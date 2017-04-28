InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/27/17: APO, TBK, NS, IFF, ADX, PLSE

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/27/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK);

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);

Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS);

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);

Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU);

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), and;

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY), and;

Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX);

Six Flags Ent (NYSE:SIX);

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD);

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), and;

Greenbrier Cos (NYSE:GBX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK);

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Bluemountain Cap DIR,BO Eastman Kodak KODK JS*,S $60,641,235 2 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $7,054,769 3 Furman William A CEO,DIR Greenbrier Cos GBX S $5,880,292 4 Reid Anderson J CB,DIR Six Flags Ent SIX AS $5,137,798 5 Luczo Stephen J CB,CEO Seagate Tech STX AS $5,000,000 6 Flynn James E BO Ehealth EHTH S $4,978,115 7 Deboer Sidney B DIR Lithia Motors LAD AS $3,395,000 8 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Trade Desk TTD S $3,163,429 9 Clancy Paul J VP,CFO Biogen BIIB AS $2,868,680 10 Huntsman Jon M CB,DIR,BO Huntsman HUN AS $2,551,600

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

