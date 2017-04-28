Are Oracle's Dividends Worth It?

Introduction

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a low-growth stock with a dividend yield of 1.4%. However the question is whether Oracle will be able to keep up its dividend growth rate and maintain its current payout ratio. Since I think that they cannot, it follows that the dividend stream is overvalued. I'll be demonstrating this through a dividend discount model (DDM). The inputs needed for the DDM are derived from revenue and free cash flow growth expectations.

Revenue expectations

Before we can get to the DDM, we need to have an idea of what future revenues will look like.

The above chart shows the revenue between 2012 and 2016. Although it seems like the revenue made huge jumps in this chart, this is because of the chart scaling on the left side. The average growth between 2012 and 2016 was -0.03%. Luckily, we can still have a closer look at the different segments of Oracle to see if there are any segments with growth potential.

Oracle has six segments that generate revenue: Cloud software as a service and platform as a service, cloud infrastructure as a service, new software licenses and software license updates and product support, hardware products and hardware support.

The only segment that jumps out is the cloud software as a service and platform as a service, also called SaaS and PaaS by Oracle. The segment grew 32.47% in 2015 and 48.62% in 2016.

For 2017 management is expecting even more growth, according to co-CEO Safra Catz in the transcript: "SaaS and PaaS revenues including NetSuite is expected to grow 82% to 86%." Let's assume the growth will be 85%, which means that the revenue in 2017 will be $4.1 billion for SaaS and PaaS.

The table above shows the growth rates we expect, followed by the revenue growth for each segment for the next nine years. As we concluded before, the only growing segment is the Cloud segment. For 2017 management is expecting substantial growth for the cloud segment, according to co-CEO Safra Catz in the transcript:

"SaaS and PaaS revenues including NetSuite is expected to grow 82% to 86%."

The growth rate drops by about 5%-20% each year from 2018 to 2025. An interesting thing is that the cloud segment will be the biggest segment in 2021. The 19% drop in licenses can be found in the transcript as well, co-Ceo Safra Catz said:

"New software license revenues were slightly over $1.3 billion; now that is down 19%."

All other growth rates of the remaining segments stay the same for the upcoming nine years for a conservative forecast. By conservative I mean to say that it is unlikely that these segments will decline at such a rapid pace for such a long period of time. However, I find this margin of error a reassuring fact.

Finally, we get to the total revenue by combining the revenues of all segments together. We still have to distill the generated free cash flow. This is important because the free cash flow will dictate the company's payout ratio. The payout ratio will then dictate the dividend growth rate. The logic here is that the dividend should not outgrow the free cash flow since the dividend is paid from free cash flow. Before we get to the free cash flow projections, we need to understand how much free cash flow the company will actually need to maintain a payout ratio of roughly 21%.

To figure out what FCF Oracle needs for the next nine years I created the table above. The dividend of 2016 increases by 21% per year, which is the average growth rate of the past six years. After that, the needed FCF is calculated by dividing the payout ratio by the dividend. Remember: the payout ratio is the percentage of FCF that goes to the shareholders as a dividend. The red color in the table shows the FCF that is needed for the next nine years by using the same 20.54% payout ratio.

To see if this could be realistic we have to forecast the FCF, but to forecast the FCF we first have to forecast the revenue. Luckily, we've already done this. So all that is left is estimating the free cash flow that the company will generate in the event that our revenue estimates prove accurate.





To calculate the FCF, we used the FCF yield. The estimated FCF is calculated by multiplying the revenue by the FCF yield. The FCF yield of 2016 has been extrapolated in to the future, and we believe this is still a conservative number since the most growth is gained from the cloud segment and the cloud segment has a high operational margin. In other words, the bigger the Cloud segment becomes as a percentage of total revenue the higher the free cash flow yield will be.

As you can see at the bottom row, our estimates do not allow for a sustainable growth rate of 21%. That is, if the company wants to keep the payout ratio at 21%. However, the growth rate is still very affordable. The highest payout ratio would be 55%. By many standards, this could be considered reasonable.

Value of the dividends

So let's assume for a second that the company considers a payout ratio of 55% reasonable. Furthermore, we also assume that the company wants to maintain a 21% growth rate for a substantial amount of time. Lastly, ORCL has a WACC of 7.83% according to gurufocus and I'll be using this number as my discount rate. Now that we have the inputs, we can fill in the DDM-model.

By using these inputs we get a fair value of $35.54 while the current price is $44.63. According to these inputs the stock is priced at 1.26 times the value of the future dividend streams.

Final words

According to the assumptions we made, Oracle will not produce enough FCF for a 21% growth rate and a 21% payout ratio. Management has to decide to increase the payout ratio to 55%. However, even with a growth ratio of 21%, it means that the future dividend streams are overvalued. Investors that are looking to purchase a dividend stream at a reasonable price would do well to look elsewhere. Keep in mind that just because I find the dividend stream to be overvalued does not mean that I think the company is. A dividend discount model is like the discounted cash flow model's (DCF) radical cousin. While the DCF derives its value from all future cash flows, the DDM only accounts for the dividend stream. The difference in rationale is that, while free cash flow is attributable to shareholders, it is only the dividends that shareholders actually get to pocket.