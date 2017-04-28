Centerra Gold: 60% To 70% Upside Potential For This Gold Miner

Initiating Coverage On Centerra Gold

As a research analyst, I have worked on the oil & gas, industrial commodities and precious metal sector in the last few years. While a large part of my research has been on the oil & gas sector, I have switched focus to gold mining stocks in the near-term as I believe that there are strong triggers for gold to move higher. I had elaborated on gold price upside catalyst when I wrote an initiating coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF).

I am initiating coverage on Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) with a "Strong Buy" recommendation and an investment horizon of 12-24 months. This coverage will discuss the key upside triggers for the stock along with the factors (company specific) that make the stock interesting for exposure at current levels.

For YTD17, Centerra Gold is already higher by 17%, but I believe that there is more juice in the rally. Besides discussing the company specific stock triggers, this initiating coverage will back my view from a valuation gap perspective.

I must mention at the onset that Centerra Gold trades with low liquidity on the OTC exchange and it's safer to considering exposure to the stock in the Toronto stock exchange where the company trades with ticker "CG.TO."

An Overview On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold is a Canada based gold mining company engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets globally. The Company is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia with two operating gold mines, one located in the Kyrgyz Republic and one in Canada.

For the year ended December 2016, Centerra Gold had 16 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves with 52% 2P reserves in Canada, 32% in Kyrgyz Republic, 10% in Mongolia and 7% in Turkey.

For FY16, the company reported gold production of 598,677 ounces as compared to FY15 production of 536,920 ounces. Centerra Gold also reported robust operating cash flow of $371 million in FY16 as compared to $334 million in FY15.

An important point to mention here is that the company acquired Thompson Creek Metals Company in FY16 for a consideration of $1.1 billion. This acquisition will be elaborated in the thesis and provide a basis for the "Strong Buy" recommendation.

The Valuation Impacting Concern

In general, a buy thesis will elaborate on the investment positives at the onset. However, to form a strong basis for the "Buy Recommendation," I would like to point out a key concern the markets have been discounting. Further, this section will provide insights on why the concern is unlikely to impact the company's growth outlook in the next 12-24 months.

On May 25, 2016, Centerra Gold reported that Bishkek Inter-District Court in the Kyrgyz Republic ruled against Kumtor Operating Company and awarded damages of $98.4 million. Further, there is another claim before the Inter-District Court made by the Kyrgyz Republic State Agency for Environment and Forestry Protection for environmental pollution fees of $220 million.

While there is no final ruling on these cases, the following points are worth noting -

On December 29, 2016, Centerra Gold reported that the company has received all necessary permits and approvals for its 2017 mining plan. The permits and approvals are valid for the full year.

On April 19, 2017, Centerra Gold received maximum allowable discharge permit for 2017 that allows for discharge of treated effluent from its tailings management facility. With this, Centerra Gold has all the necessary permits and approvals in place for continuous operations throughout 2017.

The key point to note here is that the company's operations are not impacted with the court ruling and production will remain healthy from the key asset in FY17.

The next important point from a share price movement perspective is as follows -

As of FY16, Centerra Gold had total cash & equivalents of $409 million. This includes restricted cash of $247.8 million at Kumtor (asset in Kyrgyz Republic).

The point to note here is that the restricted cash serves as a buffer for the court rulings. Importantly, the restricted cash can be used for Kumtor operations. The obvious negative is that the company is unable to re-allocate that cash for investment in other assets. However, the discussion to follow will show that Centerra Gold still has ample financial muscles to invest in other production upside triggering projects.

It is also important to mention here that Centerra Gold announced on December 9, 2016 that the company will be suspending dividends until the case with Kyrgyz Republic is fully resolved. This makes sense from a liquidity preservation perspective, but it did impact the company's valuation negatively. When I discuss the valuation later in the thesis, these factors will explain the valuation gap that exists as compared to peers.

However, the key conclusion here is that the risk factor is discounted in the stock and the risk factor does not impact the company's growth prospects for the investment horizon to be discussed.

The Game Changing Acquisition

On July 5, 2016, Centerra Gold announced the game changing acquisition of Thompson Creek Metals Company. The transaction was for a consideration of $1.1 billion and was completed on October 20, 2016.

Thompson Creek operates the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, which is low-cost asset and has more than two additional decades of profitable production expected from the current reserve base.

Before talking about the potential upside triggers from the acquisition, it is important to mention that above mentioned court ruling on Kumtor has been in parallel with the acquisition and the latter has been overshadowed.

However, as permits are in place for mining in Kumtor with the complete permit received on April 19, 2017, the focus should now shift on value creation coming from the business combination.

The benefits from the acquisition that can potentially translate into improved valuation for Centerra Gold are as follows -

With the acquisition of assets from Thompson Creek Metals, the company's production and reserves profile changes significantly. Focus on value creation is likely to shift from Kyrgyz Republic to Canada (one of the lowest risk mining jurisdictions in the world). Diversification of cash flow is likely to support valuation upside. With the acquisition, the company has 52% 2P reserves in Canada and 32% in Kyrgyz Republic. Centerra Gold reported production of 620,821 ounces, 536,920 ounces and 598,677 ounces of gold in FY14, FY15 and FY16 respectively. It is clear that the company's production profile did not witness any big bump-up in the last few years. The acquisition therefore is critical and for FY17, Centerra Gold expects gold production in the range of 715,000 to 795,000 ounces. Considering mid-range of the guidance (755,000), the company's FY17 production is likely to be higher by 26% as compared to FY16. I believe that this factor is likely to trigger stock upside. For FY17, Kumtor mine is expected to have an all-in-sustaining cost of $836 to $925 an ounce. However, the company's asset in Canada has a reserve life of 20 years and an attractive all-in-sustaining cost of $457 to $508 an ounce. This will boost the company's overall EBITDA margin and is a key reason to believe that investment focus will be significant in the asset. Overall, Centerra expects FY17 AISC of $785 an ounce and with my expectation of gold moving above $1,300 an ounce, the company's cash flow is likely to swell.

The Growth Potential

As I already mentioned above, the company's production is likely to grow from 598,677 ounces in FY16 to 755,000 ounces in FY17. According to my estimates, this growth is likely to provide a strong EBITDA bump-up and hence positive impact cash flows. This section will discuss the potential revenue and EBITDA for FY17 that will form a basis for valuation.

From a revenue perspective, the first point to note is that the acquisition of assets from Thompson Creek Metals includes an agreement to sell 35% of gold production from Mount Milligan to Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD). This is at a fixed price of $435 an ounce.

Considering mid-range of the production guidance (275,000 ounces) for Mount Milligan, Centerra Gold will be selling 96,250 ounces at $435 and this translates into revenue of $42 million from the agreement.

Excluding the Royal Gold sales, the company will have 658,750 ounces of gold to sell in the markets and for revenue assumptions, I have considered average gold price of $1,250 an ounce. This is a good base case estimate with gold currently trading at $1,266 an ounce and I believe that gold will trend higher through FY17.

Considering the production and gold price assumption, Centerra Gold is likely to report revenue of $823 million. Further, considering the revenue from sales to Royal Gold, the company is likely to clock revenue of $865 million for FY17.

The critical point to note here is that the AISC for Mount Milligan is significantly lower as compared to Kumtor mine. Therefore, the EBITDA margin is likely to witness a strong boost in FY17.

To make things simpler, Centerra Gold has provided the operating cost estimate for FY17 in its annual report. The company expects operating cost per ounce to be in the range of $491 to $546 an ounce. On including the SG&A cost, the company's per ounce operating cost (excluding D&A) comes to $545.

On revenue of $823 million and production of 658,750 ounces (excluding Royal Gold), this translates into total cost of $358 million and EBITDA of $465 million. For FY16, Centerra Gold reported EBITDA of $346 million and this implies an EBITDA bump-up of 34%.

Further, Centerra Gold reported operating cash flow of $371 million for FY16 and I believe that operating cash flow will be potentially around $420 to $450 million based on a conservative basis.

With growth and sustaining capital of approximately $150 million for FY17, Centerra Gold is fully funded for the next 12-24 months. This is another critical reason to believe that the company's litigation is unlikely to impact the potential growth momentum.

Attractive Valuations

It is clear that Centerra Gold has found renewed growth momentum and critical diversification with the acquisition of Mount Milligan. However, the company's valuation has been negatively impacted due to the cash blocked on Kyrgyz Republic court ruling.

It is important to note that on April 19, 2017, Centerra Gold announced that the company has received all approvals for mining through 2017 (Kumtor mine). In the coming quarters, this is likely to have a positive impact on valuations.

The company's valuation upside will further be supported by the point that Mount Milligan will start contributing significantly to the cash flows in FY17 and beyond. Therefore, the valuation gap to be discussed in this section can potentially be filled in the next 12-24 months.

Centerra Gold currently trades at a market capitalization of $1.53 billion with debt of $460 million as of FY16. It is important to note that for calculation of EV, I have assumed cash of just $160 million that is not restricted cash and for FY17, the operating cash flow is likely to be $425 million. Further, considering $150 million in capital expenditure, the EV comes to $1.55 billion. With $465 million EBITDA expected in FY17, the company's EV/EBITDA (2017) comes to 3.35.

The chart below gives the 2017 EV/EBITDA valuation for peers and the potential valuation gap. The peer EV/EBITDA is sourced from www.4-traders.com.

It is clear that Centerra Gold trades at a deep discount as compared to peers and I see this valuation gap being closed to some extent in the next 12-24 months. I would not be surprised if Centerra Gold surges by 60% to 70% in the time horizon and if gold does outperform, a 95% to 100% upside is also likely.

Conclusion

With escalated geo-political tensions and uncertainty on sustained robust economic growth, I believe that good times for gold will sustain and Centerra Gold is an excellent buying opportunity for value hunters.

Without doubt, there are risks associated with the investment as the company is still at an early stage of growth and the Kyrgyz Republic asset is impacted by court rulings. However, the current depressed valuation has factored the risk and from current levels the upside potential is significant.

I rate Centerra Gold as a "Strong Buy" and recommend fresh exposure at current levels.