The Factor That Will Determine The Fate Of The Ongoing Market Rally

With stock indices at all-time highs, it is time to reflect and explore the forces that can continue to support this aged but very much alive bull market.

The relatively market-friendly outcome in the first round of the French presidential election, combined with robust earnings from key bellwether companies paved the way for new record highs. With the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Russell 2000 hitting new milestones this week, the returning ebullience in financial markets has the potential to further propel equities, even in the face of significant challenges and crucial unknowns.

Looking ahead, we have growing evidence that markets are approaching a major tipping point. The prevailing enthusiasm among market participants has an undeniably positive effect, generating a self-reinforcing cycle of strengthening business confidence and increasing economic risk-taking.

The recent jump in bullish sentiment has been reflected on the sharp rise of the AAII Investor Sentiment index, which measures the percentage of individual investors who are bullish, bearish, and neutral on the stock market for the next six months:

Source: Quandl

The emphatic jump in bullish sentiment is reflective of how significant investors consider the positive developments that transpired over the course of the past week. This is the kind of shift that usually has a ripple effect, which translates into pronounced market strength.

Yet, the countervailing forces in play have created a possibly unprecedented divergence between the level of asset prices and the actual uncertainty in the economic, financial and geopolitical sphere.

One of the main pillars of market support in 2017 has been the reflation narrative, which postulates that the diminishing role of central banks in supporting asset prices will be successfully offset by a higher level of growth as a result of more stimulative fiscal policies. At the epicenter of the reflation narrative lies the plan of the Trump administration to boost infrastructure spending and, more importantly, to revamp the tax regime.

After a prolonged delay, the broad outlines of the Trump tax plan were unveiled on Wednesday. The initial market reaction was neutral, because even though it specified some key objectives, it lacked sufficient details, which ultimately represent the deciding factor regarding the successful passage and implementation of the much-awaited tax reform. It has to be understood that stock prices have already priced in the economic and financial effect of the promised tax cuts, which are widely considered a prerequisite for the expected economic “liftoff” in the months and years ahead. Nonetheless, the lack of encouraging design details and a growing sense of uncertainty regarding the political implementation process is steadily lowering the actual probability of success.

No concrete information has been released on how the direct objectives of the tax plan will actually be met. In fact, what has emerged from this week’s announcement, is an increased likelihood that the planned tax cuts will translate into deficits, significantly greater than previously anticipated. This, in turn, will materially worsen the debt situation, which is already at a critical level. The IMF recently warned that the U.S. public debt-to-GDP ratio, which is already above 100 percent and in absolute terms has no historical precedence, could see a significant increase due to the new administration's fiscal policy initiatives.

Source: OMB, St. Louis Fed

The proposed tax plan in itself is no economic panacea and needs to be accompanied by a host of well-designed and properly implemented pro-growth measures. Nonetheless, its fate will likely become the single most crucial factor in determining not only the durability of the unfolding market rally, but more importantly the outcome of the most important battle of our time, the battle against overwhelming debt. A positive outcome on that front will have a profound, far-reaching impact, injecting new strength into this aged but still very much alive bull market, despite the imminent rate hikes and the overstretched equity valuations.

