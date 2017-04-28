3M: Eating My Humble Pie

I haven't exactly been a huge fan of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the past. I've thought the company's constant buying and selling of businesses to be expensive and distracting but most of all, its valuation has bordered on difficult to believe at times. Last year, the rising dollar was also whacking revenue growth despite 3M's best efforts to grow and that made it easier for me to dislike the stock. But after a blowout Q1 report replete with a huge guidance raise and new highs for the stock, it appears the time has come for me to down some humble pie.

My biggest gripe with 3M has always been that it has been unable to significantly grow revenue in the recent past. Even what it has been able to squeeze out of its ever-shifting mix of businesses has been beaten down by a strong dollar removing most or all of its hard-fought growth. But those days are no more as Q1 was tremendously strong from a revenue perspective.

Total revenue was up 3.7%, which amounts to a gangbusters move higher for 3M. This is a company that has struggled to produce anything at all at times in the recent past so almost 4% is a terrific result. What's more, organic local currency sales were up 4.6% as divestitures and forex translation combined for a 90bps reduction in total revenue growth. That is miles ahead of where 3M was even a couple of quarters ago and it seems the business has restarted its growth path. This is something I certainly didn't think would happen and it changes how I view the stock.

Further, 3M saw sizable growth in all of its segments except for Consumer, which declined by 1.2% on an organic local currency basis. The other segments all blasted higher and helped drive the positive result on the top line.

What's also very interesting is that forex removed just half a percent of revenue growth in Q1, making it easier for 3M to keep more of the organic local currency growth it earned. A significant piece of my bearishness on 3M was the combination of high forex translation losses coupled with weak organic growth but both have abated and the results are tremendous. This chart of the dollar tells the story for Q1.

The dollar has been weak throughout most of 2017 as a clear downtrend has emerged. Dollar bulls have thus far been completely unable to mount any sort of sustainable rally and that is immensely helpful to multinationals like 3M. Should the dollar continue to be weak throughout the year, 3M's growth estimates will be rather easy to achieve but we'll have to wait and see. For now, my wrong stance on the dollar in 2017 clouded my judgment on 3M to the delight of bulls, no doubt.

In addition to revenue growth that was better than expected, 3M continued to grow margins, something it has been really quite terrific at in the past. Headline margins were down due to increased strategic investments but without that bogging things down, operating margins were almost 25% in Q1. 3M's combination of ever-higher margins and now, its apparent path to sustained revenue growth, is a powerful one and certainly this is why guidance was raised for the full year.

3M's EPS guidance of $8.70 to $9.05 is well higher from prior expectations and that has bulls out in force buying the stock. I'll admit that I missed the boat here as I thought 3M's growth struggles would continue and that its dollar headwind wouldn't abate as quickly as it did. However, if we step back and look at where the stock is now, even with its newfound growth trajectory, 3M looks very steeply priced.

The midpoint of 3M's own guidance suggests a multiple on this year's earnings of better than 22 and while its growth trajectory was improved with Q1's results, we're talking about high single-digit EPS growth. That's a nice result and I'm not discounting it but paying ~2.5X a company's growth rate is a tough pill to swallow, at least for this investor. The problem I see is that the stock was already priced for the growth it ended up producing in Q1; what is it priced for now?

And that's the rub; buying 3M here means you assume it can grow even more than what it just did in Q1. Can it do that? Absolutely, anything is possible. But the further we go the harder it is for 3M to live up to the hype and with the stock at new highs, there is plenty of hype to go around. I won't try and dispute that I was wrong about 3M; I can own up to my mistakes. But I just can't see 2.5X its growth rate given that its newly-raised guidance is only probably good enough for where the stock was three months ago. It just seems 3M gets priced more and more out of the range of reasonableness and thus, it isn't for me. The glitz and glam of Q1 is great and congrats to those that own it. But from here, it looks like a tough road higher and if we do get a dollar rebound, all bets are off.

