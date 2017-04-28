Linde AG (LNAGF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Bernard Wang

Thank you, Operator. On behalf of Linde, we would like to thank you for joining our results presentation for the first quarter of the 2017 financial year. Today’s call is hosted by Dr. Sven Schneider, our CEO – our CFO.

Please turn to Slide 3 for today’s agenda. Dr. Schneider will open the presentation with a report on our operational and financial performance during the quarter. This will be followed by a progress update on our strategic plan and finally the outlook for 2017.

Let me now hand you over to Dr. Schneider.

Sven Schneider

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and warm welcome from my side. Let me start today’s presentation risk highlights from the first quarter of 2017 on Slide 4. Reported group revenue from continuing operations came in at €4.4 billion, an increase of 6.6% versus the prior year on a reported basis and an increase of 4.2% after adjusting for currency.

Growth in revenue was driven by the industrial gases business, as well as higher contributions from engineering. Reported group operating profit grew by 5.7% to €1.04 billion, after adjusting for FX, operating profits increased by 3.1%, resulted in group margin of 23.7% remained on par with the level of the year ago period, as margins in both the gases and engineering divisions were stable. Special items of €22 million were recorded in the first quarter. These expenses are related to restructuring, as well as the planned merger with Praxair.

Operating cash flow came down from the high level of Q1 last year and amounted to €653 million. As expected, the difference was attributed to the lower level of prepayments received by the engineering division and lower cash taxes paid during the year ago period. However, operating cash flow from the gases division remained stable. EPS before special items came in at €1.77, 7.3% above the level of last year.

Please proceed to Slide 5 and the development of revenue and operating profit by division. Reported revenue in the gases division rose 4.9% to €3.8 billion. The increase was supported by organic growth, as well as tailwinds in currency and natural gas prices.

Operating profit in the gases division increased at roughly the same rate to €1.05 billion, resulting in an operating profit margin of 27.7%, 10 basis points below the level from Q1 2016. If adjusted for higher natural gas prices, the margin would have been 28%, 20 basis points above the last year’s level.

The engineering division, we recorded a positive development in revenue in the reported quarter with this figure totaling €648 million. Operating profit developed slightly ahead of revenue lifting the margin by 10 basis points to 8.2%. This result is in line with our guidance of around 8% for 2017.

Let me continue to Slide 6 for a review of the revenue bridge in the gases division. Increased natural gas prices versus the prior year reporting periods in all geographies resulted in a revenue tailwind of 1.2%. As for currency relative to the euro, the stronger U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, and numerous emerging market currencies more than offset the weaker pound sterling, generating a revenue tailwind of 2.8% versus the year ago period.

Adjusting reported growth for the aforementioned effects resulted in a comparable growth figure in the gases division for the period a plus 0.9%. Please note that this figure reflect diverse trends across product areas, in particular, in healthcare. Excluding this product area, comparable growth in the gases division would have been plus 5.1%.

I will cover this subject in more detail on Slide 7. As expected, comparable growth in healthcare was minus 11% versus Q1 last year. The most sizable negative influences were competitive bidding, as well as the divestment of specialty pharma. In contrast, healthcare growth slightly benefited from one month of revenue contribution from last year’s American HomePatient acquisition.

Excluding consolidation effects from specialty pharma and American HomePatient, comparable growth in healthcare would have been minus 7.5%. These effects will lessen in second-half of the year, as they annualize. In on-site, solid contributions from start-ups and ramp ups in all operating segments resulted in a strong revenue increase of 8.4% on a comparable basis versus the prior year.

We were able to bring numerous new plans into operation during the quarter, including an ammonia plant in Russia and our air separation unit for ArcelorMittal in Germany. Ramp ups in North America, Northern Europe, as well as Asia also made material contributions to the group. Likewise, comparable growth in bulk was also at a high-level coming in at 7.3%. We experienced positive development in almost all regions, most notably, in Asia.

In cylinder, comparable revenue decreased slightly by 0.1%. On the positive side, we saw an incremental improvement in growth in Europe and Africa. However, growth was restrained by lower neon prices in our specialty gases business versus the year ago quarter. We expect this negative base effect to continue through the second quarter. This neon effect impacted growth in cylinders by roughly 200 basis points in this quarter.

Now, moving on to revenue by operating segment on Slide 8. Starting with EMEA, reported revenue grew in the first quarter by 4.8%, while comparable growth came in at 4.4%. Regionally, Northern Europe, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe made the highest growth contributions, while Central Europe was also solid. From a product area perspective, on-site was the strongest contributor.

In Asia Pacific, growth was strong on a reported basis at 10.7%, as well as on a comparable basis at 4.9%. In terms of product, bulk recorded the highest comparable increase as all regions developing positively. In terms of region, Asia continued to lead the way with 6.6% comparable growth, while the situation in the South Pacific has stabilized, or by at a low level.

In the Americas, reported growth was positive 1%, when comparable growth came in at minus 5.3%. The negative development was due to significant headwinds from competitive bidding, the divestment of specialty pharma and lower neon prices in specialty gases. Conversely, on-site in North America made a positive impact. Thanks to continued contributions and ramp ups. Meanwhile, business conditions in South America remain challenging due to the persistent CapEx macroeconomic situation there.

This continued to Slide 9, for a discussion on operating profit by operating segments. Aided by solid growth in restructuring savings, reported operating profit in EMEA increased by 7.4% over the prior year, resulting in an expansion in operating margin by 80 basis points to 31.3%. In Asia Pacific, operating profit increased by 5.5%, resulting in a margin of 25%. Please note that the margin in Q1 2016 included a positive benefit from an asset sale. If adjusted for this one-time gain and the negative impact from higher natural gas prices, the operating profit margin would have remained steady versus the year ago period.

In the Americas, the reported operating margin came in at 24.9%. The margin remained stable compared to last year’s level, as growth in on-site in part was offset by negative headwinds from competitive bidding in specialty guesses and higher natural gas prices.

Let’s now take a look at the engineering divisions performance on Slide 10. In engineering, revenue developed in line with project progress totaling €648 million for the first quarter and in line with our expectations for the fiscal year. The realized margin of 8.2% is also in line with expectations. Despite the continued lower price environment and postponement of certain investment decisions, in particular, in the petrochemical industry, order intake increased year-over-year by 47.4% to €457 million. Order backlog remains at a high level at €4.2 billion.

I would like to conclude this section of the presentation with our financial performance on Slide 11. As mentioned earlier, the year-on-year decline in reported operating cash flow was attributed to a lower-level prepayments received by the engineering division, which can be seen in the line items change in working capital. Also as mentioned, the figure for Texas paid was lower in the year ago period.

On the 18th of January, we issued the senior bonds for the nominal value of €1 billion, as pre-financing of a bond due for redemption in April. The five-year bond has a fixed coupon of 0.25%. Bond commission raised our gross debt to €9.5 billion, or the positive cash generation lower net debt to under €6.8 billion. The lower net debt figure combined with our increased profitability led to a reduction in our net debt to operating profit ratio to 1.6 times as of the end of March. The result remains well below the limit of the maximum of 2.5 times net underlies our conservative financial policy.

This concludes the operational and financial performance review. I will now continue with an update of our strategic plan on Slide 13. As we stated during our fiscal 2016 results communication, the focus program was successfully completed last year and remains on track to deliver annual savings up approximately €118 million by the end of this year.

As for list restructuring initiatives in EMEA, Asia Pacific, the Americas, engineering, as well as corporate functions continue to run according to plan. In Europe, discussions with employee representatives are at that advanced stage with certain measures already underway. In Germany, as voluntary redundancy program is in progress, while discussions regarding a reconciliation of interest to realize organizational adjustments have been completed.

We thereby confirm that we are on track to realize this year’s total cost savings target of around €120 million. We also confirm the cost savings target for this of around €370 million by the end of 2019. We continue to expect total restructuring costs related to lift of around €400 million by the end of 2017. As a reminder, we have already recognized special items related to restructuring of €116 million in 2016 and €20 million so far this year.

I will now conclude today’s presentation but with the outlook. We hereby confirm our outlook for 2017. For 2017, we anticipate group revenue to be in the range of minus 2% to plus 3% percent versus the currency adjusted figure of 2016. Also, after adjusting for currency, our expectation for group operating profit in 2017 is that it will be on par with the previous year to 7% higher than the previous year.

In terms of return on capital employed, we confirm our expectation for a group proceed of between 9% and 10%. Depending on economic development, we expect revenue in the gases division to be between minus 2% and plus 3% compared through the currency adjusted figure from the previous year. Likewise, after adjusting for currency operating profit in the gases division is expected to be on par with the level of the previous year and up to 6% higher than 2016.

In the engineering division, we expect to generate revenue in the range of €2 billion to €2.4 billion. Its operating margin is expected to be around 80% in line with our medium-term guidance. Before starting with a Q&A, I would like to remind you that we will not make any comments related to the potential merger with Praxair. Therefore, we kindly ask you to refrain from asking any questions related to this topic.

Thank you for your attention and interest in Linde. We are happy to take your questions now. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Thomas Wrigglesworth, Citi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you very much for your presentation. Three questions, if I may. I’m just trying to unpack a few items. So, could you define how much revenue growth came from start-ups in the quarter? And could you also just touch on again following the full-year results call what your guidance is for full year from – revenue contribution from start-ups is?

Secondly, on the operating margin even adjusting for the impact in the first quarter 2016, as you noted, which would have meant operating margin was flat in Asia-Pac year-on-year. And I notably see the Asia-Pac operating leverage is significantly lower than the your EMEA operating leverage? Could you help me understand why that is the case? And then a third and final question, again, on your comparable growth, if we take out the specialty gas impact in cylinder, what was the underlying growth in the cylinder business in the first quarter? Thank you very much.

Sven Schneider

Okay, Tom, thank you for your question. The first question regarding the revenue growth for ramp-ups and start-ups. In the first quarter, the number is in the $50 million to $60 million ballpark and you can expect a good triple-digit number for the full-year 2017, including ramp ups 2016.

And the third question of specialty gases, here we can confirm that we have a 2% growth in PGP roughly as the neon effect goes $20 million negative in first quarter. Can you please repeat the second question? I understand that is a question referring to the operating margin differential between EMEA and APAC?

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Sorry, it’s not being clear. Now the operating leverage is a smelter sub, the drop through of sales was much stronger in Europe than it was in Asia. And I wondered if you could help explain why that is noting, obviously, the margins are different, but the drop through is still quite considerable even if I adjust Asia for the margin difference that you stated, am I not being clear? Sorry.

Sven Schneider

Yes, I think, the answer I can give you, it’s a mix effect. I mean, you have different regions. You have growth regions. You have more mature regions, and you have also a very different mix effect between the different product categories. And if we talk Asia, we always have to bear in mind that we talk three very different segments, South Pacific, as we have said, we see it now being stabilizing, whereas the two others are nicely growing, especially China, which we also need to take into consideration when you look at Asia.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question comes from Laurent Favre, Evercore ISI. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Laurent Favre

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. My two questions are, number one, on healthcare. If you exclude the impact of the disposals, NCD, it still looks like healthcare was down year-on-year. I’m wondering there is some lumpiness in there, or if there is an item that we should be aware off, or dynamics that we should be aware off going forward?

And the second question is regarding the PEMEX contract, which started, or which were renegotiated at the end of 2015. Can you talk about the ramp-up, given that production seems to be getting up well in the ramp-up phase? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Okay. Thank you, Laurent, for – to your first question, the healthcare question. I mean, firstly, to give you guidance here, I think, we have said that in the presentation already in Q1, we have two major effects to start with that and to also help you to understand the development. One is the year-on-year quarter comparisons with regard to competitive biding, where in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016, we have a negative effect of roughly $60 million, I talk euros, yes. So that’s the first effect.

The second effect is the consolidation effect, which is a plus and the minus. It’s that we have lots so to say the comparable sales of the specialty pharma business, which we disposed in August and we gained one-month of the Ahome sales. And if you net this consolidation effect, it’s a negative, let’s call it, minus €30 million to minus €40 million. In total, we’re talking €100 million.

If we now look at healthcare in total and compare Q1 2016 to Q1 2017 and adjust for the €100 million, then it looks like a, I would say, more or less flattish business. Of course, there are some other elements like very smaller tender effects, for example, in EMEA. But overall, the most important effect you should be aware off are the two effects I just mentioned for Lincare. And you said, it’s lumpy. I mean, the growth in the healthcare business in Lincare, I would say, there are three main effects.

The first one is the patient growth. And here you cannot, of course, extrapolate a quarter. In the quarter, there is a bigger patient growth and another quarter, but we are still relying on the positives mega trends.

The second one is new applications, which of course, need some time to come through.

And the third one is M&A. And in the last call, we have already communicated that the M&A growth is a bit tainted by the current environment in the U.S. from the buyers and the sellers side because of the uncertainty of competitive bidding and of the new administration looking at it.

Therefore, some sellers are more reluctant to sell in the current environment and we are also very diligent and prudent and want to see how potential changes come through in potential targets. So we do not expect a very immediate pickup of M&A activity in the healthcare business in the U.S. So I hope that was a very detailed answer to the healthcare question.

To PEMEX, I’m sorry, we cannot give you that specific guidance on a single project. We cannot do that, sorry.

Laurent Favre

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Andreas Heine, MainFirst. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andreas Heine

Yes, thank you for taking my question. I would just come back to healthcare. Even if it is flattish, it means that and this is slower than you usually report if you adjust for the things you have mentioned outside of the U.S., is there any growth you had, or was that also flattish, or could you shed some more light what we should expect as the underlying trends? So adjusting for what you have mentioned in the regard of CV3 and 2 and to the disposal?

In the bulk and the cylinder business, specifically in Europe, one of your peers has reported that there was quite some ease that you think. Would you be able to extract what you expect have been as an additional momentum in the first quarter due to more working days and what we should look at for the same quarter than as a reversal of this?

And last, but not least, in the cylinder business, thanks for giving these data on neon. So that gives roughly 2% growth. Could you also give some more regional flavor how this sit in the business was in Europe and compared to other regions? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Yes. Thank you, Andreas for the question. So firstly, to your healthcare-related question, I mean, the biggest healthcare markets for us are, of course, North America, EMEA, followed by Asia. We have seen some nice growth in APAC in the healthcare area, but to be always, of course, coming from a relatively low level compared to the other regions.

On bulk and its merchants, I think your question relates to the working days development in the first quarter. Yes, we do confirm that in the first quarter, we had two extra working days. In EMEA. We had two extra working days in APAC, and no extra working day in the Americas.

Of course, it’s now difficult to calculate that, because as you know, our healthcare patients they don’t run according to working days, such as the tonnage schemes, which is 24/7 business. But on the merchant side on the back of an envelope calculation, I would say, the effects are roughly 300 basis points.

And to your third question, the cylinder growth, that is mainly coming from EMEA, and we have also some growth in Asia on the cylinder side.

Andreas Heine

Andreas Heine

Thank you. The next question comes from Martin Roediger, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Roediger

Thank you for taking my question. Unfortunately, most of them are answered already. Just some minor ones. On engineering, the strong increase, is that solely related to your projects as Gazprom saw a year ago, or is it also, did you, other customers and other end market industries? If you could discuss from, I wonder how you can book the sales in Q1 as the winter in Siberia is quite tough and thus it limits the progress in construction.

Second question is on onsite business, which performed quite well, obviously basically all regions. Can you remind us the main drivers regarding the end markets, is it still the steel industries or the other sectors which we see that good sales growth and the business improving?

And then finally on the tax rate, moving up to 25.4% in Q1, can you talk about the regional mix, how the tax changed year-over-year? Thanks.

Sven Schneider

Martin, thank you. So, starting with the engineering question, so we answered is, no to Gazprom, it’s a couple of projects, the completion of projects and it’s in different product areas, it’s olefin plants, it’s natural gas plants, and air separation units. So this is a broader increase in line with our expectations for the fiscal year.

If I now go to your tax rate question, I mean the Q1 tax rate of 25.4% is within our expectations for tax rate of around 25% for the 2017 fiscal year. And I’m sorry we do not provide any split for regional tax.

In onsite, that was I think your second question, I mean we have benefitted from some projects which we started in last year and in Q1, some we already communicated, some hydro plants now in Q1, also an ammonia plant in Russia. And therefore we have a variety of customers and a variety of regions where we had positive momentum to the onsite growth. So I would not go that far and I would only look at one industry or one segment, so this across all geographies and across all industries where we have been supported on the onsite, which you can see in the nice 8% growth.

Martin Roediger

Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question comes from Sebastian Satz, Barclays. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Sebastian Satz

Hey good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. And first one, coming back to the margin in Asia again. It seems like that’s the lowest on record that you’ve had in a long-time. You mentioned the natural gas impact, but I would have thought to see at least some benefits of the cost cutting come through the year as well. So could you please just comment on why the margin is so low now, should we think about that going forward please?

And secondly, a follow-up on the previous healthcare questions. Could you just quantify what the run rate is in terms of volume growth for Lincare at the moment please?

And then lastly on your cost savings, could you also please quantify the benefits that you have seen already this quarter? And could you talk a little bit more about the regional split of the $120 million that you expect to see for the full year? Thanks a lot.

Sven Schneider

Okay, Sebastian, thank you for that. I start with the last question. So the effect from the savings initiatives in first quarter, although it’s always a bit difficult to extrapolate them from quarter-to-quarter, I would say it’s roughly $30 million in the first quarter.

The question to the Asia margin, I mean firstly let me please reiterate that the 25% reported margin, if you adjust for the one timer which we had in Q1 2016, which was a deconsolidation effect on the magnitude of $10 million, which we reported a year ago and the feedstock price would be at the 26 point something level. So we do not think that this is not a good level, though we always strive for an improvement.

If you now ask for more reasoning behind it, I think I would like to go back to what I said earlier in the call, we have that mix effect between two growing markets like Asia, East Asia as we call it Southeast Asia, so China and the others, and South Pacific. And you’ve all seen this huge de-contraction in South Pacific where the country or the continent has partly de-industrialized itself and we are pretty happy to see that the situation in RSP has stabilized in the first quarter.

And given the fact that South Pacific was one of the front runners in terms of the LIFT program, we also see some positive margin improvement in South Pacific coming soon. But we are not yet at the end, we will continue to strive for more efficiency in South Pacific. So I hope that gives you a little bit more flavor to the question.

And on the run rate for Lincare, I cannot give you any more guidance as I have given you by giving the details on competitive bidding and that deconsolidation.

Sebastian Satz

Thank you. Just on the regional split for the cost benefits this year Asia versus any others and the U.S. if you have? Thank you. Just a tough estimate.

Sven Schneider

So, I mean honestly I don’t have the number on hand, but I think it would be fair to assume that the biggest contributors for the efficiency improvement in first quarter come from the so-called front-loaded countries and the front-loaded countries are, as I said, South Pacific, the U.K., and Scandinavia and there is also some part and some contribution in North America.

Sebastian Satz

Thanks a lot.

Thank you. The next question comes from Jeremy Redenius, Bernstein. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Jeremy Redenius

Hi, it’s Jeremy Redenius from Bernstein. Just a follow-up to a previous question. I just want to make sure I heard you correctly say about an extra 300 points of – 300 basis points of growth from the extra working days and I wanted to make sure – and I was clear on what part of the business that you are talking about? I thought I heard you saying the merchant business, so I want to make sure that’s – you are referring to the bulk business and the cylinder business and if so, is that the global business that you are referring to or is it some fraction of it? Because if I think – if we are talking about the global book in cylinder business, we’re talking about half the gases sales, so that’s about 1.5% additional growth for gases and I just want to make sure I got the right base and right numbers? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Okay, thank you Jeremy for the clarification question. Sorry, if I was not clear enough, the 300 basis point effect was a contributor to the region. So in other words, if there is a growth of 4.5% in EMEA 3% are attributed roughly, back of them and the log calculation to the working days effect and the same applies to APAC, it was not a statement referring to a special product area.

Jeremy Redenius

So, to be clear, then you are talking about the 3% additional growth on all the volumes in Asia PAC and EMEA, is that right?

Sven Schneider

That’s correct, yes, roughly.

Jeremy Redenius

And we’re not talking about just – the relevant sales or not, just bulk in cylinder, but the regional sales have added about 3%.

Sven Schneider

That is correct.

Jeremy Redenius

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question comes from Neil Tyler, Redburn. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Neil Tyler

Thank you, good afternoon. A couple less from me please, small ones really. But within the bulk business, can you perhaps help us with some sort of rough estimate of the slip between price and volume within the figures that you – the growth figures that you’ve disclosed? And all of that price, you’ve already distinguished how much was the neon effect in cylinder, but in both, I’m wondering if you could help us with how much was pass-through price?

Secondly, you mentioned the disposal gain in last year’s Q1, I know this is from the cash flow, there is a small disposal gains reversed out in the cash flow in this quarter as well. Is that – presumably it is within the EBITDA and if so, could you give us an idea of where it is, which region or which product area?

And then finally, are we right to assume even though that restructuring costs, the efficiency savings program costs within the quarter were relatively slow, but we’re not going to see any costs spillover into 2018, so the total $400 million you are talking about should – you’re still confident of achieving the measures that require those cost to be booked by the end of this year? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Okay, Neil, thank you for the questions. Starting with bulk, so without going into the large details of the growth of 7.4%, the very big part of it comes from volume and the smaller part comes from pricing. And of course to your pass-through question, I mean here again we would need to go into the details, into the countries. If you look for example into high inflationary environment like South America, it’s very important to pass-through and we’re very hard on pricing and we have done that and there are others where you have a lower inflationary environment and where you have other possibilities to pass it through. So I think here it’s difficult to give a general statement.

On the reversal of the cash flow, it was $12 million in the gases division. And to your restructuring cost question, yes, you are right to assume that the approximately $400 million of one-timers will all come through in 2017. But let me reiterate $116 million of the $400 million have been booked in 2016 and $20 million in Q1, so we are talking about roughly $260 million plus-minus coming through in the remainder of the year. And I would say, it would probably be fair to assume that it is a bit backlogged. So the big majority to come through in second half.

Neil Tyler

Great, that’s very helpful, thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Laurence Alexander, Jefferies. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Laurence Alexander

Good morning, just a couple of questions. First, can you speak specifically to what you’re seeing in the cylinder market for mining? Secondly, are you seeing any signs of bidding activity for onsite projects freezing up, given the pensions in the Middle East and Asia, the Brexit uncertainty in Europe, and the uncertain industrial trade policies and tax policies in North America, affecting larger capital projects?

And then lastly, can you talk a little bit about what measures you’re taking to deal with the labor culture within Linde and how to protect source safety and service standards?

Sven Schneider

Okay, that are very specific question, Laurence, I’ll try to answer them one by one. So the cylinder mining here, for us that refers to South Pacific and Australia. Here we see slightly improving trend that’s coming from a relatively low level, given the previously described the de-industrialization of the continent. On the bidding of projects within the geopolitical environment, we do not see any material effect here. I think we have a pretty robust pipeline, we have signed a couple of projects, we are in negotiations for a couple of other projects and we will communicate them accordingly.

And the measures to labor culture and safety, my answer here would be probably very much to the so-called safety culture in our company where this is one of the key performance measures and key cultural components where, for example, in every Board meeting there is a report about incidents. We track them, management is incentivized, we are doing safety days, we are doing right now safety exchanges between regions where we use best practices which worked well in, for example, Asia Pacific and transfer them to EMEA. So, that’s a very important part because it’s very clear that we want to make sure as much as we can at all our employees and all other parties who deal with us can return safely home after a working day.

Laurence Alexander

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Peter Clarke, Soc Gen. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Peter Clarke

Yes, good afternoon, thank you for answering these questions comprehensively. I just want to, I still got three actually. The South Pacific region and particularly Australia, and Middle East clearly helped here, but it looks like volume could have been slight – you talk about stabilization in the market. From my reckoning, that’s probably the first time you’re seeing volumes around this level since 2012, just your confidence looking ahead, because some of the Australia macro data seems to be encouraging. I know mining is lagging; but even that as you’ve just mentioned, is looking a little bit better.

The second question on this America’s margin holding around the 25% level, obviously we should have more cost cutting come through. You’ve got a big impact from CB3, CB2 rebid again in the second quarter, but this 25% margin should represent some hope near the bottom if the rest of the Americas is holding up as well. Certainly when we are going to the second half, when you’re lapping the CB effect, just wondering if you could answer on that one?

And then finally on the new project activity we’ve touched upon, just wondering if you got much going on in terms of North America, given that clearly is a gift you have relative to the other three players, and particularly the lack of presence on the Gulf Coast with the pipelines efforts [ph]? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Okay, thank you Peter. Two RSPs, South Pacific again, I think we need to differentiate into the service industry, which is growing again, and the industrial environment where we are in which is now stabilizing as we said, I think that’s the current situation. When we have seen the stabilization over the last two quarters, we have seen key customer volumes being now steady. But I would say, it is too early to declare victory and too early to talk about a sustainable demand recovery. Therefore, as I said previously, we have to remain fully focused on cost and on efficiency.

And to your second question on Americas, the margin of course was negatively impacted as you rightly said by the competitive bidding effect. It was negatively affected by neon prices. The positive effect and we have also seen a very positive trend in our North America gases business is coming from a couple of elements. One is, we have a nice tonnage growth. We have done good pricing work with the exception of neon and we see the first improvements from the LIFT coming through, but they need to be even enhanced over the course of the next months.

Peter Clarke

And the project activity in North America?

Sven Schneider

Gulf Coast, no, we are not.

Peter Clarke

Okay, thank you.

Sven Schneider

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Knud Hinkel, equinet AG. Your line is now open, please go ahead.

Knud Hinkel

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. A follow-up question on the engineering, is it fair to regard today’s numbers as a bit of a turning point or is that a bit premature from your point of view and is it a turning point? Would you say that the upper end of your fully year guidance for engineering is now a little bit more realistic? And second question on the logistics business, can you comment on possible progress of the disposal process? Thank you?

Sven Schneider

Thank you Knud. So, to the engineering question, I would not conquer with you that we need a turning point in engineering. I think we have always demonstrated, even given the not too easy environment, especially from the petrochemical side, we were able to have a stable margin of around 8%. We are well on track, but I would never in engineering, given the engineering nature and the way you account according to the completion of project, I would never advice to just take a quarter and multiply it by four. Therefore, we are not yet in a position to narrow the ranges, or to give you more guidance. We confirm the sales range between $2 billion and $2.4 billion for the year.

And on the disposal of gist, and we are making a good progress here, we are in negotiations. And the fact that we showed as discontinued operations, it shows you and should give you comfort that we see a high likelihood for doing that transaction in this year. Of course, as you will understand, we cannot comment on price.

Knud Hinkel

Okay. Thank you. And engineering I was referring to health volume, so that’s clear?

Sven Schneider

Yes, the 2, okay. Yes, 2 to 2.4.

Knud Hinkel

Yes.

Thank you. The next question comes from Peter Mackey from BNP Paribas. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Peter Mackey

Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. I’ve got three questions, if I can, please. The first one and I really hate to come back to healthcare, because I recognize you want to – don’t really want to be drawn on the underlying growth in healthcare. But I’m sure you realize it -- appreciate that traditionally, we always think about business growing at 3%, 4%, 5% underlying, plus 2% or 3% from M&A. And I understand that the M&A side of things is perhaps a little sluggish at the moment.

But that underlying growth was clearly disappointing in the first quarter. Can you give us an idea whether you think that’s a sort of short-term – short nature term situation, i.e., should we assume a normalization in the underlying growth rate, or is that something that we should assume slower growth for the next few quarters, please?

And then the last two questions, really promising things I should know already. But firstly, to go back to Sebastian’s question on the margin situation in APAC, I look back over the last four or five years, most years, the first quarter is, if you adjust for the oddities, the first quarter is one of the lowest margin of the year. Is there any reason to think as margin seasonality in APAC? And that should be the case again this year, i.e., the first quarter is naturally weak.

And then the second question – sorry, the third question. How much advance notice do you have of your advanced prepayments in the Engineering business? In other words, are you – do you have reasonable visibility at this stage of what you expect to get, or not get perhaps in full-year 2017? I think my estimate was that you received about €300 million of prepayments last year. Do you have a feeling for what you might – that situation might be in 2017, please? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Okay. Thank you, Peter. So to the healthcare question, of course, we understand that this is an important topic for your consideration that I can only unfortunately reiterate what I’ve said the rules of healthcare comes or could come from three different areas; patient base, number one; number two, new applications; and number three, M&A.

I think, I’ve given you some guidance on M&A. And I hope you appreciate that we are not rushing into any M&A to show a growth, which is not sustainable. And I can tell you that we looked into targets, which we called off, because we were not convinced that given the uncertainty in the environment, it’s now the right time to acquire them at the requested prices.

So I think therefore, the M&A side is something we will, of course, watch and we have full visibility about potential targets. But it is premature to say what kind of growth we expect from healthcare acquisitions. And of the patient growth, as I said, it’s nothing, which you can extrapolate and we’re one quarter times four than is the full-year. Unfortunately, I don’t think I can give you any more guidance to your healthcare question.

On APAC, I can confirm what you said, Peter, given the seasonality, given the gases, the feedstock, it is a usual pattern that the margins in APAC improved over the course of the year, and that is something we have seen in the past as well and we expect to see again.

And the third question, I can give you comfort here, we have full visibility and reasonable feeling on engineering advanced payments. However, I would say, you – that you can have positive surprises if you win a big project with very big advance payments, they could, for example, have a phasing effect and instead of coming in Q4, it would already come in Q3. That is something you all need to be aware off in engineering and I’m sure you are.

Peter Mackey

Of course. And just a follow-up there. I mean, can you give us, at least, a flavor of how you think that base effect on the working capital line is likely to look in 2017? Is all – I mean, would it be – are we starting from a point €300 million worse than last year, or is that not right?

Sven Schneider

Yes, I think on cash flow, again, we are not giving cash flow guidance. I think if you interpret Q1 cash flow. There are three main elements we have to focus on. One is gases working capital stable, engineering working capital down because of the fact that there was a huge prepayment in or advanced payment in Q1 2016 coming in from a big Russian project.

Peter Mackey

Yes.

Sven Schneider

Which didn’t repeat itself in Q1 2017. And lastly, if you compare the text line, there was a overpayment of taxes in 2015, which led to a reimbursement in Q1 2016, which didn’t repeat itself again in 2017. So I wouldn’t worry if these extra effects on the gas side all is stable.

Peter Mackey

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Geoff Haire, UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Geoff Haire

Hi, most of my question have been asked, but just one final question about the industry as a whole. The – when I look at the industry, it seems that this quarter organic growth seems to have picked up to somewhere around about 3%, 4% depending on who you look out and now strip out for you the healthcare business. Do you – did you take a view that this is a sort of a benefit because of the two extra trading days in various regions. And therefore, what do you think organic growth has improved from where we were last year?

Sven Schneider

Geoff, I would say, it’s a combination of both effects, I mean, yes, there is this working day effect, but there’s also some pick up of the economical situation in a couple of geographies and industries. Therefore, I would say it’s both effects coming together.

Geoff Haire

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The last question comes from Markus Mayer, Baader-Helvea. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Markus Mayer

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. There’s a lot of question please. The first one is a clarification question. In your general remarks beginning of the presentation, you said something on [indiscernible] organic growth, excluding one-offs. Just to clarify, that is basically the growth you would have seen, excluding the specialty gases, excluding neon, excluding everything, this is also, excluding the Easter effect, or what would be the number, excluding the Easter effect?

Then the secondly, again on Peter’s question on prepayments, can you remind us what kind of prepayments you had last year? And what was then the prepayments in Q1 versus Q1 this year to have a better understanding of the cash flow? And then on order intake on the uptick, was this mainly external projects, or was this also coming from internal projects? Maybe you can give us a certain split of internal and external projects at Tier 1 backlog?

And then, lastly, am I right, that the extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting was canceled in advance of your AGM, and do you have already any kind of deal during the next extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting is? Thanks so much.

Sven Schneider

Okay, Markus, thank you. First, to your last question, I’m sure you will understand, I will not comment on the Supervisory Board postponement, but I will make a statement to the inflation in a second. And two, your question was regards to comparable growth?

So to make that very clear, what we have done is, we’re showing you a comparable growth number of 0.9% for gases, excluding currency and excluding natural gas. If you exclude healthcare, so to say, you look only at industrial gases, this 0.9% number goes up to 5.1% that’s the mathematics behind it. So no adjustment for working days, just like-for-like, with the exception of healthcare, I hope that was clear.

Markus Mayer

Okay, okay.

Sven Schneider

And on the engineering, sorry, just give me one second please. For engineering, in line with our usual mix, the big majority of project, cash flow, and the related is external, and not internal.

Markus Mayer

Okay, and then the prepayment question.

Sven Schneider

Was your question prepayment of engineering in Q1, or full year 2016?

Markus Mayer

Both, 2016 overall and Q1 2016 versus Q1 2017.

Sven Schneider

Okay, so the overall number for 2016 was in the $400 million ballpark, Q1 was a good part of it. And the number in Q1 2017 is flat, there is no income compared to year-end yet.

Markus Mayer

Okay, great, that’s very helpful. Thanks so much.

Thank you. There are currently no further questions. This concludes our Q&A session for today and I hand back to Dr. Schneider for the closing remarks.

Sven Schneider

Thank you operator, and thank you for all your questions and your interest in the company. In closing the call, let me briefly update you on where we stand in the process with Praxair and let me thank you for being so disciplined and not asking too many questions here. We are on-track with the BCA negotiation and a slight delay is due to the legal complexity of the document, as some of you may know. Again, thank you for your questions and have a nice and good weekend. Thank you, bye-bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This conference has been concluded. You may now disconnect.

