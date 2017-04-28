Beaten Up Gold A Bargain, Reversal Likely Next Week

The FOMC meeting will likely have little bearing on gold, but French elections may provide a turning point depending on the result.

Technical indicators are showing that gold still has more room to weaken before recovering, but not for long.

Gold miners and juniors forecasted the fall in gold, and they will likely lead the way up.

The NASDAQ closing above 6000 has caused market euphoria. As a contrarian, I think the tops in the US equities means that gold will recover as they fall.

Introduction

When the gold price broke through its 200 SMA, I advised readers to take profits and sit out on the sidelines in (NYSEARCA: GLD). Recently, gold has indeed been paring back all of its gains since closing at around 1285$/oz. This trend began as a result of CPI-U numbers from the BLS that showed inflation decreasing by 0.3% for the month of March, the first decline since February 2016. Gold had fallen for some time after a lower CPI then as well.

However, if these factors I mention below continue to play out, I think that gold is due for a bounce, and I will likely by buying back in to gold next week.

Overpriced US stocks

I'm sure we all haven't heard enough about the record highs of the major US stock indices from the news. If we look at what's been happening this past week, the S&P and Dow are on their way up again, and the NASDAQ has broken through 6000 after Amazon and Alphabet beat expectations on earnings. As a contrarian, I take the view that the market euphoria is probably overdone, and has resulted in weakness in gold as investors chase momentum by buying US equities and selling gold.

^IXIC data by YCharts

I don't know about you, but that climb looks pretty unsustainable to me.

In the graph below, I've plotted the NASDAQ/gold ratio, which shows me how much of the index I can buy with an ounce of gold. Since 2000, the average has been 4.22. Currently, the ratio is 4.78, and the average since the start of this year has been 4.69. This means that priced in dollars, the NASDAQ is looking overvalued at 6000, but even when priced in gold, the NASDAQ is still overvalued. With time, the ratio should adjust downward to the mean. That means that the NASDAQ has to fall, or gold must rise. Or both. So there's some chance that gold will rise to return to the mean.

Similar charts that plot the Dow/gold ratio and the S&P/gold ratio can be found at MacroTrends, and they show that those ratios are also likely to come down.

As reported by CNBC earlier in the year, only a few components of each index actually make up for the majority of gains.

Driving the performance of the tech-laden Nasdaq index has been the persistent run-up in stocks such as Apple, Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon, which together now comprise about a third of the index. (Source: Seattle Times)

As a result, the effects of the other laggard stocks in the index are being muted; they are being masked by a small group of outperformers. As long as the outperforming companies continue to outperform, and investors are bullish on these giants, there's no lack of momentum to keep this rally going.

However, consumer sentiment has fallen from March highs, and this has manifested itself in lower consumer spending and lower CPI. Those big firms that were able to benefit from high consumer confidence early in the year on the back of the Trump rally, if sentiment begins to decline with the fundamentals, we may be seeing a weak Q2. Gold could recover with such a scenario.

Interest Rates

As of writing, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast now sits at 0.2%, revised down again from 0.5% after Thursday's economic reports came out. Forecasted consumer spending went down, depressing the consumption factor of GDP, and inventory investment declined, influencing the I factor in GDP calculation negatively. Last year, Q1 GDP came out at 0.8%, and that was the weakest quarter for the year. This year's forecasted GDP is weaker than last year's. A poor GDP number on Friday could hold up gold prices from further declining past the level of its 200 SMA support of around 1255$/oz.

In the face of weak numbers, the market doesn't believe we're going to be getting a rate hike, despite all of the talk about a strong economy and the potential for unwinding the massive balance sheet from the Fed. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that we won't be getting a rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on May 3rd, and the futures expect less and less likelihood as we get closer to the meeting. In fact, digging deeper into the FedWatch Tool shows that futures are now predicting a rate hike in December of this year, and the other probabilities fell in the months between now and December.

Gold doesn't have a significant move around past FOMC meetings where markets don't expect a rate decision. After the Fed's Feb. 1 meeting, where rates were left unchanged, gold rose steadily until it weakened into the March rate hike. Looking at Nov. 1, 2016, the Fed left rates unchanged, and after a few days of green, subsequently, gold crashed down to 1193$/oz. On September 21, the Fed left rates unchanged, and gold also ended positive for a few days before giving up its gains. So the May 3rd FOMC meeting will likely amplify the move of the day, and may actually exacerbate gold's decline into the French election.

Gold Miner Forecast

In a previous article, I mentioned that gold and GLD may follow the movements of the miners and the juniors.

(Source Data: Google Finance, Quandal/LBMA)

In the spreadsheet above, I show that the (NYSEARCA: GDX) and the (NYSEARCA: GDXJ) actually fell for four straight days, before the gold price fell for four straight days as well. In this past week, the GDX and GDXJ have not seen many green days, but when they do, it could indicate a turn for gold as well. So from this aspect, I expect gold to continue falling into next week, and will hope to buy some more at low prices when the miners and juniors turn.

Geopolitical Considerations

On April 23rd, the first round of the French election came out, favoring Macron over Le Pen by 2.3 percentage points. Both the dollar and GLD fell on Monday and Tuesday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that strengthened the euro.

We could take a look at how the defeat of Geert Wilders influenced the euro, the dollar, and gold. If you remember, the results of the election took place on March 15th, the same day that the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 bps. Gold was weak going in, the dollar was strong, and the buy the rumor sell the fact trade that I wrote about in an earlier article indeed reversed these trends.

Meanwhile, the euro index stayed flat. Digging deeper, the euro/yen strengthened into March, and then sold off, but the falling euro fell less than the dollar, which is what kept the euro index flat.

What we can see from this, then, is that the effects of European politics was muted compared to the FOMC meeting. Nonetheless, France's election is heralded to be of much greater consequence than that of the Netherlands. The euro, in anticipation of the May 7th runoff election, will likely strengthen as well going in, and then sell off when the results are confirmed, supposing there is no upset.

(Source: goldprice.org)

(Source: goldprice.org)

Furthermore, if you look at the gold price priced in euros and pounds, the graphs look remarkably similar. Gold weakened in terms of both currencies going into the Dutch elections, and recovered afterwards. It's hard to say how much of that was due to the dollar trade, but the elections seem to behave in a similar way to the rate hike, otherwise, we would have observed opposite effects in the currency. Right now, gold is probably weakening again into the French elections, and could stage a recovery after the results come out on Sunday, May 7th.

Conclusion

Many factors are currently depressing gold. While the pound and euro show that gold is bottoming, gold priced in the dollar may continue to decline through next week, at which point I think it will be a buy. The Fed meeting will likely be negative for gold, or uneventful, although weak economic data should prevent gold from completely collapsing below support. I think the miners will turn within the next week, and that'll be a good sign to buy in. Stay wary my friends.

Since it is likely we'll be seeing a bounce back, I will be buying and cost averaging next week if it goes lower, and doesn't fall significantly below support.

