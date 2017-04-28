InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/27/17: APO, TBK, NS, IFF, ADX, PLSE

|
Includes: ADX, APO, BIIB, BTU, CPS, EHTH, GBX, GLO, HUN, IFF, KODK, LAD, NS, PLSE, SIX, STDY, STX, TBK, TTD
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/27/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK);
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);
  • Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU);
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), and;
  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY), and;
  • Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX);
  • Six Flags Ent (NYSE:SIX);
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD);
  • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), and;
  • Greenbrier Cos (NYSE:GBX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK);
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;
  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $11,762,757
2 Elliott Intl BO Peabody Energy BTU B $8,615,912
3 Orbimed Advisors BO Steadymed STDY JB* $6,926,600
4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $5,559,728
5 Elliott Assoc BO Peabody Energy BTU B $4,054,554
6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Op Fd GLO B $3,298,211
7 Duggan Robert W BO Pulse Biosciences PLSE B $877,393
8 Trail Justin N DIR Triumph Bancorp TBK B $451,820
9 Stoeckle Mark E CEO,DIR Adams Diversified Equity Fund ADX B $322,863
10 Rosier William Grady DIR Nustar Energy NS JB* $300,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Bluemountain Cap DIR,BO Eastman Kodak KODK JS*,S $60,641,235
2 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $7,054,769
3 Furman William A CEO,DIR Greenbrier Cos GBX S $5,880,292
4 Reid Anderson J CB,DIR Six Flags Ent SIX AS $5,137,798
5 Luczo Stephen J CB,CEO Seagate Tech STX AS $5,000,000
6 Flynn James E BO Ehealth EHTH S $4,978,115
7 Deboer Sidney B DIR Lithia Motors LAD AS $3,395,000
8 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Trade Desk TTD S $3,163,429
9 Clancy Paul J VP,CFO Biogen BIIB AS $2,868,680
10 Huntsman Jon M CB,DIR,BO Huntsman HUN AS $2,551,600

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.