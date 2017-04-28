AMD: Post-Earnings Rally?

After my last article on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) published at the end of March, AMD's stock surged modestly before seeing a massive correction earlier this month when folks at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) issued a sell recommendation. However, I am still sticking to my original target of $17.50, although a wild post-earnings rally isn't something I am expecting.

Consensus revenue estimate for Q1 2017 is $982.55 million, and EPS estimate is $-0.07, according to Zacks Investment Research. In Q4 2016, the company delivered revenue of $1.11 billion, and EPS of $-0.06. Since Q4 2016 was a 14-week quarter and Q1 2017 is 13-week, coupled with the fact that Q4 2016 included the holiday season, the upcoming earnings release is expected to deliver a decline in sequential revenue.

Reasons To Be Optimistic Post Earnings

As a result, I am expecting a volatile post-earnings move in the stock. And any significant dip should be utilized to buy the stock. Why? Well, if the length of the fourth quarter of last year and the spike in sales due to holiday season in that quarter are ignored, Q1 2017 earnings should be indicative of sustainable revenue growth in the coming quarters.

The company launched Ryzen CPUs in March, and it was well-accepted in the market. However, Ryzen isn't facing smooth adoption due to lack of supported motherboard. An anonymous motherboard manufacturer said:

In general, it's been too long for AMD to launch a new CPU, so they forgot how to do it, so they launched the CPU just like they were launching the graphics card. They didn't care about the platform eco-system, so the eco-system is suffering and stock is delayed.

From second quarter onwards this issue will be resolved and revenue from Ryzen will start to reflect on AMD's income statement. And undoubtedly that will be pretty impressive. Add to that its upcoming Radeon RX Vega graphics cards with HBM2 memory, which will help the company regain platform leadership. I already discussed about this topic in my last article.

VR-Ready GPUs: AMD's Main Revenue Source

Despite the success of Ryzen, GPUs will be AMD's main driving force. The first quarter graphics revenue could disappoint short-term investors as sales of AMD's Polaris-based mainstream GPUs launched last year might suffer since customers are waiting for the upcoming Vega GPUs.

In addition to Vega, the company recently unveiled its all-new Radeon Pro Duo graphics card. This is a Polaris-based professional-grade graphics card primarily aimed at the manufacturing, and the media and entertainment industries. The graphics card will be able to run advanced workloads like VR (virtual reality) as well.

AMD first launched Radeon Pro Duo a year ago. The latest version will be available in the market from the end of May and will compete against Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Quadro and Tesla GPUs. However, the point investors should note is that AMD has the potential to surpass Nvidia at professional-grade graphics cards which support VR. This is because AMD recently bought Nitero, a company which is developing chips for wireless VR headsets.

Although most of us think that the application of VR is limited only in the realm gaming and entertainment, that's not entirely true. In fact, VR is an evolving mode of communication using which tomorrow's global workforce will be able to collaborate and perform jobs in an immersive virtual environment sitting at different locations of the globe. When VR will be combined with AI (artificial intelligence), the new mode of communication will cover a wide array of areas, such as business, healthcare, education and entertainment.

Clearly, the scope of VR is much wider than most people think. To learn more about this, click here. AMD is trying to capitalize on this opportunity. Until VR headsets become wireless and clutter-free, its scope won't expand as an evolving mode of communication. Nitero has developed a new chip which can transmit 60 GHz radio wave frequency in order to make VR headsets wireless. With Nitero's technology, AMD will be a frontrunner in this new wave of communication. Its GPU revenue will also expand exponentially, although not immediately, when this new mode of communication will be a reality. And I strongly believe that at today's price market hasn't yet factored in this recent development.

What About Goldman Sachs' Bearish Outlook?

Folks at Goldman Sachs believe that market's upbeat expectation on AMD's new Ryzen and Vega chip-lines might not actually materialize. Maybe Goldman Sachs is rightly anticipating the future of AMD, but the firm is still anticipating. Are they right or wrong? Only the future knows.

I believe investors should justify AMD's huge rally prior to its successful turnaround story in a different light. In the regime when interest rates are rising, merger and acquisition deals will gradually squeeze with financing drying up as debt becomes costlier. Investors' priority will then shift from merger and acquisition deals, dividends and buybacks to superior technologies which are capable of impacting the society in a sustainable manner. After all, valuation is nothing but a play between demand and supply of a stock.

It would be quite natural if AMD continues to enjoy higher valuation multiples due to its superior technologies, as mentioned below:

Zen-based x86 Ryzen desktop CPUs (with potential of out-competing Intel)

Vega-based GPUs with innovative HBM technology (with potential of out-competing Nvidia)

Superior technology to make VR a new medium of communication

I won't be surprised if investors allocate funds on AMD after withdrawing the same from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and to some extent Nvidia in the rising interest rate regime.

Conclusion

The chance that AMD will falter with its new technologies is very slim. The success of Polaris and high demand for Ryzen are indicative of this. But short-term movements, particularly during earnings, tend to be random which are not based on facts. At the same time, such movements oftentimes offer compelling entry opportunities in a strong stock. I believe investors should prepare themselves along this line of thinking post AMD's earnings release next week.

