, But clearly, based on other online retail earnings results, it is not the only online retailer benefiting from the growth of online commerce. This year appears to be a pivotal turning point for retail. The clicks are winning, and the bricks continue to crumble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: As a consultant for EQM Indexes, the index provider for IBUY, I was compensated for writing this article.