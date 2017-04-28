Stag Is Cheap, But Gramercy Is Even Cheaper

Back in March, I started covering industrial REITs and noted in my initial article that the valuations are on the high side today. Industrial real estate is an attractive asset class that benefits from many favorable attributes including growing demand for space and lower capex requirements to name a few. The issue is that because industrial real estate is currently so desirable, it has attracted lots of capital from investors. Perhaps too much. It has caused cap rates to decline and the FFO multiples of industrial US REITs to expand:

Source: NAREIT

The industrial REIT sector trades today at 19.5 times its expected 2017 FFO with many REITs trading at well over 20 times FFO. REITs such as Prologis (NYSE:PLD), Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are all high quality, but trading at such high multiples, I feel uncomfortable investing in the asset class.

Fortunately, there still exists a few bargains that permit to gain exposure to industrial real estate at a much lower price. Here I refer to STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT).

Both trade at significant discounts relative to the broad industrial REIT sector and are quite opportunistic today. STAG is particularly popular among Seeking Alpha readers with more than 15,000 users following the stock and many articles written on the name. On the other hand, Gramercy is less famous despite its larger size and even more opportunistic valuation.

While I am bullish on both names, I have a clear preference for Gramercy over STAG.

Higher Portfolio Quality and Lower Valuation

Trading at about 16 times FFO, STAG appears undervalued relative to its peer group, which trades at roughly 20 times, but a large part of this valuation differential is justified. STAG predominantly targets properties located secondary or tertiary markets which commonly trade at higher than average cap rates due to higher risk. There is nothing wrong with this investment strategy, and in fact, it may even lead to superior risk-adjusted returns over time. But it is clear that a REIT that owns higher cap rate properties will deserve a below average FFO multiple to compensate investors for the higher risk of the underlying assets.

Class B locations may often experience higher risk of overbuilding due to the greater availability of land compared to in-fill class A locations that are already built out. As such, the demand and supply environment of class B space may at times be more volatile and retaining tenants may be more difficult.

This investment strategy is very reflective of the location of the properties. Looking at a map, it is evident that the portfolio has only little exposure to coastal markets, which may have better long term prospects due to globalization, and stronger exposure to potentially less favorable markets:

Source: SNL Financial

Furthermore, the weighted average remaining lease term of STAG is worryingly low at only 4 years. The management has done a good job at retaining tenants and releasing space so far, but this remains a real risk to consider. STAG has to constantly deal with fairly significant lease expirations in properties located in B markets. Today, STAG is doing fairly well, but if tomorrow we went into a recession, it may become much more difficult to find new tenants at expirations; especially given that the properties are not located in the strongest markets.

Gramercy, on the other hand, appears to own higher quality properties located in major markets, and yet it trades at an even lower valuation. Gramercy trades today at about 13 times FFO which is a sizable undervaluation relative to STAG and even larger relative to the industrial REIT peer set.

In fact, Gramercy is today the cheapest of all US REITs for gaining industrial exposure. This is largely due to its complex history and a major portfolio repositioning that it underwent in the last years. Still, a few years ago, Gramercy would have been classified as a "Diversified REIT", but today it has become an industrial REIT with a portfolio predominately exposed to industrial real estate (70%) with the remaining being mostly office properties (30%).

The portfolio repositioning is not fully done yet, as the REIT is planning to increase the industrial allocation to 75% by the end of this year.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Here, the targeted properties are generally of higher quality with a stronger focus on major markets including coastal locations.

The portfolio is well diversified by tenant, industry and geography mitigating investment risk. It is 98.5% leased, and contrary to STAG, it has a much longer weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) at 7.6 years. Moreover, there is no significant maturities in the coming years. This point was one of the major risks in STAG in my opinion: its WALT is just too low and may lead to issues in the future. At 7.6 years, the duration is almost double to STAG, providing Gramercy more predictable and stable cash flow going forward.

Higher quality portfolio combined with lower valuation makes Gramercy a stronger BUY than STAG in my opinion. Besides, Gramercy also possesses a stronger catalyst in my opinion. I believe that the large valuation differential between Gramercy and its peer group is because the portfolio repositioning is still on-going. However, as soon as this will be over, I anticipate the market to bid up Gramercy as it realizes that it has become an industrial REIT. What is however the catalyst for STAG? I don't see any. Sure, it will keep going if all goes well with its lease maturities, but so will Gramercy.

Finally, while many may consider the 25% allocation to office as a negative, I consider it to be a net positive for the firm. It allows Gramercy to act more opportunistically and occasionally buy a few office properties when industrial assets are not for sale at attractive terms. 25% is minor, but it adds diversification and may lead to stronger risk-adjusted returns over the long run. Lastly, offices typically trade at lower cap rates than industrial assets; potentially increasing the NAV per share.

Final Thoughts

I have nothing against STAG. In fact, I believe that STAG has good chances of outperforming its peer group going forward. Its valuation remains attractive and its portfolio of assets is doing fine so far. Though this article, I do not mean to sound too pessimistic on STAG; I just feel even more optimistic on Gramercy.

Both REITs have fairly similar capital structure, but I strongly prefer the portfolio of Gramercy. The average property quality is higher according to my analysis and the WALT is much longer; providing safer cash flow going forward.

My main concern for STAG shareholders remains the short WALT. I have worked in private equity real estate and believe me when I say that it is never a nice position to be in when your leases only have a few years left; especially when the properties are located in questionable locations. This is why many sophisticate investor only buy properties with 10+ year leases and dispose of them before they only have less than 5 years left. The buyers of these properties are more aggressive as they undertake the releasing risk and therefore receive higher cap rates. It is a strategy that may work well, but approaching the maturities, I prefer to invest in Gramercy.

REITs mentioned in the table: DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT); Duke Realty Corp ; Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP); First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR); Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT); Monmouth REIT (NYSE:MNR); Prologis ; PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB); Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR); Terreno Realty

I am/we are long GPT.

