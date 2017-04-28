AVX's (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Sarvis - CEO

Kurt Cummings - CFO

Analysts

Jim Suva - Citi

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Operator

Good morning My name is Stephanie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AVX Corporation Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Sarvis, CEO and President of AVX Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.

John Sarvis

Thank you, Good morning. I’d like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year that ended in March. I am Johnny Sarvis, and with me today is Kurt Cummings, AVX's Chief Financial Officer. And we hope you’ve had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures issued earlier this morning.

Most of the markets appear to have seen modest growth. As a result our sales came in close to our predictions of $329.6 million reflecting the anticipated reduction of the disputed advance ceramic components sales in connection with the intellectual property court order highlighted on our last call, while sales of our ongoing products remain stable.

As previously reported an unfavorable jury verdict and court order on and intellectual property loss brought against the AVX subsidiary resulted in our seizing sales of a particular advance ceramic component in March. The earnings release provides the details regarding the accelerated sales of this product at our customer's request and the damage awards set aside for this issue. It should be noted that we are appealing the verdict and are hopeful that the ruling can be reversed upon review of the issue. As we do not believe we have violated any patents.

This quarter, the sales of that disputed product were 13.2 million compared to 24.4 million in the December quarter. The quarters overall reported sales were negatively impacted by approximately $3 million due to the movement of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies in which we operate.

Overall sales for the industry during the quarter did pick up to a degree as new end market products were introduced and it appears that most customer component inventories are under control. Also, the scarcity of certain tantalum and high capacity ceramic components calls customers particularly in the distribution channel to increase longer-term orders. Excluding the effects of the disputed product, the gross book to bill for AVX in the quarter was 1.08.

During the March quarter, the distribution channel show continued growth in order trends and our shipment remains constant consistent with the previous quarters at 43% of the overall shipments. Previous quarter optimism for our distributor business came to fruition in Q4 and close this fiscal 2017 strong as expected. Global POS held up well year-on-year were out of distributor inventories remained stable. The POS growth was driven from our European and North American regions and the book-to-bill ratio in the channel remains positive.

Regionally and looking at our revenue split each geographic region faced similar market conditions. As a percentage of the total there was some movement from region-to-region with Europe representing 27% of our sales, this is up two points from last quarter. The Asia region came in at 44% of the overall shipments and the Americas at 29% of AVX’s total. For the full fiscal year ending in March, net sales came in at $1,312.7 million or 9.8% above the prior year. The sales this year include 51.7 million of the distributed product sales that will not repeat next year, unless the favorable court ruling is return or a replacement product is developed.

Many customers took in enough product before March, the deadline in order to satisfy their needs over the next year. The years overall reported net sales or favorably impacted by approximately 6 million due to the movement of the U.S. dollar, compared to other currencies in which we operate. On a microeconomic level, there is quite a bit of optimism since the election of Donald Trump. With the promise of a more friendly taxation and regulatory environment, we believe smaller businesses are investing again.

The recent strength for the distribution market is a testimonial to this trend. Following the optimism in the USA, the right of global economic expansion improved in the quarter and the March PMI stayed closed to February’s 36 months high given us other business optimism over the near-term. Global electronic equipment production is picking up around the world after a year of negative growth in real exchange rate terms, and the general mood is positive. The PC market including tablets ended 2016 with the decline of over 7% in unit shipments. Some of these is due to shortages and solid state drive DRAM and LCD that were keeping prices high and dampening demand.

This combined with the secular move to smartphones for many PC functions and their lack of compelling new features have dampened any hope for a return of growth in the short-term especially in the consumer area. Although, the market quarter still reflects a low-single-digit decline optimism exists that corporation will invest in it's much needed refresh cycle in the second half of the year, resulting in small growth for this segment. Smartphone growth came in at little over 3% for 2016 with a strong Q4, mostly due to certain major manufacture catching up from a battery issue in one model.

We do not expect much improvement in that growth rate this year. The market matured quickly with nearly complete saturation around the world, so the days of double-digit growth rates are behind us. It is however, a 1.5 billion unit market and even with low-single-digit growth it remains a major movement in our industry with many opportunities for AVX to participate in new model designs that enhance speed and battery life. There continues to be a lot of activity in the broadband equipment market, driven by the needs of more bandwidth on the Internet. The solid state disk drive market is projecting activity and a very higher level and we have several key new products that are in high demand right now.

2016 global vehicle sales came in at over 93 million units, a nearly 5% increase from 2015. Whether maybe some pockets of high inventory, particularly in the non-SUV segments, the market will continue to grow this year at 4% unit rate. That combined with more electronic content makes this market a very important part of our current and future business. Electronic vehicles still only represent about 1% of the cars on the road today, but with significant new designs and battery range and the costs improvement activity, the unit production should continue to grow and add through the electronic content of the vehicle market.

We continue to work on new hybrid and electric vehicle projects with our power capacitor product lines and other advanced components enabling the efficient electrification of the automobile. In the industrial segment, we are optimistic that U.S. government inspired infrastructure and energy investment provide a key driver for growth. The new administration policy on American oil production and the increase in the price of crude to $50 a barrel is going to facilitate implementation of key new oil exploration designs that we've been working on.

As mentioned previously, some semi-conductor markets are in short supply and we see new investments in these machines in the short term after almost no capacity increases in the DRAM equipment market for almost five years. We are looking for another year of single digit growth in the medical device segment with an extensive list of new designs for our key customers in this segment.

The defense, aerospace and satellite markets are showing signs of improved order activity and with the release of new programs combined with new releases on the older programs. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is going into volume production and we see there is a positive contributor to our backlog. We've also seen some increased strong quoting activity for many systems and we remain optimistic that with an impending increase in the defense budget this segment will show even more activity and growth for FY'18.

Sales prices are under moderate pressure and in general, product lead times have remained consistent with the previous quarter. Capacity expansions are underway in several of our specific product areas mentioned earlier that have been under delivery pressure and have extended lead times for the past several quarters. The commodity product pricing fell into 2% range during the quarter, consistent with historical pricing trends.

As highlighted in the earnings release this quarter's gross margin was impacted by the ongoing intellectual property law suit damages award. The net gross profit impact to damage award was again immaterial this quarter since we were able to secure higher selling prices for the components to offset the ongoing litigation damage awards. Excluding the estimated impact of the overall sales of the disputed product this quarter, gross profit percentage was approximately 21.5% or very near our expectation for the rest of the business.

SG&A expenses in the quarter came in at 28.6 million or 8.7% of sales consistent with our expectations. Profit from the operations for the quarter including the damage awards came in at $45.1 million or at 13.7% of sales. Our earnings came in at $0.20 per share for the quarter. For the quarter, we paid 18.5 million in dividend payments and spent 20.7 million versus facility improvements and equivalents. Depreciation expense totaled $10.6 million intangible amortization expense was $1.3 million.

For the full fiscal year, the gross profit impact of the damages awards were $13.5 million, excluding the overall estimate impact of the overall sales of this disputed product during the fiscal year, the gross profit percentage was approximately 22% for the rest of the business.

Profit from the operation for the year including the court award damages at a $3.6 million charge for related estimated environmental remediation cost resulted from legacy environmental issues at an inactive property, came in at $163.6 million or at 12.5% of sales.

Our earnings came in at $0.75 per share for the year. For the year, we paid 72 million in dividend payments and spends 66 million for facility improvements and equipment. Depreciation expense totaled $37.5 million and tangible amortization expense was $5.2 million. The order activity leads us to estimate that our shipments in June in the quarter for the ongoing business will increase in the 2.5% to 3% range to approximately $325 million. We would expect margins for the next to come in around 21% range and as usual impacted by product mix and sales price pressures.

Selling, general and administrative expense should come in between $28 million and $29 million. The tax rate should be approximately 29%. As reported in the SEC filing in December, Kyocera has reorganized their electronic components organization and informed us that they will consolidate their sales and marketing organization and will no longer use AVX as a distributor of their electronic components effective January 1, 2018. AVX sales of these components during this fiscal year were approximately $319 million.

We are optimistic on our prospects over the coming quarters as we gain momentum in our strategic markets that include automotive, medical and industrial. Our design win pipeline continues to expand, driven by the introduction of new innovative products designed to address existing and future stringent application requirements. At the same time, our strategy includes identifying complementary hi-tech acquisitions that provide opportunities for non-organic sales growth.

Our acquisition team led by a group of senior managers continues its submission of locating candidates that will complement our product portfolio, providing [indiscernible] revenue and margin. We are actively working on several opportunities and hope to have a favorable outcome this calendar year.

I would now like to turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jim Suva from Citi.

Jim Suva

Thank you very much for all the details. Could you please go through the percent of the different end markets as well as the different product types, so we can now look at modeling that. And then I have a follow-up. Thank you.

John Sarvis

Okay. Thank you, Jim. Going across the markets, starting with automotive, relatively flat to last quarter at 23%. The cellular the markets actually increased one point up to 16%, primarily driven by increased activity and the China manufactures. Computer market was down one point to 12%. Consumer down one point at 11%, industrial flat at 11%, the medical flat at 8%, military flat 4% and the networking flat also at 4%, with telecom picking up a point at 11%.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then the different markets like capacitors, tantalum --?

John Sarvis

Okay. Got you. Our ceramic components was down a point at 13%, tantalum was up a point at 24%, our advance group was down a point at 29%, our KED resale group was flat at 22% and our connectors were up 1% to 12%.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then when we think about those various -- both the end markets as well as the different product sets and you start thinking about what Kyocera is doing, how should we think about the impact those various sectors or end markets that we should see where the number should come out of?

John Sarvis

The primary sales strategy and the Kyocera products are in three primary areas. One is automotive, one is the cellular and the other is in the consumer.

Jim Suva

Great. Thank you. Okay. And then on your -- can you remind us of your sales outlook? And does that now fully pull out the litigation that even though you're appealing it, was ruled unfavorably for?

Kurt Cummings

Yes, Jim. This is Kurt Cummings. The next quarter there will be none of those repeated sales and the guidance that John just gave was an increase of 2.5% to 3% quarter-over-quarter approximating 325 million in revenue.

Jim Suva

Okay. And it excludes both the Kyocera being pulled in, plus the unfavorable court ruling, is that correct?

Kurt Cummings

No, I don’t -- its only impacted by the sales of that advance ceramics component. We will continue to sell the Kyocera product through this calendar year.

Jim Suva

Okay. Great. Thanks for the clarification. One last follow-up, on average selling prices and lead times for your company. Can you tell us kind of how the average selling prices have been relative to normal? Have they been stable going up and same with lead times? Thank you.

John Sarvis

Yes. As we mentioned earlier, Jim, our selling price erosion is pretty typical following most of the trends in the industry is about 2%, usually averages between 1% to 2%. So, we don’t anticipate any change there in that area. As far as the lead times, lead times have also remained pretty constant. We do have, as we mentioned earlier, in certain tantalum groups as well as in some of the high CV areas in the ceramic group have been running with extended lead times for the past several quarters and still at rate right now, although we are adding additional capacity to support reduced lead times in those areas, right now all the capacity and expansion has not been in full scale.

Jim Suva

Okay. Thanks so much for the details and I’ll yield the mic to additional questions. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Sheerin with Stifel.

Matt Sheerin

So just to clarify your revenue guidance are roughly 325 million, up sequentially. So you mean up sequentially when you exclude that 11 million related to the advanced product sale that goes away?

Kurt Cummings

Matt, it’s Kurt. Yes. We disclosed in the earnings release, the sales for the past quarter, as well as the full year. So when we’re looking at incremental revenue, it is on the basis excluding those sales in the quarter.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. Yes. On a reported basis, it looks like, it will be flat to down slightly. So just, and then could you talk about what was your book-to-bill for the quarter was 1.08? What is it now, is it higher now?

John Sarvis

I think its staying pretty much the same. As I mentioned earlier, we're seeing especially in the distribution channel on uncertain products that are in limited supply and longer lead times, we’ve seen a stronger book-to-bill ratio in those areas. But I think the positive side of that is, is that the distributors are consistently and continually seeing a highly positive book-to-bill from a POS standpoint.

Matt Sheerin

And I know you had -- part of the reason for the lead time extension is some production issues, capacity issues. I know you’ve had some issues that some of your operations. Can you talk about that what your capacity utilization is, are you increasing capacity here given the stretching lead times and better demand? Just give us some more color on that.

John Sarvis

Yes. We are, as you could tell by the extended lead times, that we’ve got in those two areas we’ve mentioned earlier. And certain products and the tantalum area, not all products, but certain product types within tantalum and again also in the high CV ceramic portion. And both of those cases, we are and have been bring on additional capacity, in both ceramic and high CV tantalum area.

So we do anticipate gradual improvement in the lead times as we add all the additional capacity. But it’s not -- I don’t think -- it’s not just an AVX issue, I think if you look across our competition. You will see in certain areas where they have a longer lead times on typical similar type products.

Matt Sheerin

And can you give us an example, we’re talking what like from 8 to 10 weeks, from 12 to 14 weeks or what kind of lead time expansions? I know there is a lot to different products so it varies, but maybe sort of an average increase that you’re seeing?

John Sarvis

On standard -- typical kind of products we usually run in a 12 week kind of timeframe 10 to 12. On some of these products where we’re in short supply, we’re running probably 22 weeks of lead time.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then are you expecting distribution and it sounds like distribution is in your strong area and it was, as a percentage of revenue was flat last quarter. Are you expecting that to go up this quarter as a percentage?

John Sarvis

I think as we, I think there as we said earlier. There are book-to-bill remains positive, we’ve got a shortage of supply, so to speak, on some of the products. As we get more product till them, I think that will also improve their POS numbers.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And you talked about sort of the normal pricing environment, you would think that you’d have and of course every few years, you get the cycle heats up a little bit and you get a little bit of price advantage. Are you seeing that yet or is it just too spotty and maybe the end markets are still mix, where you're not getting that leverage yet on pricing?

John Sarvis

We’re not seeing that, where we’re getting any leverage on pricing. I mean there are certain areas that you mentioned that you may be able to see, but as a general rule, we’re not seeing.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then on the Kyocera issue, and I know you have three quarters now to prepare, but what kind of plan do you have or you putting in place in order to mitigate the potential profitability impact in terms of your infrastructural resources that support that business that's going away?

John Sarvis

Well a couple of areas that we are pursuing, one is on the additional advanced products and reductions. I mean we've got several programs that we are working on and some of the products that we've introduced in the last several years are now beginning to take hold and improving their footprint across the application, which will help.

Also we are looking at where we can -- potential acquisitions that we can close this fiscal year -- this calendar year, so that we can replace some of that revenue. Relative to margin as you know that the KED product was our least favorable margin of the company, so we are looking at opportunities that -- for acquisitions that would give us even a better improvement in margin than what we would be replacing with the current KED group.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. All right, that’s it from me. Thanks so much.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Your next question is a follow up from Jim Suva with Citi.

Jim Suva

Have you seen any change to pricing of your raw material inputs such as like tantalite or tantalum powder? I know with the overall economy improving, I didn’t know if there has been any change to your cost of goods sold or your raw materials coming in?

John Sarvis

Not at this point, Jim, we haven't seen any change of any significant area in the raw material side.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then my last follow up is, you had mentioned in your prepared comments about purchasing manager index improving potentially a more favorable small and mid-size and just favorable business environment, do you -- are you hopeful that that's materializing or you are actually starting to see it materialized in your order books and if so do you think you could potentially see more favorable pricing or do you just think it will come from just the units that you would be selling the more favorable output, if that does indeed occur? Thank you.

John Sarvis

Okay, let me see if I can respond to that one. We are beginning to see some of the smaller company's activity improve and I think the increase in our distribution order rates, I know some of that is impacted by lead time, but also we have seen where some of this smaller account, smaller businesses are beginning to see improvements in their levels of activity. And so I think from that standpoint, yes.

As far as the selling prices, as talked earlier, also on some of our newer products that are now taking a little stronger foothold in the market. Those products do have higher ASPs and higher margins. So we will see an impact from that over the course of this year. Not to the level that we would likely for it to be, but at least to where we are seeing a growth mode in those areas.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] At this time, there are no additional questions in queue. You may continue with your presentation or conclude the call.

John Sarvis

Okay, well listen, I like to thank everybody for attending the call this morning. Our results that we've talked about are encouraging, and as we predicted our next quarter to be a little improvement over this quarter. So again I think we are looking at, the past is the past and looking forward to the future. But again, thanks for everyone's attendance and activity in questions this morning. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.