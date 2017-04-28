First Solar Is A Bad Business At A Reasonable Price

First Solar is currently an asset play, but could develop into a growth play in the future.

There has been an excessive amount of negative sentiment surrounding FSLR, which has depressed the share price.

A Snapshot of the PV Industry

In the past decade, there has been a large increase in the production of PV products. Such growth can be attributed to Chinese companies backed by Chinese government loans, tax credits, and other incentives. The result is a decrease in selling prices and bankruptcies for many solar companies.

Source: Fraunhhoser ISE

This increase in global production has led to a supply glut of solar modules made out of crystalline silicon. This is an unsurprising development, since China is known to be the largest producer of silicon.

Source: Fraunhofer ISE

Thin-film solar modules make up about 5% of the total production.

About FSLR

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is the largest global provider of thin-film PV modules. They design and manufacture thin-film CdTe solar modules, which are then sold separately or as part of a larger solar power system. Their business model focuses on being one of the lowest-cost producers in the industry. They are currently in the process of developing a new cost-efficient solar module dubbed "Series 6."

The company is facing macro and micro headwinds, such as the departure of two key directors, a highly competitive market experiencing a supply glut, a decrease in PV solar system projects, insider selling, and uncertainty over Series 6 development and future success. These are some of the many factors that have turned the market against FSLR and resulted in a depressed price -- which is an opportunity for investors.

Returns and Margins

The continuous decrease in the price of solar modules has had a large impact on FSLR's solar module margins, and a slight effect on PV systems margins.

Source: Company Filings

As a technology company in a competitive industry, FSLR unsurprisingly has a history of volatile earnings. So far, changes in earnings have been erratic, moving from one extreme to the other in a cyclical nature.

Source: Company Filings

Although 2016 produced disappointing earnings, it's important to remember that a large sum of $640 million ($6.4 per share) was charged as an asset impairment. This was a non-cash item with no effect on the business fundamentals. Between 2015 and 2016, solar module revenues rose by almost 200% from $227 million to $675. The reason for that was a 211% increase in the volume of watts sold, a glimmer of hope in terms of future demand.

Source: Company Filings

Shown above is the typical historical ROIC (return on invested capital) chart for any business that has experienced high returns on capital without a protective moat around its business model. Attractive returns will always attract competitors if there are no barriers to entry. Being the lowest-cost producer only works as a moat when no competitor can match your skill at decreasing costs. The good news is that FSLR has been earning a reasonable ROIC around 10%, when adjusted for one-off charges unrelated to business performance.

Uncertainty

2016 saw the departure of former CEO James A. Hughes and President of International Business Development Joseph Kishkill. They were experienced former Enron employees who had extensive business know-how in the energy sector and connections in the emerging markets. From their start in 2013 until 2016, FSLR managed to secure many projects that amounted to 1400+ MW. At the end of 2016, FSLR only had two projects amounting to 275 MW.

The frequency of insider selling and the number of stock grants have been disheartening. Management has been behaving like a bunch of swing traders, and the CEO seems to be supporting this behavior. The trades might be small, but the frequency is too much for a group of individuals who should be focused on the business. Management refusing to buy shares with their own money shows a lack of confidence in the business, and leads to the formation of negative sentiment across market participants.

Growth

We are unsure whether FSLR can beat its 2016 volume of watts sold this year; it's still unclear when the markets will begin to balance out. However, the fact remains that the solar industry is growing and will continue to do so at a rapid pace. FSLR needs to remain in a position where it is able to survive longer than its competitors.

Valuation

A large portion of FSLR's balance sheet consists of multiple line items related to its project assets. We believe the value of some of these line items to be severely overstated, especially for a company with few projects in the pipeline and an unclear future. That's why we have opted to discount most of their assets, thus lowering our chances of getting excited over what could possibly be a value trap. It's also important to remember that most assets lose their value if a company has little use for them. We would not be surprised if FSLR were to engage in numerous asset writedowns due to inhospitable business conditions.

The adjustments we made were simple. We subtracted $575 million cash, the midpoint between the company's expected capex of $525 to $625 million. Current assets with the least liquidity were given a 30% discount and non-current assets were given a 40% discount. We believe these are conservative values we can rely on should FSLR decide to sell some assets in an effort to cut costs.

Source: Company Filings

FSLR trades at a 14% discount to BV. Cash and investments account for 44% of total book value, so this liquidity provides a good foundation.

Conclusion

FSLR is a company that has experienced one too many setbacks and continues to face many headwinds. The departure of key directors and insider trading behavior make it increasingly difficult to support a company whose management seems to lack focus. This is a stage where the share price should be the last thing on the minds of management. It is unclear how well the Series 6 solar modules will perform, a risky endeavor in a market experiencing a supply glut.

All this drama spawning from uncertainty is the reason why we believe FSLR is currently selling at a discount, which could possibly continue to increase. Although there is a lot of uncertainty, FSLR is not a typical high-uncertainty, low-risk stock. But we believe the risk/reward is worth it at these low prices.

The solar industry is not stopping, and FSLR is a cash rich global leader with low debt. If it can survive long enough for business conditions to improve, this asset play can turn into a growth play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.