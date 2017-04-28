Is Bristol-Meyers Squibb A Good Long-Term Pick?

Bristol-Meyer Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) earnings announcement is certainly impressive and it has brought the buzz back to the stock. However, does this earnings surprise make it a buy? There are still questions about the growth prospects of its key drug, Opdivo. The earnings announcement has again helped the speculation of a takeover to build, which has added some premium to the stock price, in my opinion. We might see a pullback in the next few days if there is no movement on the M&A front. The premium added to the stock price due to the prospect of a takeover will likely dissipate in the near future.

The push in the stock price was due to the sales beat by Opdivo and Eliquis. Both these drugs generated about $240 million more in sales than the expectations of the Wall Street. Opdivo has come under pressure due to the clinical trial failure last year and these sales figures show that the sales are not falling as quickly as feared. The drug is facing stiff competition from Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda. Merck's drug has an advantage over Opdivo as it was successful where Opdivo failed, and Keytruda will likely be the drug of choice for lung cancer patients. BMY's head of research, Thomas Lynch, accepts this fact but believes that the market will be fragmented and it will not be dominated by one player. As both these drugs are almost similar in nature, he believes it will be difficult to differentiate as both work on the same platform (PD-1). Whatever the result, it is clear that Opdivo will be facing competition from Keytruda and possible new entrants. Majority of future expected sales of the company are dependent on this drug and its success, so any threat or uncertainty about Opdivo will affect the valuation of the stock.

While its key drug is somewhat under threat from the competition, another positive piece of news came a few days back when BMY reported impressive results of phase-II study for their NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug. The drug was able to meet its primary end-points without any adverse effects. This now opens the door for the company to further its development and try to target an untapped area of the market. NASH is a key growth area that a number of companies are trying to target. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is also working towards having this drug in its portfolio and this might open a door for a possible takeover/merger. While Gilead's own drug is also giving some encouraging results, the prospect of reaching the market early might tempt the management to make a deal. Keep in mind that there is no approved drug available for NASH. The market for this drug is substantial as more than 15 million patients are suffering from the condition and it is expected to be the biggest reason for future liver transplants. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are also working on NASH therapies.

The prospect of combining the NASH segments is certainly attractive. However, Gilead is already suffering due to the falling sales of Sovaldi. Will it be willing to add another drug to the portfolio facing similar challenges? This fact makes me a bit pessimistic about the takeover. Opdivo is in the same boat as Sovaldi. Both drugs are facing declining growth. Gilead management always looks for value, and while there is merit in combining the NASH segments, Opdivo's sales growth will be a challenge in valuation. If BMY decides to go solo and gets approval for its NASH therapy, it will certainly get an edge as one of the early entrants in the market. As a result, going alone might not be a bad idea.

BMY has strong financial position and generates healthy cash flows. However, its dividend and share repurchase program has been quite aggressive. The company is using a mix of debt and internally generated cash to pay for its share buyback plans. Free cash flows are around $1.6 billion while dividend payments are over $2.5 billion. A positive for the company is that it is generating good EBITDA figures which gives a lot of support to its key debt metrics. EBITDA will likely continue to grow as Opdivo and Eliquis sales are showing good growth despite the challenges presented by the market.

The stock seems fairly valued at around $52-53. Current price has a premium attached due to the optimism about a takeover or merger. However, below $50 BMY becomes a good pick as it offers a quick return opportunity. Uncertainty about Opdivo will likely continue to weigh on the valuation and this might also deter any prospective buyers. BMY is a hold in my opinion as the management is shareholder friendly and there is a chance of income growth even if the share price does not show major movement in the next few months. If the NASH drug is successfully approved/launched then BMY will certainly make a solid move. However, there are still a lot of ifs and buts involved at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.