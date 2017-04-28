Roche Q1 2017: Strong Signals For Investors

Despite the stock trading at a premium to peers, I still like the company for the interesting pipeline optionality and the positive earnings momentum.

The corporate signals related to the existing key franchises and the pipeline have been really good.

On Thursday, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) reported better-than-expected Q1/2017 results driven by a solid performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division.

The stock closed up 1% because expectations were low into the quarter, but the market seems still focused on the next key pipeline readouts.

Q1/2017 results

Roche reported Q1/2017 sales of CHF 12.94B, 2% ahead of consensus expectation, thanks to a 2.5% beat related to the Pharma sales, while the Diagnostics sales were in line with consensus. FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, as expected, but the company has clarified the expectations for the forex tailwind in 2017 from 0/2% to 1%. Thus, it’s unlikely that we will see any changes in the consensus numbers for Roche after this reporting season, but I still see Roche’s 2017 guidance conservative, as described here.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1/2017 results have been great for two key reasons:

The performance of the key growth drivers of Roche has been better than expected. The management’s tone during the conference call was very bullish related to the key pipeline readouts which will happen over the coming months.

Rituxan sales were CHF 1.9B, 4% higher than street expectations, driven by lower 340B rebates in the government channel. Despite this strong performance, I don’t think the market should consider this level of growth as sustainable. As a reminder, Roche will start to face biosimilar competition for Rituxan by year-end in Europe and in 2019 in USA.

HER2 franchise sales (Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadycla) were CHF 2.5B, 2% higher than consensus, thanks to a strong performance of the three growth drivers. The most important comment related to this division comes from Roche’s management. They are very confident that the company will be able to grow the HER2 franchise sales over the coming years, despite the biosimilar competition on Herceptin, driven by a strong uptake of Perjeta for the strong data showed by this drug in the adjuvant breast cancer indication (APHINITY trial).

Avastin sales were CHF1.7B, approximately in line with consensus. This is a franchise where Roche is struggling to generate organic growth, given the competition from immunotherapies in lung cancer which are pressuring the sales generated by Avastin in this important indication.

Lucentis sales were CHF 392M, 19% higher than consensus, driven by some stabilization of Roche’s market share in the two key indications - wet AMD and DME.

Lastly, Roche’s management was bullish about the clinical profile of ACE910 in haemophilia with inhibitor. I discussed here the recent issues in terms of safety related to this asset, which has hampered the perception of the market related to the potential opportunity of this drug. However, the management seems very confident that the physician will be enthusiastic about the clinical profile of this drug, when Roche will present the full data from its Phase III trial (HAVEN 1) in June at ISTH Conference:

“I really do think there will be a lot of oohs and aahs at ISTH. There are a lot of oohs and aahs around Roche and Genentech as we see the data. I mean, really to be serious, I think this is an area of high unmet medical need for these patients. We're obviously starting with the inhibitor population. That's what we're going to suggest. And these patients have significant medical needs. And so, the oohs and aahs come from, yes, the strength of the data, the way we designed our trials, but also for the significant advancement for these patients. So I mean, this is really a devastating disease, where you need more options. And I think that's what we get excited about.”

Source: Roche’s Q1/2017 Conference Call.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been really good, with some positive messages related to the key existing growth drivers and the key assets in the pipeline. Despite the stock trading at a premium to peers, I still like the company for the interesting pipeline optionality and the positive earnings momentum.

Source: Bloomberg.

