MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip Again As Investor Frustration Rises

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors have seen yet another week pass where sales of the inhaled insulin Afrezza are underwhelming. The new direct hire sales team is approaching 3 months on the job, and simply stated, is not delivering much in the way of traction despite more sample packs and new titration packs. A big issue seems to be that people that try Afrezza are not continuing use and thus the drop out rate is offsetting the new script rate almost in total. Since MannKind took control of Afrezza sales the trend line on total scripts and refills has been negative, while new scripts is barely positive. MannKind has had total control since July1 of 2016.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The month over month data for the last 2 periods has been less than impressive. The latest 4 week period showed growth of just 1/10th of one percent. This follows the previous 4 week period where similar modest growth was delivered. MannKind has not been able to string together consistent growth, and when there is positive growth it has not been very impressive. Over the last 8 weeks the company has only been able to grow scripts from 978 to 1,045. That gives an average growth of just 8 scripts per week over the last two months. These numbers will not impress investors, potential partners, or potential lenders.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The quarter over quarter data has been volatile. Script numbers have been see-sawing a bit delivering lower highs and lower lows in consecutive weeks. Q2 of 2017 is pacing 12% higher than Q1. In a vacuum this may appear good, but when you consider that Q1 was the worst full quarter of Afrezza sales in the two plus year history, the luster of being "positive" is quickly lost. The net revenue per script may be slightly higher with the new titration pack, but it is not really moving the needle in a material way at this stage. Sales need to be in the thousands, not the hundreds.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year data is appears to be getting better, but the comparison is an active MannKind effort vs. a Sanofi effort that was phasing out. At this point the year over year comparison has sales pacing 22% lower this year vs. last. The chart below shows sales for 2015, 2016, and 2017. The latest data has sales trending below both of the last two years for the first time.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

From a projection standpoint sales are not looking promising. I had projected modest sales growth through the end of June, and at this point the actual sales are tracking below that projection. At this stage it is getting to be more and more apparent that sales will underwhelm in Q2. If readers have modeled sales more aggressively than me, they may want to look at their data and make model adjustments sooner rather than later.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains perhaps the most troubling aspect of this company at the moment. Last week the company exchanged debt for equity and diluted the stock by over 5% to offset just $6 million in debt. The company did spend $4 million in cash to pay off some obligation as well. Accounting for that cash payment, I estimate that the company has about $31.6 million in cash and $30.1 million in a credit facility. With a cash burn of about $10 million per month, the cash runway is not very long. The company is between a rock and a hard place. It needs to spend money to market Afrezza more effectively, but needs good looking Afrezza sales to have any hope of attracting money. As I have stated many times, MannKind lacks leverage, and any deal will likely be expensive to existing shareholders that bought at higher levels.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As many readers know, MannKind is now below $1 per share again. This means that the company is out of compliance with NASDAQ listing rules. If the stock price closes below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days, the company will get a deficiency notice. The immediate issue with non-compliance is not whether the company gets de-listed. Such an event would be months away. The issue is that getting funding is more difficult when you are not in compliance. In my opinion most any financing company would insist on the stock being in compliance. That could force MannKind to seek approval to authorize more shares, force another reverse split, and even impact rates and level of dilution. Simply stated, there is risk in lending money, and MannKind is likely in a higher risk pool than other companies. What investors need to consider is what MannKind may be forced into doing, and how that impacts the equity. Those that have bought down at these levels may be okay, but those that are already down 70%, 80%, 90%, or more may see no solutions that will even get them close to being made whole.

MannKind will have its Q1 earnings in early May, and an annual meeting later in the month. They need to address the cash crunch soon, so investors should keep an eye on the news. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.